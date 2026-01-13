I ordered Calendar A, and it just arrived. I had been holding my breath a bit since it’s our first year with Lulu, but I am so pleased with the calendar! It even has all the calendar dates we added. Lulu really did a great job with it!

Also an upgrade from Lulu, it arrived in heavy cardboard, so it’s flat as a pancake instead of all curled up. (curviness in the image below is because i laid on on my curvy ottoman to take the photo – perhaps not my smartest move ever, but I’m too lazy to start over.

Lulu was a bit of a challenge to learn on the fly after the long delay from Cafe Press, but I would rate them A+ overall. Great move!

In case you didn’t order a calendar, I thought you might like to see the back of the calendar – which we had available to us with Lulu, but never with Cafe Press.

We got to tell the story of Walter – big thanks to debit for helping with the story and for taking Walter in and giving Walter his best life with her and his best friend Ellie. (pictured together on the back of the calendar)

We shared a bit of the lovely sonnet that was written for Walter by Subaru Diane. Sorry, SD, we were in a rush and I didn’t think to credit you for the sonnet on the back!

And of course we got to say a little bit about Athenspets for the first time, too.

We sold 165 calendars and have made $1,635 for Athenpets. Calendars are still available to order if you wish.

Huge thanks to beth for sharing her time and talent with us!