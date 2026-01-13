A few months ago, ICE hired me
I didn't sign and submit any paperwork. I almost certainly failed the drug test. I'm real outspoken about my opposition to the Trump administration, and I am extremely googlable
And yet, there it was, in plain English. "Welcome to ICE!"
My latest for Slate
From Slate, “You’ve Heard About Who ICE Is Recruiting. The Truth Is Far Worse. I’m the Proof”:
…The plan, when I went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Career Expo in Texas last August, was to learn what it was like to apply to be an ICE agent. Who wouldn’t be curious? The event promised on-the-spot hiring for would-be deportation officers: Walk in unemployed, walk out with a sweet $50k signing bonus, a retirement account, and a license to brutalize the country’s most vulnerable residents without consequence—all while wrapped in the warm glow of patriotism.
At first glance, my résumé has enough to tantalize a recruiter for America’s Gestapo-in-waiting: I enlisted in the Army straight out of high school and deployed to Afghanistan twice with the 82nd Airborne Division. After I got out, I spent a few years doing civilian analyst work. With a carefully arranged, skills-based résumé—one which omitted my current occupation—I figured I could maybe get through an initial interview.
The catch, however, is that there’s only one “Laura Jedeed” with an internet presence, and it takes about five seconds of Googling to figure out how I feel about ICE, the Trump administration, and the country’s general right-wing project. My social media pops up immediately, usually with a preview of my latest posts condemning Trump’s unconstitutional, authoritarian power grab. Scroll down and you’ll find articles with titles like “What I Saw in LA Wasn’t an Insurrection; It Was a Police Riot” and “Inside Mike Johnson’s Ties to a Far-Right Movement to Gut the Constitution.” Keep going for long enough and you might even find my dossier on AntifaWatch, a right-wing website that lists alleged members of the supposed domestic terror organization. I am, to put it mildly, a less-than-ideal recruit…
The Expo event was part of ICE’s massive recruitment campaign for the foot soldiers it needs to execute the administration’s dream of a deportation campaign large enough to shift America’s demographic balance back whiteward. You’ve probably seen evidence of it yourself: ICE’s “Defend the homeland” propaganda is ubiquitous enough to be the Uncle Sam “I Want You” poster of our day, though somewhere in there our nation lost the plot about the correct posture toward Nazis.
When Donald Trump took office, ICE numbered approximately 10,000. Despite this event’s lackluster attendance, their recruitment push is reportedly going well; the agency reported 12,000 new recruits in 2025, which means the agency has more new recruits than old hands. That’s the kind of growth that changes the culture of an agency.
Many of ICE’s critics worry that the agency is hoovering up pro-Trump thugs—Jan. 6 insurrections, white nationalists, etc.—for a domestic security force loyal to the president. The truth, my experience suggests, is perhaps even scarier: ICE’s recruitment push is so sloppy that the administration effectively has no idea who’s joining the agency’s ranks. We’re all, collectively, in the dark about whom the state is arming, tasking with the most sensitive of law enforcement work, and then sending into America’s streets…
I completely missed the email when it came. I’d kept an eye on my inbox for the next few days, but I’d grown lax when nothing came through. But then, on Sept. 3, it popped up.
“Please note that this is a TENTATIVE offer only, therefore do not end your current employment,” the email instructed me. It then listed a series of steps I’d need to quickly take. I had 48 hours to log onto USAJobs and fill out my Declaration for Federal Employment, then five additional days to return the forms attached to the email. Among these forms: driver’s license information, an affidavit that I’ve never received a domestic violence conviction, and consent for a background check. And it said: “If you are declining the position, it is not necessary to complete the action items listed below.”…
Somehow, despite never submitting any of the paperwork they sent me—not the background check or identification info, not the domestic violence affidavit, none of it—ICE had apparently offered me a job.
According to the application portal, my pre-employment activities remained pending. And yet, it also showed that I had accepted a final job offer and that my onboarding status was “EOD”—Entered On Duty, the start of an enlistment period. I moused over the exclamation mark next to “Onboarding” and a helpful pop-up appeared. “Your EOD has occurred. Welcome to ICE!”
By all appearances, I was a deportation officer. Without a single signature on agency paperwork, ICE had officially hired me…
Dismantling DHS is an entirely achievable goal for Democrats at this point.
You can have Fox yell at you for being a radical leftist or whatever, but you're going to have endless images of paramilitary goons assaulting people on TV, and voters will associate you with wanting to end that.
— James (@gravitysra1nbow.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 7:28 PM
This would also be a real and unmistakeable signal that the new trifecta intends to *govern.*
— Chirag Lala (@cthelala.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:25 PM
i think this is a problem, but one that personnel as policy solves for by having a DOJ that isn’t afraid of prosecuting law enforcement. these guys aren’t WWI vets being dropped back into the general population, they’re undisciplined, unemployable chud shitheads who can barely read.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 12, 2026 at 11:54 PM
guys who look directly into the camera and ask why citizens didn’t learn anything from the murder of renee good aren’t going to be particularly subtle or under the radar, it only takes the will to send them to fucking prison
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 12, 2026 at 11:59 PM
fire them and they’ll be robbing corner stores or racking up DV charges within six months. this country has ruined far larger groups far faster who deserved it far less than these bastards.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 12, 2026 at 11:56 PM
all these stupid meathead criminal motherfuckers are going to want to riot when they learn they’re getting a $10K/yr pay cut five years from now anyway, cut out the middleman and press the max sentence on the DUI convictions and DV calls they’re gonna get in the intervening years, strip the pensions
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 12:06 AM
a whole bunch of the worst, most violent, and dumbest fucking men in america got sucked into the trump ICE pyramid scheme and when they inevitably and obviously get fucked over, i am going to laugh at all of them and elect politicians willing to put them in prison
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 12:15 AM
even if you *aren’t* a fucking animal, who is going to believe you? all of the news will be way, WAY fucking worse for you two years from now, where do you go? your supervisor probably fucks your personnel review because he has some shithead supervisor who tells him to cut the bonuses you’re paying
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 12:19 AM
$50K bonus paid out over five years, subject to hastily drawn up terms and conditions — and then what? make $10K/yr less from then on? where do you go? who is going to be hiring ICE guys in 2030?
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 12:17 AM
For basic messaging, context and 'you didn't imagine it' discipline, every Greg Bovino post need to be accompanied with this photo, forever.
