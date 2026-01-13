Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Love Is Love Is Love Is Love Is Love

Remember this by Lin Manuel Miranda at the Tony Awards?

I was reminded of that when I  read a message from Robert Reich, who shared an email he had just received from a former student who lives in Minneapolis:

I got an unexpected, heartfelt “I love you” this afternoon from a Latino neighbor driving by in an SUV. He was stopped at a red light, and saw me trying to read his vehicle’s license plate. He knew that meant I was out patrolling for ICE, so he rolled down his tinted windows to shout out with a laugh “we’re not those assholes!” And then he thanked me for what I was doing and told me “I love you,” pumping his fist to his heart.

I got an unexpected, heartfelt “I love you” on Friday afternoon, at the vigil in front of the State Capitol, from an elder whose wisdom I revere, and who I had thought I’d just barely been getting started on the project of hopefully getting to know.

I got an unexpected, heartfelt “I love you” on Thursday morning before dawn, at the protest in front of the Whipple building (ICE’s central staging location here), from one of the original members of the Planned Parenthood North Central States union bargaining team I spent 2022 and 2023 in the trenches with, fighting for a first union contract. She had on a much better mask and goggles than I did, for the pepper spray we were about to get hit with by jackbooted ICE agents hoping to provoke peaceful protestors to respond with violence.

I didn’t get an “I love you” from him, but a neighbor on my block who has always seemed to be the type of strong, taciturn Midwestern guy who would be mortified at the suggestion of any physical or overtly-emotional connection with another guy readily accepted when I asked if it was okay to give him a hug yesterday morning, when we got back to our block after having both raced to a nearby corner where ICE agents with long guns had been reported (but they were gone by the time we got there). And he wept in my arms.

This is what is happening in Minnesota right now. The horror, grief and fear we are all experiencing every day, watching our neighbors get hauled away by reckless, cruel, masked paramilitaries; trying to protect one another; and knowing that what they did to Renee Nicole Good could happen to any of us, is generating this: unexpected, heartfelt new connections of not just solidarity but real love. At a massive, simply-incomprehensible scale. Good people coming together in all our fear and vulnerability and care and kindness and bravery, discovering the transformative power of our love for one another.

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      The unwillingness of Minnesotans to take the bait, to respond to these vile swine as they deserve, shows a collective, community of courage.

      One of my favorite movies is “Children of Men,” and in the same way Theo just refuses to ever pick up a gun was a profound demonstration of a whole ‘nother kind of courage.

      Props to them. May they be delivered of these troublesome beasts.

    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      Cole posted a video of Robert Arnold, eloquently talking about the resolve of Minnesotans.  Their example of community and decency is the best of America.

    6. 6.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Raoul Paste: That, indeed.

      But in addition to that, that no one has taken the initiative to find an a patrol, ambush it, and “defeat it in detail.”

      It takes, IMHO, MUCH more courage to face these murderous bastards with a whistle. It’s the kind of stones that John Lewis showed. It’s the kind of sheer cussedness that makes the best of Americans. “Fuck you, make me! YOU CAN’T MAKE US ALL!”

      (something’s gotta give, though, because if they keep this up someone IS going to terrorize THEM, and then all bets are off)

    9. 9.

      Steve LaBonne

      The supporters of fascism imagine that they’re a majority, but they are nowhere near that, and a lot of fundamentally decent but previously checked-out people are finally waking the fuck up and are not liking what they see. We can and will outlast the thugs, ugly as it will be in the meantime.

    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steve LaBonne: ​
        Exactly. And, you know what, I am not gong to argue with the people who say “I didn’t vote for this” whatever my personal opinion is. If they need that as an off ramp, I say let them have it. If people are switching sides or even contemplating it, I don’t want to get in their way.

    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      Two of the many reasons I’m a John Lewis Democrat:  sheer cussed determination to make a difference, and a commitment to radical nonviolence.

    14. 14.

      Bupalos

      Politically speaking, this is the power of having “outside” enemies. Love can cause you to hate, and hate can cause you to love. The key to this remaining civically salutary on net is to keep your circle of enemies small and always shrinking. Right-wing authoritarians are held together by a version of the same power, but the opposite dynamic: their circle of enemies is large and always expanding. They ultimately make enemies of their own and contract their circle. That’s their weakness. We ultimately make friends of our enemies. That’s our strength.

      And then of course there’s a weakness there too, as the circle expands and particularlizes to the point people lose the solidarity that came from having enemies. And their weakness has a kind of destructive strength too, as a shrinking circle of friends is radicalized and becomes more fervent. The “natural end” of that politics is like 50 people in a bunker swallowing cyanide.  The natural end of ours is in several hundred million forgetting why they are friends.

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      I was just with a normie friend for an hour. She is INCANDESCENT with rage about the Good murder. Biden-then-Harris supporter, so it’s not a road-to-Damascus thing, but the sheer passion was impressive.

    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud:  Some will, some won’t.  We didn’t lose by much.  Is it more important to rub people’s faces in what they did than in it is to get them to switch sides?

      And, no, I don’t say we should look forward and not back.  The fuckers who committed crimes should be held accountable.  Ordinary voters?  I’ll welcome their votes.

