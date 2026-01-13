(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Since I know everyone is only reading tonight for more Rufus, here’s the update. I was in contact with the coonhound rescue folks last night – they handle all scent hounds despite the name – and my POC started working her organization. This morning I went over to help out by walking and feeding Rufus. As you can imagine he had a bit of a rough night. But he ate, had a good walk, sat and chilled for about twenty minutes while I kibbitzed with a different neighbor. The neighbor that took him in yesterday volunteers at the local no kill human society shelter. She took him over with her this morning, they did a proper intake, he’s scheduled to be fixed next week, and then he’ll go up for adoption. The coonhound rescue folks have a foster lined up just in case and my POC is now directly in contact with my neighbor. For those wondering, the unfortunate guy living out of his car has a sister who is trying to help him out and get his situation improved. That’s about it.

Russia hit the Nova Poshta terminal in the Kharkiv suburbs today:

This is a Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv that was bombed by Russia last night. At least 1,500 packages were destroyed, 4 people killed, terminal itself damaged. Russia will claim there were tanks inside, but that’s a lie. It was just a simple mail facility handling packages [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:04 AM

Russia launched a multi-wave attack on a Nova Poshta postal terminal in a suburb of Kharkiv. Four people were killed and six injured. The attack began with two Iskander-M missile strikes, followed by four drones. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 1:41 AM

This is what remains of the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv. Russia hit it with missiles and drones, killing four people and injuring six. Nothing here was military. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 3:30 AM

The cost:

Viktor Parkhomenko, 37

Taras Vovk, 34

Yevhenii Yermakov, 39

Dmytro Zakharov, 23 Russia killed them in its attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in a suburb of Kharkiv. Two of the four were inside a shelter — one of the missiles struck it directly. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 7:41 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Continue Preparing Documents With the U.S. Regarding Security Guarantees and Recovery – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today has been no easy day – there was another Russian strike, ballistics: 18 ballistic missiles alone, plus cruise missiles and attack drones. Some were shot down. Just with interceptors, 64 “shaheds” alone were shot down. But there were hits, unfortunately. In fact, it’s been far from the first week this winter that our repair crews, our energy teams, and municipal services in many Ukrainian cities have been working around the clock. The weather adds challenges – extraordinary ones. What matters is that so many of our people are working professionally, restoring supply, striving to keep life going. Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and government officials are in constant communication with regional heads – ready to support communities as needed in this situation. But the communities themselves must be as active as possible – much depends on whether work in the cities is professionally organized. I thank the community leaders who are in their communities, with the people, and truly helping, and about whom people can say they are really there and effective. Today, I held a Staff meeting – the focus was on defense issues. Missiles for air defense, production of interceptors, and all necessary supplies. Contracts, funding. We are fully providing for it. What matters is the real and timely fulfillment of all agreements with our partners. The PURL initiative needs funding, and progress in January has been insufficient. This is a task for our entire diplomatic team, both the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I spoke with U.S. Congressmen Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. I am grateful for the unwavering bipartisan support of Congress. Right now, we are engaged in very productive work with the President of the United States and his team. We went over all the details. I briefed them on the situation with Russian strikes and the need for air defense. We discussed how additional pressure on Russia can deliver strong diplomatic outcomes. And it is crucial that the U.S. Administration has as many instruments as possible for the right kind of pressure. We also discussed support programs that have not yet been fully implemented and can still be put to use. In particular, this specifically applies to protecting the skies. We continue preparing documents with the U.S. regarding security guarantees and recovery. We are genuinely working to ensure that, in the near future, the formats for signing and approval – legal approval in the United States Congress and in the Ukrainian Parliament – can be in place. Today, Rustem Umerov delivered a report, in particular on these issues as well. It is essential that Ukraine-related issues remain at the top of the agenda in relations with the United States, despite all the information and political challenges that exist today. We support the position on Iran: A regime that has lasted so many years and killed so many people does not deserve to exist. Changes are needed. Changes are also needed here, in Europe – the bloodshed that Russia started and is the only one still prolonging must come to an end. I thank everyone who supports us, who supports life, who supports Ukraine. And those in the world who do not stand aside from real problems. If life can be protected, it must be protected. One more thing. Today, there was a briefing from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Things are difficult everywhere right now, but at the front, they are the hardest. Considering the weather and the Russian efforts to pretend that the need to end this war does not concern them. Assaults continue. The defense of our positions continues. I want to thank every unit of ours, every soldier, sergeant, and officer, achieving results for Ukraine. Pokrovsk direction, Huliaipole, Kupyansk direction – all directions wherever needed. Russian losses must not decrease. Our defense at the front is our strength in diplomacy. Ukraine must be strong. I thank everyone who fights for this and who works for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Tomorrow’s supposed to be a larger protest at the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi. It’s the day when mass executions are to begin… #FreeIran #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:59 PM

Nana Akobidze, a Georgian woman, says she will keep calling the number of her Booking. com reservation who didn’t show up until she makes sure that she’s alive and safe. The stranger who consumed Nana’s thoughts is an Iranian woman. #FreeIran #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM

