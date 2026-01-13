The USA somehow lost the ability to be mildly annoyed and it turns out there being a middle ground between "I like this person" and "This person must be publicly executed in front of their loved ones" was load bearing for human civilization.

At nearly 1,200 events across all 50 states and DC, Americans honored Renee Nicole Good and mourned all the lives ICE has taken and destroyed. #ICEOutForGood

for the second time today, Leavitt calls Renee Good "a lunatic" and then she storms away from reporters

BREAKING: Minnesota and Twin Cities sue the federal government to stop ICE enforcement surge after the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

NEW: Top DOJ officials quit after their division refused to probe Minnesota ICE shooting – At least four leaders of the Civil Rights Division resigned because the section's head, Harmeet Dhillon, decided not to investigate shooting of Renee Good. www.ms.now/news/doj-civ…

Federal investigators assigned to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman are looking into her possible connections to activist groups protesting the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement, in addition to the actions of the federal agent who killed her, people familiar with the situation said.

It seems increasingly unlikely that the agent who fired three times at the unarmed woman, Renee Nicole Good, will face criminal charges, although that could change as investigators collect new evidence, the people added.

On Sunday, President Trump described Ms. Good and her wife, Becca Good, as being “professional agitators,” adding that the authorities would “find out who’s paying for it.” He offered no evidence to support his claims.

The decision by the F.B.I. and the Justice Department to scrutinize Ms. Good’s activities and her potential connections to local activists is in line with the White House’s strategy of deflecting blame for the shooting away from federal law enforcement and toward opponents they have described as domestic terrorists, often without providing evidence.

Justice Department officials under Mr. Trump have long maintained that investigating and punishing protesters who organized efforts to physically obstruct or disrupt immigration enforcement is a legitimate subject of federal inquiries. But casting a broad net over the activist community in Minneapolis, former department officials and critics of the administration said, raises the specter that forms of political protest traditionally protected by the First Amendment could be criminalized…

In a statement issued to The Associated Press, Becca Good suggested that the two women took part in some sort of protest on the day of the shooting.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 7, we stopped to support our neighbors,” she said. “We had whistles. They had guns.”

But even though investigators have not made public a specific allegation that anyone aside from Ms. Good and her wife were involved in an encounter with federal agents that day, the Justice Department is still planning to examine a wide group of activists who took part in the neighborhood watch activities, believing they were “instigators” of the shooting, the people familiar with the inquiry said.

On Thursday, for example, Mr. Vance said that Ms. Good had interfered with a law enforcement operation, likening her actions to other acts of violence against immigration officers…