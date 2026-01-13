Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

I have had this nightmare scenario in my head all day long- I watched another brutal abuse of civilians in Minnesota today, this time a woman dragged out of her car after her windshield was shattered by ICE agents because they had blocked the street she needed to be on to get to an appointment, and they would not let her back up or go forward, not that I would move my car anywhere because they would shoot her in the head like they did Renee Good. Here, watch:

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her.

[image or embed]

— amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 11:56 AM

What terrifies me is think what a bad actor or an accelerationist (other than Trump, Noem, and Bovino and their tonton macoute) could do. Someone like John Allen Muhammed and John Lee Malvo could just ride around Minneapolis until they find another out of control scrum of ICE agents (all geeked up on energy drinks, racism, and the belief they have complete immunity to commit violence at their leisure) in a situation like this with civilians blowing whistles and yelling and horns honking and sirens. Fire off a shot from the trunk or the back of the van, and slowly and inconspicuously drive off.

ICE is so undisciplined and primed to go off, it would turn into My Lai. Hell, you could probably throw a firecracker or fire off a starter pistol and they would start shooting everything that moved. This situation up there is so fucking volatile and so out of control up there and it is all because of ICE and the federal agents.

***

So Mike Tomlin has resigned from the Steelers, and I am going to miss him and hope he does well in whatever he chooses to do. Kind of glad he no longer has to deal with the thinly and not so thinly veiled racism directed his way for the last 20 years. Although as he is a black man in America, I am sure someone else will hop in to fill the racist void, wherever he goes. That’s life in Amerikka in the year 2026.

***

This made me smile:

Donald Trump gave someone the middle finger on Tuesday, reportedly responding to shouts admonishing him as a “pedophile protector” as he toured a Michigan Ford plant. The celebrity news and gossip site TMZ shared a short video featuring the president’s flustered response to someone heckling off-screen, during which he appears to issue the hand gesture.

Trump spent Tuesday afternoon touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, before giving a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

White House communications director Steven Cheung didn’t confirm whether Trump flashed his middle finger, but said in a statement issued to the Guardian that he gave an “appropriate and unambiguous response” when “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage”.

In the roughly 15-second clip, a person can be heard yelling from the floor of the Ford plant while Trump looks down from a railing. TMZ claims Trump yelled obscenities before giving the finger.

This is just minor, but it is worth repeating- people are stepping up. It’s the institutions and universities and law firms and big corps who have failed us. They only give a shit when he starts to fuck with Jerome Powell.

***

I have heard from a commenter (they can out themselves) that ICE is in Pittsburgh harassing the only business that makes decent Mexican in the tristate area, Las Palmas. I hate these motherfuckers so much for so many layer of different things.

I’m now irritated and going to watch tv.

  bbleh
  Chetan Murthy
  Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  Kayla Rudbek
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  prostratedragon
  RaflW
  Ruckus
  SpaceUnit
  Suzanne
  The Loony Liberal
  wombat probability cloud

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      I too am going to miss Mike Tomlin.  He was one hell of a good coach.

      Now you’re lost in the weeds Pittsburgh.  You’re on your own.  And Mike Tomlin’s phone is ringing off the hook with job offers.

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      It’s the institutions and universities and law firms and big corps who have failed us.

      Hmm, shades of 1930s Germany.

      “Help us, Obi-Wan us, you’re we’re our only hope.”

    3. 3.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      New neighbors, American flag the first thing up at the house… today friend comes to visit after move in. Loud, with a heavy drawl, speaking to the family that lives there who had just arrived moments before he did…

      “Whatcha call a burned (burnt?) lesbian?”

      Guesses that I didn’t listen to because I was still processing what he said. Then his answer…

      “LBBQ!” followed by loud, booming redneck laughter.

      I’ve since had to tell one of them to keep their dog off of our property, that we have cats who were all in the garage at that moment because the dog had come halfway up the short driveway before being called back.

      I’m looking forward to when I pull the Mustang out, start it and attract them. I’ve got it already mapped out and they aren’t going to like it.

      But I’ll be polite and it’s more than they deserve…

    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: I remember when a new neighbor moved into a house down the street from us. He pointed to a room at the front of the house and said that he sat by the window all day, working from home, with his loaded gun next to him and that he was ready to kill any intruders. He told me this like it I would consider that normal and even praiseworthy.

    7. 7.

      wombat probability cloud

      Just to state the obvious: Inciting violence is not a bug. It’s THE feature.

      I’m holding my breath, too.

    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      Adolescents are far smarter and far less obnoxious than shitforbrains. This is a guy who can’t count, at least can’t count money, rationally, reasonably or correctly. This is an adult who smells like shit and stinks so bad I believe you can smell him online. This is a person with an actual college education – from which he learned absolutely nothing, nada, zip, zero. He thinks his friendship with an obnoxious pimp, is OK, that his screwing every one is OK because he’s special. And he is, but not in what he thinks special means.

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      My god that poor woman in the OP.  This reminds me of that woman in NYC during the George Floyd Murder Protest and Police Riots: she’s driving with her kid in a carseat, she turns down the wrong street, gets boxed-in by po-po, who proceed to bust into her car, arrest her, and then they have the fucking temerity to use her child in a photo-op about how the po-po are taking care of kids and such.

      Just infuriating.  Only that time, it was a Black woman; this time, it’s a white woman.  I wonder if white women are gonna wake up.

    12. 12.

      The Loony Liberal

      “…and remember, boys and girls, your school — like our country — is made up of Americans of many different races, religions, and national origins. So if you hear anybody talk against a schoolmate or anyone else because of his religion, race, or national origin, don’t wait: tell him THAT KIND OF TALK IS UN-AMERICAN.

      – Superman in a DC poster drawn by Wayne Boring

    13. 13.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @prostratedragon: ​
       
      Chow sized and from what I am seeing they like to let run around. I have an old BB rifle that can’t penetrate cardboard that I use to discourage deer, raccoons and stray dogs who menace myself or our cats.

      One pump, one yelp. Nailed a loose pit bull in the rump that came on the property after our orange cat. I tried to chase it off and while it initially ran about 20 feet, it turned, growled a little bit and started coming back. I stepped in the garage, grabbed the BB rifle and sent it on it’s way. That was about a week ago. I saw it again around 11AM today so I grabbed the rifle and the dog took off when it saw me.

      I am trying to find out who owns it because it clearly belongs to someone (collar/tags). Good size and I have a shovel ready to swing if it ever escalates.

      I hate irresponsible dog owners, especially the pit bull owners.

    14. 14.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @The Loony Liberal: too damned many of the homeschoolers and the private schools teach the exact opposite of this (and far too damned many of them were my classmates in Catholic grade school, high school, undergrad, and law school).  Pope Leo needs to clean house and start excommunicating a hell of a lot of people.

    15. 15.

      RaflW

      There were major resignations today (probably discussed in earlier threads, but I had a busy day).

      “When you have six people who are of good will and who have been dedicated public servants and have spent their lives enforcing the law as objectively as possible — if they feel the need to resign because of orders they have gotten that will violate their conscience, to me, that is a great statement on their part that this is not tolerable by them,” Doug Kelley, a former assistant U.S. attorney for seven years in Minnesota, told WCCO News.

