Melancholy Jaques attended one of the ICE OUT demonstrations yesterday.

Here are his pics, and here’s what he had to say about it.

The ICE OUT FOR GOOD demonstration on Saturday, January 10, was pretty well attended given that it was set up only two days prior. The demonstration was organized by Indivisible.org and supported by our local Democratic Party club. The demonstration was at the Temecula Duck Pond, more accurately the corner outside the park. This is very much Trump Country, so the support is especially great to see. This is the same location where the No Kings demonstrations were held. I would estimate the turnout for this one about 75% of the turnout for the prior No Kings.

We’d love to hear from others who attended, as well.