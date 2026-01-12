This evening went sideways on me, so I’m just going to run through the basics.

Oh, you want to know why things went sideways? Fine.

Meet The Rufus:

As I was driving to my house this evening, about two blocks away, a neighbor who is about 5’4 and her next door neighbor, who is also the HOA president, were trying to walk this young man together. Rufus is a not quite one year old, intact purebred bloodhound. My neighbor agreed to foster him when his now former owner surrendered him as the former owner and Rufus were living in the former owner’s car. That’s all the details I have on that. Anyhow, they asked for help. I drove home, parked, and came back to assist. First, I’m big enough that Rufus isn’t going to literally pull me off my feet and then drag me around. Second, I rescued and had a purebred bluetick coonhound for several years, so I know a bit about training and working with scent hounds. As much fun as I had, and as good a boy as Rufus is, despite needing leash training/work, this ate up about 90 minutes. So I’m just now getting to the update.

Russia has upped it’s attack tempo against Ukrainian civilians and civilian targets.

There is barely any pause left between russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine. Missiles and drones are striking the country again tonight. In a suburb of Kharkiv, two civilians were killed by a missile strike. Explosions are also being reported in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:14 PM

Russia is firing now ballistic missiles at Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities when temperature went down to -15. When homes have no electricity.

When heating is gone.

When people are literally freezing inside their apartments. Trying to make civilians suffer as much as possible. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:26 PM

Much of Ukraine on air alert due to drone and missile attacks by fascist Russia. Over about an hour, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles at the county. Power outages in Kyiv city and oblast after energy infrastructure targeted. Kharkiv, Kryvyi River/Zelenodolsk also hit. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM

Tracks of Russian ballistic missiles in tonight’s attack. While drones are also present in Ukraine’s airspace tonight, it’s unusual to have such a concentrated ballistic missile attack in such a short time. Russian tactics against Ukrainian air defenses evolving? [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:06 PM

⚡️Intelligence reports indicate that russia is preparing a new massive strike, President Zelenskyy said in his evening address. “Drones to exhaust air defenses and missiles. They want to take advantage of the cold. In the coming days, this strike may occur.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 1:41 PM

Russia accelerated its attacks on civilians after President Trump began his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. 2,400 Ukrainian civilians were killed in russian attacks in 2025 with almost another 12,000 injured, which amounts to an increase of nearly 30% on 2024.- Bloomberg [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:44 PM

It is worth noting that we have no data from the occupied territories, where the majority of Russian killings occur. The people counted in the statistics were killed or injured by Russian air attacks. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:44 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Coordinating with the Envoys of President Trump on the Schedule of Meetings – Our Documents Are, in Many Respects, Already Prepared for Signing – Address by the President I wish you health! Today’s summary. There was a meeting with the negotiating team regarding all the outcomes of communication with the American team. The guys stay in contact essentially every day, and a lot has already been done. We are coordinating with the envoys of President Trump on the schedule of meetings – our documents are, in many respects, already prepared for signing. We expect that the Davos format this year will be sufficiently productive specifically in terms of our relations with partners and our recovery after Russian strikes. Now it is necessary for government officials to promptly analyze each of the documents on economic agreements so that all of Ukraine’s interests are fully taken into account. We are also working to create effective financing mechanisms for recovery – fair for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is helping us. We understand that the American side is in constant contact with Russia, including regarding the basic document for ending the war. This is a political document, and we have outlined our vision – what can realistically work. And although the diplomacy of Ukraine, the United States, and our partners has been extraordinarily active over the past few months, the main question remains unanswered – and this question concerns Russia, and what they are ready for. Russia’s behavior and rhetoric in no way indicate that they want to end this war or are preparing for that. Everyone sees this. And it depends entirely on our partners – first and foremost on the United States and the President of the United States – what Russia will choose: peace or continued war. That is why all options for pressure on the aggressor must remain on the table – all pressure options. We see how principled action can be taken against the shadow tanker fleet, as in the case with Venezuelan oil. When there is political will, oil flows can be stopped without any trouble for the global market. We also see that there are many tools to block those who evade sanctions or prop up marginal regimes. Russia must start trying all of this on for size now – if it refuses to move toward real peace. Especially since the circle of Russia’s accomplices is narrowing. And what is happening in Iran now – large-scale protests, in fact an uprising – is also a clear sign that things will not become easier for Russia. And every decent person in the world genuinely wants the people of Iran to finally have the fortune to free themselves from the regime in power there – one that has brought so much evil, including to Ukraine and other countries. It is important that the world does not miss this moment – when change is possible. And every leader, every country, and international organizations must now engage – to help the people remove those responsible for the fact that Iran, unfortunately, has been what it has been. Everything can be different. Today, I had a good meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. Norway is one of our biggest supporters in defense. A leader in the PURL initiative, which allows us to purchase American weapons, primarily air defense systems. Norway has significantly helped us with air defense. We again discussed exactly these matters: the protection of the sky, our joint steps, our joint plans – both with Norway and with other partners in Europe. There is also a new support package from Norway – 400 million for energy and for Ukraine’s resilience. Eight billion in annual assistance from Norway. This is very tangible. Thank you! And today I continued personnel changes – both in the regions and in the Security Service of Ukraine. There will be more decisions. We also just spoke with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko about recovery and work in all regions. I thank everyone who is literally working for the sake of life. We agreed with the Prime Minister to develop a special program to support precisely these people – those who work directly in repair crews, 24/7, in the most difficult conditions. The government will propose ways to significantly increase the pay of such specialists for each month of winter. And please, make sure to pay attention to the air raid alerts. There is intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. Drones to deplete our air defenses, and missiles. They want to exploit the cold. This strike may occur in the coming days. Please take care of yourselves. Take care of Ukraine. And help those who are in the most difficult situation and who need support. Together, we will overcome everything. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska was in Vienna today participating in a study group on barrier free environments at the state and municipal levels of government.

