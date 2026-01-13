NOTE: This is crossposted on Inverse Square, a Substack publication that I’m trying out to see if that’s a new audience to serve. I’m very slowly ramping up my work there (VERY SLOWLY). It’s completely free–there’s no paid tier, and I have no plans to institute one. (I think one can still tip, but don’t.) But if you want to get notified whenever I shoot my mouth off, that’s where you can sign up. Never mind if you don’t; for the foreseeable future I plan to crosspost here. And with that: on to the blather!

Lost in all the political noise (and the onset of the holidays) December saw a fair amount of science news about mpox, a disease formerly known as monkeypox. Most notably, a team of researchers in the United Kingdom identified an evolutionary leapby the mpox pathogen: a mutation that recombined genetic information from two different strains (formally, clades) into a single virus capable of infecting a human host.

Why does this matter? It’s a reminder that the world—including the microbial world, which is where a lot of stuff that gets us sick resides—doesn’t stand still. Which means, of course, that our engagement with that world, our responses to it must shift as well. To bring that airy thought down to December’s news: when evolution teaches mpox how to change its spots (its clades), then sailing along as if nothing has changed lays out the welcome mat for trouble and woe.

Which is exactly where Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reign of error is taking us.

Historically, the single most potent human defense against infectious disease has been vaccination. There is no vaccine specific to mpox, but as of this moment there are two approved vaccines originally developed to combat smallpox that offer substantial (though not perfect) protection against mpox. When the disease first leapt its usual endemic bounds to create its first global outbreak in 2022, those vaccines were deployed and helped contain local epidemics, which is how smallpox itself was finally eliminated: as that scourge diminished, international public health teams would throng to each new report of cases and vaccinate a “ring” around the flare, leaving the virus with nowhere to go.

Amazingly, that possibility—that a human invention could drive a microbial killer to extinction in the wild—was recognized at the very beginning of the vaccine age. Edward Jenner, credited as the creator of the smallpox shot that was the first recognizably modern immunization predicted exactly that in 1801, writing that the use of his invention meant that “the annihilation of the Small Pox, the most dreadful scourge of the human species, must be the final result of this practice.”

Crucially for our mpox story, the legend of Jenner is not quite right. He wasn’t precisely the inventor of the smallpox vaccine. Others had noticed the same phenomenon that led him to his breakthrough: that milkmaids who picked up from their charges a case of cowpox were then immune to the deadly human scourge of smallpox.

His singular contribution came in his role as perhaps the first systematic vaccine researcher.

In 1796 he performed an experiment that would have today’s IRBs (Institutional Review Boards) up in arms. He took some pus and scab material from a dairy maid named Sarah Nelms who was in the middle of an active case of cowpox. He then scratched that stuff into the arm of James Phipps, an eight year old who had not suffered a bout with either smallpox or its bovine analogue. Jenner waited a few weeks, and then did what still makes me gasp just a little: he inoculated Phipps with matter from the sores of an active case of smallpox.* Then he waited some more.

Nothing happened.

Days, then weeks and months passed. Phipps continued to live his eight year old life. He did not get sick—not even a mild reaction to his smallpox exposure.

Jenner repeated the experiment on several others and until, in 1798, he was ready to take the crucial step, the one that earned him his justified fame as one of humanities greatest benefactors: he got the word out, publicizing the fact that there now existed a reliable method to stop smallpox infection. As the immunizing agent was derived from cattle, he drew the name for this new invention from the Latin for cow, vacca — which is why we now call all such miraculous preventatives, vaccines.

Today’s smallpox vaccines are not the same as Jenner’s, unsurprisingly. There were innovations and improvements almost from the beginning, with probably the most important coming in the mid nineteenth century with the development of a reliable way to manufacture safe vaccine material in carefully curated herds of cows. (Really!)

Combined with the first public health laws that required universal vaccination, these evolving shots made it possible to eliminate smallpox in a growing number of territories over the twentieth century, until in 1977 a Somali health worker named Ali Maow Maalin came down with and recovered from the last case of a once ubiquitous scourge transmitted in the wild.

A heroic tale, to be sure—but why retell it as a response to an observation of a novel form of the mpox virus? Because the emergence of a functional virus that combines attributes from two sources, two previously distinct strains, each responsible for major outbreaks in the last decade, is a reminder of the fact that no plan—and damn few vaccines—survive first contact with the enemy. Sometimes, often, such changes improve a pathogen’s ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity, (and in the case of bacteria targeted by antibiotics, to develop resistance against those drugs). It’s not yet known if this new “hybrid” mpox strain will do so, reducing the effectiveness of the currently available jabs from their current 85% level of protection, but that’s the fear.

Which is to say: the job of vaccine research is never done. New microbial foes emerge (hello COVID!) and old ones evolve. Mpox has emerged as a regional and global threat only recently, beginning around 2017, and already it’s showing us that it may yet deliver unexpected and unpleasant surprises. Which means that it would be very helpful indeed to have the research capacity to track, characterize and analyze its evolution—all to enable the rapid development of vaccines that can hit the moving target this virus represents.

And now, after this long journey home, the political point. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already largely destroyed the US capacity to do so, to track emerging and/or evolving pathogens and to create or improve the vaccines that have for over 200 years been by far our most powerful line of defense against infectious disease.

That is: Kennedy has cancelled programs for pandemic preparation. He’s cut half a billion out of mRNA vaccine research. He and his allies are undermining the vaccine injury compensation system; if they succeed, that will drive vaccines from the US market. And his sustained and false claim that vaccines are unsafe makes it less likely that those most in need of immunization will actually get the inoculations they need.

Kennedy sees all this as a win. It is not. It is, rather, an abject surrender. We’ve gone from Jenner’s confident and accurate prediction that humankind was clever and determined enough to utterly vanquish a terrible foe to this abject surrender.

All of which is why what seems little more than a scientific factoid—look! A (currently) relatively minor disease vector can change its (molecular) spots a bit!—is actually a warning. An urgent one. Right now, under RFK Jr.’s misrule, the official US response is “LALALALALA I CAN’T HEAR YOU”.

As the bitter old joke has it, it doesn’t matter if you believe in evolution. The question is, does evolution believe in you, in all of us?

*To be fair, what Jenner did to Phipps was known as variolation, a technique introduced into western medicine in 1721 that used the gleanings from the sores of someone with a mild case of smallpox to induce a hopefully similarly mild reaction in anyone being inoculated that would then provide lifelong immunity to the full blown disease. There was risk involved in this procedure, but much less danger than facing a smallpox outbreak with no protection at all.

Image: Aelbert Cuyp, A Distant View of Dordrecht, with a Milkmaid and Four Cows, and Other Figures, c. 1650