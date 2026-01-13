Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Have Never Respected Bill and Hillary More

    25Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      The emperor has no fucking clothes.  Nice to see it stated loud and clear by a former president, and a former should-have-been president.

    5. 5.

      EarthWindFire

      Lady Justice weeps, and so should us all.

      Thank you for posting. I’ve had mixed feelings about the Clintons over the years but no longer. Whatever their flaws, they believe in America.

    6. 6.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      I love how Comer subpoenaed Clinton to testify re Epstein.

      does he think Hillary Clinton partied at Epstein island?

    Archon

      Archon

      I think we might need every living President, Vice President and Presidential nominee to make a public joint statement about the dark road Trump is bringing us down.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Archon: i had a similar thought.  A new letter should come out every single day.  Coordinated like Obama rolled out new endorsements day by day in 2007 and 2008.

    17. 17.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Bill & Hillary Clinton setting an example for every living Democrat. No more defensive crouch, no more cooperation. Tell them no, go to hell, see you in court. And make everything as public as possible.

      People with talent need to be making youtube & tiktok short videos of this and other acts of resistance.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne: No one wants to hear from W anyway. He can go slither back under his rock.

      I’m intrigued by how Comer will respond. This is clearly meant to grab attention, as it should.