A Systemic Approach to a Barrier-Free Environment: Discussion Was Held on the Results of the Ukrainian Delegation’s Study Visit to Vienna First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in a meeting presenting the results of the Ukrainian delegation’s study visit to Vienna. Ukraine’s representatives examined how issues of a barrier-free environment are managed at both the state and municipal levels. “During my visit to Vienna last year, we agreed to organize these trips, when I had the opportunity to see with my own eyes how systematically accessibility is built there. It was important for me to see that accessibility in this city works not ‘on request,’ but constantly – not in isolated pockets, but as a single system. Transportation, streets, institutions, and buildings are connected by a comfortable shared space. And people are united by barrier-free opportunities in meeting their needs. This is exactly the approach we strive for in Ukraine,” the First Lady emphasized. The participants of the visit familiarized themselves with how accessibility processes are planned and implemented within European city systems. In particular, they studied accessible urban development, the experience of social enterprises that employ and train young people with disabilities, and career orientation systems developed for teenagers starting at age 15. “This topic is especially important for Ukraine. Last year, my Foundation conducted a study called the Future Index. According to the results, only one-third of Ukrainian teenagers were able to say who they want to become. Yes, our children are growing up in wartime conditions, but we must help them envision the future and make plans, just like children do all over the world,” Olena Zelenska noted. Within a month after returning, the members of the delegation worked in their respective communities to develop projects for changes in urban management, which will be implemented over the next six months. These projects were presented at today’s meeting.

Georgia:

“The fight for Mzia’s freedom continues” – a march in support of Mzia Amaglobeli. On December 12, 2025, exactly one year ago, Mzia Amaglobeli was illegally arrested under criminal law. #GeorgiaProtests

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:01 PM

A protest march is being held in Tbilisi today, exactly one year after the illegal detention of media manager Mzia Amaglobeli. Her brother, Malkhaz Amaglobeli, is participating in the march. #GeorgiaProtests

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 11:46 AM

In Tbilisi, it’s the third day in a row that people gather in front of the Iranian Embassy to support the people of Iran. Iranians living in Georgia and Georgians are both there. On January 14, the first day when executions are to take place, 1/2 📷 Dodie Kharkheli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM

a larger rally at the Embassy was announced at 6 PM Tbilisi time. The daily #GeorgiaProtests at Rustaveli is now also demonstrating support for Iranians, so we actually have two locations for #FreeIran. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM

Iranians and their supporters continue to gather daily in front of the Iranian embassy in Tbilisi. Despite the protest being peaceful, police presence is heavy and protesters are kept on the opposite side of the street. #FreeIran [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:38 AM

This is the same dude who got confronted by a Georgian guy last year, on this very day — his birthday trip — in Abu Dhabi, later leading to his troubles in the Emirates and temporary detention. Plan birthdays better next time, Irakli [Zarkua]. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 4:23 PM

France:

The Nordic states:

“Nordic diplomats rejected Trump’s claims of Russian and Chinese vessels operating near Greenland, which he has invoked to justify his desire to seize the vast Arctic island from Denmark. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:33 AM

Two top Nordic diplomats with access to Nato intelligence briefings said there were no signs of Russian and Chinese ships or submarines in recent years around Greenland. They are in the Arctic, yes, but on the Russian side.” — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:33 AM

Moldova:

President of Moldova Maia Sandu stated that if there were a referendum on unification with Romania, she would vote yes because: “It is getting more and more difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a democracy, as a sovereign country, and of course to resist Russia.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM

Larger countries might interpret this as a sign of weakness, yet to me it reflects her awareness of just how far russia is prepared to go to restore its empire. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM

Estonia:

