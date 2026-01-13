The Location of the Sanctuary and Theater

The Theater and Sanctuary of Dionysus sit below the south walls of the Athenian Acropolis, near its eastern end. The sanctuary was in place by the middle of the sixth century BCE at the latest, and the first version of the Theater (one with a wooden seating area, shaped like the capital Greek letter Pi) was probably built early in the fifth century.

In the photo above, Athenaze is admiring the view of the Acropolis and the Theater from the upper gallery of the new Acropolis Museum. The glass unfortunately has little black dots in its lower reaches that somewhat obscure the view, but the slope on which the Theater sat can still be made out clearly here—it’s the sandy-looking region just above the lower belt of trees. What’s left of the stone seating (originally laid in the fourth century BCE) is concealed behind the treeline in this picture; it probably extended up beneath the present-day grassy slope to the rocky shoulder of the Acropolis.

A couple of late-classical choregic monuments honoring victorious choregoi can be seen in the shot as well, both in the face of the rock just above the grass (obscured somewhat behind some modern restoration equipment), and perched on the shoulder of the rock. Choregoi were wealthy Athenians charged with financing plays and choruses during the dramatic competitions in honor of Dionysus; those who funded winning productions were awarded a tripod, which many displayed on permanent monuments (which grew increasingly elaborate in the late classical and Hellenistic periods).

The massive temple on the left edge of the photo is, of course the Parthenon!