I have had this nightmare scenario in my head all day long- I watched another brutal abuse of civilians in Minnesota today, this time a woman dragged out of her car after her windshield was shattered by ICE agents because they had blocked the street she needed to be on to get to an appointment, and they would not let her back up or go forward, not that I would move my car anywhere because they would shoot her in the head like they did Renee Good. Here, watch:

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. [image or embed] — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 11:56 AM

What terrifies me is think what a bad actor or an accelerationist (other than Trump, Noem, and Bovino and their tonton macoute) could do. Someone like John Allen Muhammed and John Lee Malvo could just ride around Minneapolis until they find another out of control scrum of ICE agents (all geeked up on energy drinks, racism, and the belief they have complete immunity to commit violence at their leisure) in a situation like this with civilians blowing whistles and yelling and horns honking and sirens. Fire off a shot from the trunk or the back of the van, and slowly and inconspicuously drive off.

ICE is so undisciplined and primed to go off, it would turn into My Lai. Hell, you could probably throw a firecracker or fire off a starter pistol and they would start shooting everything that moved. This situation up there is so fucking volatile and so out of control up there and it is all because of ICE and the federal agents.

***

So Mike Tomlin has resigned from the Steelers, and I am going to miss him and hope he does well in whatever he chooses to do. Kind of glad he no longer has to deal with the thinly and not so thinly veiled racism directed his way for the last 20 years. Although as he is a black man in America, I am sure someone else will hop in to fill the racist void, wherever he goes. That’s life in Amerikka in the year 2026.

***

This made me smile:

Donald Trump gave someone the middle finger on Tuesday, reportedly responding to shouts admonishing him as a “pedophile protector” as he toured a Michigan Ford plant. The celebrity news and gossip site TMZ shared a short video featuring the president’s flustered response to someone heckling off-screen, during which he appears to issue the hand gesture. Trump spent Tuesday afternoon touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, before giving a speech at the Detroit Economic Club. White House communications director Steven Cheung didn’t confirm whether Trump flashed his middle finger, but said in a statement issued to the Guardian that he gave an “appropriate and unambiguous response” when “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage”. In the roughly 15-second clip, a person can be heard yelling from the floor of the Ford plant while Trump looks down from a railing. TMZ claims Trump yelled obscenities before giving the finger.

This is just minor, but it is worth repeating- people are stepping up. It’s the institutions and universities and law firms and big corps who have failed us. They only give a shit when he starts to fuck with Jerome Powell.

***

I have heard from a commenter (they can out themselves) that ICE is in Pittsburgh harassing the only business that makes decent Mexican in the tristate area, Las Palmas. I hate these motherfuckers so much for so many layer of different things.

I’m now irritated and going to watch tv.