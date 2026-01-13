Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: ‘Investigating’ Renee Good

The USA somehow lost the ability to be mildly annoyed and it turns out there being a middle ground between "I like this person" and "This person must be publicly executed in front of their loved ones" was load bearing for human civilization.

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 2:33 PM

At nearly 1,200 events across all 50 states and DC, Americans honored Renee Nicole Good and mourned all the lives ICE has taken and destroyed. #ICEOutForGood

— Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) January 12, 2026 at 8:16 PM

for the second time today, Leavitt calls Renee Good "a lunatic" and then she storms away from reporters

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 12, 2026 at 1:32 PM

BREAKING: Minnesota and Twin Cities sue the federal government to stop ICE enforcement surge after the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 12, 2026 at 4:41 PM


NEW: Top DOJ officials quit after their division refused to probe Minnesota ICE shooting – At least four leaders of the Civil Rights Division resigned because the section's head, Harmeet Dhillon, decided not to investigate shooting of Renee Good.
www.ms.now/news/doj-civ…

— MaddowBlog (@maddowblog.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 11:15 PM

Dark, dark stuff. www.nytimes.com/2026/01/12/u…

— Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 8:06 PM

Gift link:

Federal investigators assigned to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman are looking into her possible connections to activist groups protesting the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement, in addition to the actions of the federal agent who killed her, people familiar with the situation said.

It seems increasingly unlikely that the agent who fired three times at the unarmed woman, Renee Nicole Good, will face criminal charges, although that could change as investigators collect new evidence, the people added.

On Sunday, President Trump described Ms. Good and her wife, Becca Good, as being “professional agitators,” adding that the authorities would “find out who’s paying for it.” He offered no evidence to support his claims.

The decision by the F.B.I. and the Justice Department to scrutinize Ms. Good’s activities and her potential connections to local activists is in line with the White House’s strategy of deflecting blame for the shooting away from federal law enforcement and toward opponents they have described as domestic terrorists, often without providing evidence.

Justice Department officials under Mr. Trump have long maintained that investigating and punishing protesters who organized efforts to physically obstruct or disrupt immigration enforcement is a legitimate subject of federal inquiries. But casting a broad net over the activist community in Minneapolis, former department officials and critics of the administration said, raises the specter that forms of political protest traditionally protected by the First Amendment could be criminalized…

In a statement issued to The Associated Press, Becca Good suggested that the two women took part in some sort of protest on the day of the shooting.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 7, we stopped to support our neighbors,” she said. “We had whistles. They had guns.”

But even though investigators have not made public a specific allegation that anyone aside from Ms. Good and her wife were involved in an encounter with federal agents that day, the Justice Department is still planning to examine a wide group of activists who took part in the neighborhood watch activities, believing they were “instigators” of the shooting, the people familiar with the inquiry said.

On Thursday, for example, Mr. Vance said that Ms. Good had interfered with a law enforcement operation, likening her actions to other acts of violence against immigration officers…

Reader Interactions

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Not domestic policy, not “economic anxiety”, just an endless desire to punish stand-ins for the Mommy who forced them take a bath, even if it tanks their own quality of life.

      And then these same people have the nerve to complain about “childless cat ladies”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty

      The New York Times is reporting this investigation as if it is perfectly normal. It is not. Legacy media continue to fail the public.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      I sometimes wish I believed in Heaven and Hell, because doing so might console me with the thought that all these motherfuckers will burn in Hell until the end of time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      A network of fake Scottish X accounts linked to Iran has gone dark, after an internet blackout was imposed in the West Asian nation.

       

      The silence from the group of accounts, which began on Thursday, comes amid widespread protests against the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

       

      Industry publication UK Defence Journal, which has tracked the accounts for months, said that multiple X accounts claiming to be supporters of Scottish independence have ceased activity

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WTFGhost

      Justice Department officials under Mr. Trump have long maintained that investigating and punishing protesters who organized efforts to physically obstruct or disrupt immigration enforcement is a legitimate subject of federal inquiries. But casting a broad net over the activist community in Minneapolis, former department officials and critics of the administration said, raises the specter that forms of political protest traditionally protected by the First Amendment could be criminalized…

      Lemme help rewrite.

      Justice department officials corruptly insist that it’s proper to investigate people for first amendment activities, absent any criminal suspicion. However, rational human beings point out that the Fourth Amendment is supposed to leave us secure – not “under investigation.” And we should all suck Republican cocks.

      Shorter, more informative, probably packs more punch. And it includes a sop to soi disant conservative readers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I read that some Iranian phone networks were functioning again, enabling Iranians to call outside the country. The internet blackout is still ongoing and passed the 100-hour mark last night.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WTFGhost

      @TS: So, what else is new?

      Oh, you mean not reporting on a particular story, not “not reporting, in general.” Sorry.

       

      @Baud: Iranians called them “Scone-rhymes-with-stone.” The Scots retreated in self defense.

       

      @Betty: Agreed. The public deserves to know the President is a corrupt lawbreaker, and they’d never even guess from FTFNYT.

      (Damn, I tried typing FTFNYT, I mean… oh eff it, FTFNYT, only the bolded letters, but after hanging here…)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Please excuse the screaming, but I just cannot help it right now:

      “INVESTIGATING RENEE GOOD?? MUTHAPHUCKA WHAT?? WHAT?? GODDAMMIT, YOU FUCKAS!”

      They are some evil sonsabitches, y’all, straight up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      BretH

      Listening to the chief liar for the administration makes me think of lost opportunity years ago: the first time, and every time thereafter a Republican political or official mentioned the “Democrat Party” anyone on the other side, reporter, politician, should have stopped and asked “what party?” and refused to participate until they heard “Democratic Party”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government”

      Apparently our current Administration believes that neither life nor liberty are or should be “unalienable rights.” And they clearly don’t give a damn about “the consent of the governed” either.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      There is no statute of limitations for murder and there is a lot of video evidence that Minnesota can collect and authenticate and hold onto. Just saying.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dave

      Wish I had something insightful to add other than this is gross the people ordering it are gross any agent participating is gross if they know better that doesn’t make it worse but a different kind of gross and I have a cold rage to the people who are doing all of this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      No One of Consequence

      Good is dead, and **NOW** you’re going to do an investigation to give yourselves retroactive rationale for her murder?!

      Seems legit.

      -NOoC

      They’re not even trying anymore.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      narya

      In this week’s Popehat podcast (“Serious Trouble,” with Josh Barro as the co-host, who is mostly not stab-worthy in this context), Ken specifically noted that it was likely that the feds had mucked up the crime scene, mismanaged (or destroyed or tainted) any evidence, etc., and that this was not uncommon with officer-involved shootings of any kind. He also had a Bsky thread the other day that both described how hard it is to prosecute LEOs, especially for states to prosecute feds, AND that it was still worth trying to determine if a case can be brought. (This is in case you want to hear a calm presentation of the challenges here, even with video, etc.) All that said, last night Maddow showed just how many protests sprung up, across the country.

      Reply

