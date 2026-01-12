Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anti-ICE demonstrations January 10, 2026

Melancholy Jaques attended one of the ICE OUT demonstrations yesterday.

Here are his pics, and here’s what he had to say about it.

The ICE OUT FOR GOOD demonstration on Saturday, January 10, was pretty well attended given that it was set up only two days prior. The demonstration was organized by Indivisible.org and supported by our local Democratic Party club.

The demonstration was at the Temecula Duck Pond, more accurately the corner outside the park. This is very much Trump Country, so the support is especially great to see. This is the same location where the No Kings demonstrations were held. I would estimate the turnout for this one about 75% of the turnout for the prior No Kings.

Anti-ICE demonstrations January 10, 2026 1 Anti-ICE demonstrations January 10, 2026 4 Anti-ICE demonstrations January 10, 2026 3 Anti-ICE demonstrations January 10, 2026 2

We’d love to hear from others who attended, as well.

The corner outside the Temecula Duck Pond always has the most people, though there are demonstrators on all four corners of this very busy intersection.

    2. 2.

      Albatrossity

      Elizabeth estimated that 350+ people showed up at the demonstration here in Manhattan KS, The Little Apple. That’s pretty good for a protest that was organized and publicized only a couple of days earlier!

      Reply

