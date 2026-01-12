Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

So very ready.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

“They all knew.”

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You are here: Home / Elections / Local Races / Open Thread: Mary Peltola Is Running for Senate

Open Thread: Mary Peltola Is Running for Senate

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

My name is Mary Peltola, and I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for fish, family, and freedom – and that begins with fixing the rigged system in DC that’s shutting down Alaska.
We need systemic change if we're going to lower costs, save our fisheries, and fill our homes with abundance again.

[image or embed]

— Mary Peltola (@marypeltola.com) January 12, 2026 at 8:06 AM

Former Rep. Mary Peltola jumps into Alaska Senate race

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) January 12, 2026 at 8:03 AM

Former Rep. Mary Peltola entered the Alaska Senate race on Monday, giving Democrats a major candidate recruitment win and the chance to expand the 2026 Senate map as they look for a route to the majority.

The Alaska Democrat’s decision is a victory for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recruited Peltola to run against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). Peltola’s brand as a moderate problem-solver and the state’s ranked-choice voting system open the door for Democrats, but it’s still a steep climb in a state President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024…

Peltola’s campaign creates another offensive opportunity in play for Democrats, who must flip four seats in order to retake the majority next fall. The odds are long, but Democrats have become increasingly bullish about their chances since their victories in last year’s elections. Peltola carved a moderate profile during her time in Congress, occasionally voting with Republicans on energy and immigration-related legislation…

Peltola was first elected in a September 2022 special election to replace Rep. Don Young, who served 49 years in the House and died while in office. She cited Young and former Sen. Ted Stevens, both Republicans, in her Senate announcement, who Peltola said “ignored Lower 48 partisanship to fight for things like public media and disaster relief because Alaska depends on them.”

In November 2022, Peltola won a full term, beating a divided Republican field that featured former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. But in 2024, Peltola narrowly lost in a rematch with Begich, when the Republican Party consolidated behind him. She had also been mulling a run for governor this year, making her decision to go for the Senate a big win for Washington Democrats.

Democrats have an easier time winning if Republicans fracture between candidates in a state where ranked-choice voting means every candidate faces off against each other in the first round of voting, and Sullivan has not drawn any serious GOP challengers…

Peltola was the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, and should she win this race would be the first to serve in the Senate.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Nukular Biskits
  • satby
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      ignored Lower 48 partisanship to fight for things like public media and disaster relief because Alaska depends on them.”

      Two things Trump has declared war on.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      I think Mary Peltola’s decision whether to run for Governor or the Senate was a hard one. She would have made a very good governor. I was encouraged by her choice because it told me two things: first, she believes she can beat Dan Sullivan; and second, she believes Democrats have a real chance to retake the Senate this year.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      I love her slogan, it seems perfect for AK.  I went on vacation there one June, and I was shocked at the number of fishing rod containers that showed up on the baggage carousels.

      I ate cedar plank salmon every night for a week.  Yum!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      I’m glad she is running and it seems like many Dems nationwide are re-running for office.  I know here in VA we have former Reps Luria and Perriello running for their old seats in the House.  Name recognition is important, both for voters and fundraising.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Baud:

      Dina Powell McCormick, who worked for the Trump administration, was just hired as the President of Meta.

      The market was not impressed

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I really want this woman in the Senate. Peltola’s good friend Lisa Murkowski has supposedly endorsed Dan Sullivan.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      frosty

      I know!! Two money beg texts in one day!! So far. She’s one I might donate to, we’ll see if my spare change is going to be needed.​
       

      ETA Fish, family freedom! Love it!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.