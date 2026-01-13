Dan Pfeiffer lays out the path quite neatly. It’s only a possible path, no guarantees, but that it’s even possible should spur all of us to work our asses off.

While Democrats have a clear (though not easy) path to winning the House, a Senate majority has seemed out of reach for much of the past year. But through a series of recruiting coups, Republicans opting out of key races, and Donald Trump’s deteriorating political position, a path has emerged. Peltola’s decision is the final piece of that puzzle. Democrats now have a real shot at the Senate. The Senate is currently 53–47. To take the majority, Democrats need a net gain of four seats. We need to get to 51 because Vice President Vance breaks ties in a 50–50 Senate. There are three parts to the path to winning the Senate.

Part 1: Defending our current seats

If Democrats want a Senate majority, we cannot afford to lose any currently Democratic-held seats. Four of those seats are in play. Georgia: Popular Governor Brian Kemp decided not to run against Jon Ossoff. Instead, three candidates are vying for the GOP nomination: two mediocre MAGA congressmen and a former college football coach. In a state as close as Georgia, anyone can win, but Ossoff would likely be a slight favorite against any of them. New Hampshire: Jeanne Shaheen is retiring, and Representative Chris Pappas is the favorite in the Democratic primary. Once again, a popular(ish) GOP governor took a pass on running for Senate. Instead, the Republicans have Sununu’s father and former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown. Pappas would be a favorite in a state Harris won by about three points. Michigan: There is a vigorous Democratic primary with three compelling candidates battling for the chance to run against former Representative Mike Rogers, who nearly beat Elissa Slotkin in 2022. Minnesota: Like Michigan, Minnesota has a competitive Democratic primary with two strong candidates. Unlike Michigan, there is no obvious Republican contender.

Part 2: Win the toss-up seats

Once we hold our territory, there are two must-win states. Maine: Susan Collins is up for reelection, and she is the last Republican senator in a reliably blue state. Kamala Harris won Maine by seven points. Collins is hard to beat—she won by seven in 2020 while Biden won the state by nine. I’ve written extensively about the contentious primary between Governor Janet Mills and oysterman Graham Platner. We can debate which Democrat has the better chance of beating Collins until the cows come home (and probably will). Either way, Collins has to be beaten. North Carolina: Democrats haven’t won a statewide federal race in North Carolina since 2008. In most years, this would be a stretch. But this year, Roy Cooper—the very popular former governor—is running. Cooper won twice while Trump was winning the state. With him on the ballot, Democrats have a very real shot.

Part 3: The states that are a stretch

If Democrats hold their seats and win North Carolina and Maine (no small task), they are still two seats short of a majority. That means winning two of these four very red states. Ohio: Ohio has gone from a prototypical toss-up to a solidly red state in the Trump era. It’s only on this list because former Senator Sherrod Brown is running. Trump won Ohio by 11 points in 2024, while Brown lost by about 3.5—an overperformance of seven points. That bodes well in what should be a much more favorable political environment this fall. Iowa: Iowa is another red state, but one that has been hit hard by Trump’s policies. Farmers are being hammered by tariffs. Rural hospitals face closure due to Medicaid cuts. The likely GOP nominee is a congresswoman who has repeatedly sided with Trump over Iowa’s interests. Democrats have several interesting candidates. If one emerges with a compelling message and generates excitement, the state could be in play. Texas: Democrats have been eyeing Texas for more than a decade. It was once believed the state turning blue was a matter of when, not if. But it has gotten redder under Trump. This year could be different. Republicans face a nasty three-way primary that could knock out incumbent John Cornyn. If Ken Paxton wins, either James Talarico or Jasmine Crockett would have a real shot.

And now, there’s Alaska!

And of course we all know that Mary Peltola has thrown her hat in the ring.

We are still in our fundraising hiatus until the end of January, so we won’t have further posts about this or Angel matching. But here’s a thermometer and it will passively hang out in the sidebar until the end of January. :-)

.