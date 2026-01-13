Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

The revolution will be supervised.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

This is dead girl, live boy, a goat, two wetsuits and a dildo territory.  oh, and pink furry handcuffs.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

Come on, man.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / My Pet Calendar Finally Arrived!

My Pet Calendar Finally Arrived!

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

I ordered Calendar A, and it just arrived.  I had been holding my breath a bit since it’s our first year with Lulu, but I am so pleased with the calendar!  It even has all the calendar dates we added.  Lulu really did a great job with it!

Also an upgrade from Lulu, it arrived in heavy cardboard, so it’s flat as a pancake instead of all curled up.  (curviness in the image below is because i laid on on my curvy ottoman to take the photo – perhaps not my smartest move ever, but I’m too lazy to start over.

Lulu was a bit of a challenge to learn on the fly after the long delay from Cafe Press, but I would rate them A+ overall.  Great move!

In case you didn’t order a calendar, I thought you might like to see the back of the calendar – which we had available to us with Lulu, but never with Cafe Press.

My Pet Calendar Finally Arrived

We got to tell the story of Walter – big thanks to debit for helping with the story and for taking Walter in and giving Walter his best life with her and his best friend Ellie. (pictured together on the back of the calendar)

We shared a bit of the lovely sonnet that was written for Walter by Subaru Diane. Sorry, SD, we were in a rush and I didn’t think to credit you for the sonnet on the back!

And of course we got to say a little bit about Athenspets for the first time, too.

We sold 165 calendars and have made $1,635 for Athenpets.  Calendars are still available to order if you wish.

Huge thanks to beth for sharing her time and talent with us!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BretH
  • Butch
  • cain
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • eclare
  • FastEdD
  • jackmac
  • Josie
  • Joy in FL
  • MargeF
  • raven
  • realbtl
  • Rusty
  • SixStringFanatic
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Josie

      Thanks, WaterGirl, for the update. I also received my two calendars–one for me and Duncan and one for Apollo’s family. My granddaughters were thrilled to see Apollo in March.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jackmac

      Very late ordering mine, so your post is a not-so-subtle reminder to do so.  Order is now in and I’m looking forward to receiving it!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      Looks like Trump is not going to give any money to any blue states or states that have sanctuary cities. So they are going to take our money and give us nothing in return. I assume that means highway dollars and so on.I would say that we just reduce what we pay to the feds and instead fund ourselves. Why the fuck should we give them any money? If the SCOTUS says “you have to give them money”, the states should just say “make us, SCOTUS’. If the feds are going to hoover up money and pay for ICE to come down and terrorize us – fuck them.​
      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mcddjsdngz2f​
       

      ETA – I know that we citizens give our taxes directly to the federal govt. But perhaps there is a loophole to exploit or some state law.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I got mine a week ago and have been enjoying watching the late Tig do the ole stretcheroo pose.

      Great news on the money raised.  How does 165 calendars sold compare to previous years?  We’re a data driven, almost Top-10,000 Blog. :)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      FastEdD

      I received mine out here in SoCal a week ago. Looks beautiful! My old rescue dog is a cranky old SOB whose back hurts. Like me. TKU for doing the calendar!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      I ordered calendar B, and it came last week.  It is fabulous with the lovely Juno on the cover (my daughter said I should frame it at the end of the year).   Many thanks to Lulu, WG, and the whole BJ community for contributing all the great pictures.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Joy in FL

      My calendar arrived several days ago.  I agree that Lulu did a great job.
      I looked at each of the photos in this year’s calendar and thought how each of those animals is as loved as the animals in the 7 photos that I contributed. That’s a lot of love, from humans to the animals, and back to us and then on back to them in a wonderful, unending cycle.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SixStringFanatic

      I got mine at the end of last week and I love it.  It looks better overall and the ability to put stuff on the back cover is a fantastic bonus.

      Thank you, WG and Beth, for putting these together every year.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @SixStringFanatic: I also really liked that we were able to add calendar events.

      Their basic events were less than ideal, so I like seeing Oct 12 as Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus day, etc.

      And including holidays and special days besides the tradition christian ones.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Joy in FL

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Tig is the only cat I’ve had who stretched out like that. His little back toes always make me smile. He is one of the sweetest beings to ever exist. I adopted him and his canine sister, Mandy, in 2013. Their human had to go into assisted living, and the human’s cousins who lived out of state had the animals’ local vet find a foster for them. Then I found Tig and Mandy when my cat Arthur died and I could not stand to be in a house with no other life in it. I looked on Petfinder, and there were Tig and Mandy, seniors at 9 and 10 years old. I met them at their foster’s house and brought them to my home about a week after that.  At night, Tig slept as tight up against me as he physically could squish; that was such a happy surprise that he loved and trusted me so soon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      “My Pet Calendar” is all that shows in the title of the browser tab.

      I keep thinking that it reads like “My Pet Goat”…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MargeF

      Calendar A arrived. Love seeing Bosco and Dora on the February page. Dora is 10 and riddled with cancer. 2026 is probably her last year on this earth. Makes this so special.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.