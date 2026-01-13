Proud to be a Democrat.
Lady Justice weeps.
by WaterGirl| 25 Comments
WaterGirl
With thanks to Another Scott for the link to BlueSky rather than twitter.
Baud
Man, even reddit loves this letter and Reddit hates Bill Clinton.
prostratedragon
Yes indeed!
WaterGirl
The emperor has no fucking clothes. Nice to see it stated loud and clear by a former president, and a former should-have-been president.
EarthWindFire
Lady Justice weeps, and so should us all.
Thank you for posting. I’ve had mixed feelings about the Clintons over the years but no longer. Whatever their flaws, they believe in America.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
I love how Comer subpoenaed Clinton to testify re Epstein.
does he think Hillary Clinton partied at Epstein island?
Archon
I think we might need every living President, Vice President and Presidential nominee to make a public joint statement about the dark road Trump is bringing us down.
cain
@Chacal Charles Calthrop:
Only she should show up with a smile and a middle finger.
Steve LaBonne
This is what patriotism looks like.
pat
I saw this on Hullabaloo. Thank you for repeating it. Yea, more of this.
dmsilev
That’s quite the letter.
Though, the font. What is this, 1970?
Melancholy Jaques
Bill & Hillary Clinton setting an example for every living Democrat. No more defensive crouch, no more cooperation. Tell them no, go to hell, see you in court. And make everything as public as possible.
People with talent need to be making youtube & tiktok short videos of this and other acts of resistance.
JerseyBeard
More of this. I am very much here for the rhetorical shove-back.
dmsilev
@WaterGirl: Maybe they’re one of the very very few households who still use an actual typewriter?
Suzanne
@Steve LaBonne: No one wants to hear from W anyway. He can go slither back under his rock.
I’m intrigued by how Comer will respond. This is clearly meant to grab attention, as it should.
WaterGirl
.
dmsilev
@Suzanne: The Clintons’ letter reminds me of this classic, though they weren’t quite as …succinct.