Estonia has banned hundreds of Russian soldiers and militants involved in the war against Ukraine from entering the country, and is calling on other EU nations to create a “unified blacklist” within the Schengen Area.

news.err.ee/1609907773/e… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:59 AM

NATO:

NATO’s Rutte: “We saw just last week the use of the Oreshnik missile on Lviv, and continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. ​Russia is trying to deter us from supporting Ukraine, but we will not be deterred.” We very much hope so! Thank you! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:09 AM

Germany:

Rheinmetall will provide Ukraine with the first five Lynx KF41 IFVs, following a contract signed in December 2025. The first deliveries are planned for early 2026. The initial batch valued in the mid double-digit millions of euros, with funding provided by Germany. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:30 AM

Armenia:

The US:

Castelion has unveiled a new missile designed for HIMARS systems. – The system is called Blackbeard GL — a low‑cost, mass‑produced missile with a range of up to 1,000 km.

– It features a homing warhead capable of striking moving targets. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:39 AM

– The missile is compatible with M142 HIMARS and M270 launchers.

– Development is expected to be completed by 2027. Ukraine can offer free testing 😏

Loooots of testing! 😁 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:39 AM

Since the last time Trump spoke about cards, russia has lost 20% of its entire long‑range aviation fleet and lots of oil production capabilities. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:54 AM

Britain:

The reason this is being developed is so Europe doesn’t need to buy ATACMS. So well done Donald, you’ve screwed American business again. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:49 AM

Back to Ukraine.

“Every time the international community believes that Russia has reached the limits of lies and barbarity, Moscow once again outdoes itself, finding the way to sink even lower and proving that there is no bottom to its criminal intent.” – Ambassador Andrii Melnyk [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:26 PM

Ukraine’s energy workers are thawing pipes completely frozen under layers of ice to restore heating to Ukrainian homes amid severe subzero temperatures. Ordinary people performing miracles — while the world watches russian genocide unfold in real time. This is despicable. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 1:08 PM

Please help me to show these images widely. russia doesn’t want peace. It wants to kill as many of us as it can. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 1:35 PM

This came from @kateinkharkiv.bsky.social. the SVR claim she gets mad when I don’t give credit as she has crush on Prez. Can you really blame her? — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:34 AM

Russian military are testing some unknown technology. By the looks of it, this is a portable, individual tent meant to protect infantry from winter weather during assaults. Apparently, Russian soldiers are expected to move forward while wearing this tent on themselves. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:08 PM

Military communications expert “Flash” reports that cases of Shahed drones dropping PTM-3 mines are being documented in Ukraine. The drones are mining both specific areas and territories near their crash sites. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:43 AM

These mines are equipped with magnetic fuzes and are designed to target State Emergency Service or police vehicles. Furthermore, due to the snow, they are now invisible to the naked eye. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:43 AM

Makiivka, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Mariupol:

Kharkiv:

More explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ too fast and too many to count. Russia is attacking our city with missiles 🚨 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 5:12 PM

Again explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ i lost count of how many times russia struck us tonight. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:52 PM

Local authorities report at least two people killed in tonight’s russian attack on Kharkiv ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:53 PM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

“Khartiia” has established control over the Kupiansk City Council building, with the Ukrainian flag already flying above it. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are completing the clearance of the city, according to the corps’ press service.

t.me/c/1477552474… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 4:56 PM

Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast:

russian occupation is not peace. It’s taking the entire village hostage in the school basement, killing tens of fellow villagers by inhumane treatment and deprival of medical care. We must not allow rewriting history especially as our wounds are still bleeding. #yahidne #makerussiapay [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:27 AM

Kyiv:

It’s not like I had electricity for the past 2 days anyway — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 6:11 PM

The Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk axes:

On 12 January 2025, strike drones destroyed three Russian air-defense assets on the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk axes:

• P-18 “Prima” radar

• Tor SAM system

• Tunguska SPAAG/SAM system These were the 9th, 10th, and 11th enemy radar and air-defense assets destroyed between 1–12 January [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:38 AM

Odesa Oblast:

Russians are currently launching a massive drone attack on the Odesa region. Local social media channels report that a Shahed drone struck a vessel in the waters near Odesa. A massive fire broke out, which local residents spotted from the shore. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 11:29 AM

Dnipro:

The “Rubikon” center of Russia’s Ministry of Defense published UAV footage showing the attack on oil tankers in Dnipro on January 5. The Shahed drones were equipped with video cameras transmitting live footage. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:15 AM

The Russians can see in real time where their guided drones are striking. In these cases, the UAVs were fitted either with Starlink, LTE modules, or used mesh networking if a group of drones was operating. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:15 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

The Novocherkassk power plant in russia’s Rostov region is still burning after being attacked early this morning local time. 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 9:23 AM

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Who is in which team? I announce the roll call in the comments🐶🐱😄