Britain:

The UK is preparing to board and seize shadow fleet tankers, just as the US did last week. In desperation, several shadow fleet tankers switched to Russian flags. However, a Russian flag didn’t protect Bella 1/Marinera. Neither did Russian warships. This will be interesting.🍿 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:03 AM

The G7:

G7 leaders to press Trump next week on approving security guarantees for Ukraine — Financial Times Leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, together with the President of the European Commission, plan to meet with Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:57 AM

at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. Leaders from some “Coalition of the Willing” countries may also join the meeting. Separate talks at the level of national security advisors are also expected. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:57 AM

Allies intend to press Trump to approve the agreements that were negotiated by his representatives at last week’s summit in Paris. These agreements are considered critically important for ensuring Ukraine’s security after a potential ceasefire. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:57 AM

NATO:

NATO’s Rutte: “Let’s not forget that, at the moment, the russians are losing massive numbers of soldiers due to the Ukrainian defense, the staunch Ukrainian defense. In a single month, this amounts to 20,000 to 25,000 Russian soldiers killed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM

I am not talking about those seriously wounded, but about those killed-dead- 20,000 to 25,000 a month!” Honestly, the number is mind-blowing to me. Twenty-five thousand soldiers die in a foreign land every month, in a war they do not need. I would be furious if my government did that. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM

Greenland:

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen: “If we have to choose between the US & Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.” “Greenland does not want to be owned by the US. Greenland does not want to be governed by the US” he later added. [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM

The US:

Trump threatened Greenland’s PM: “I don’t even know who he is, I don’t know anything about him. But that’s gonna be a big problem for him.” Wild idea, maybe start by reading the briefing notes on allies *before* threatening them. #overrated #apparently [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 5:52 PM

Ambassador Bruce to UN Security Council: “We condemn Russia’s continuing and intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure. These attacks make a mockery of the cause of peace, a cause of paramount importance to the world and to President Trump” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:48 AM

Iran:

Hundreds of missiles, millions of rounds of ammunition, and Shahed-136 drones and technology that has enabled russia to manufacture them domestically under the name “Geran-2” It’s the same drones russia unleashes by the hundreds each day to murder Ukrainians. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:35 AM

The Black Sea:

3 Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by unidentified drones in the Black Sea on Tuesday as they were on their way to load crude at a terminal on Russia’s coast – Reuters 👀 Shadow fleet must be stopped. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:20 AM

The Sahel:

The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine reports that Russia has publicly admitted for the first time that a “private military company” is involved in its so-called “cultural centers” in African countries, assisting in their opening and security operations.

t.me/c/1663231580… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 11:08 AM

These are the Russia Houses. The entire network is run from the one in Bangui. There are all legal fronts in what was Prigozhin’s network.

Back to Ukraine.

A deep, nuanced portrait of General Zaluzhnyi

– from wartime commander and national symbol, to ambassador in London, to the figure many Ukrainians quietly project their future hopes onto. Highly recommend taking the time to read this.⬇️ [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 12:50 PM

From The Washington Post:

LONDON — The man who many Ukrainians see as the most credible alternative to President Volodymyr Zelensky lives in London, far from the battlefields that have defined his career. For the past year and a half, retired Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former commander in chief, has been its ambassador to Britain, a post widely regarded as a graceful exile after his dismissal by Zelensky in February 2024. Zaluzhny’s distance from Kyiv, possibly an attempt to sideline his political ambitions even before he voiced any, instead has left him at a safe — if at times personally frustrating — remove from tensions back home. Zelensky has been rattled by a corruption scandal and is under pressure from President Donald Trump to accept a plan to halt the war that will likely force him to cede territory. Already, jabs by Trump — echoing a talking point of Russian President Vladimir Putin — have forced Zelensky to say that he would be prepared to call an election if the United States and its allies provide security guarantees, and if the Ukrainian parliament adopts legislation to allow a vote under martial law. Experts on democracy and elections say it would be impossible to meet international standards for a free and fair election in wartime conditions, with millions of Ukrainians displaced. But even hints of a vote, along with signals by Zelensky that he would not remain in office after the war, have stirred speculation about Ukraine’s future and renewed attention on Zaluzhny. In Ukraine, where he is credited with holding off Russia’s early onslaught, no name looms larger in the public imagination. “You could almost say it was a win-win situation,” Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine Forum at Chatham House, said of the general’s appointment as ambassador. “It avoided destabilizing Ukraine, where he was so popular, while giving him something useful to do in wartime that is related to the war effort.” Even from abroad, Zaluzhny has maintained the habits of a commander. In his embassy office in London, he watches live battlefield feeds on a bank of monitors. He rarely speaks with Zelensky now but has never publicly criticized the man who ended his military career. Removed from uniform — his hefty frame now fills business suits — he has continued to serve with disciplined restraint. Zaluzhny’s wartime record is mixed. He is credited with defending Kyiv in 2022 and leading stunning counterattacks that pushed back the Russians in Kharkiv and Kherson that fall but also associated with a failed 2023 counteroffensive that led to many casualties but no significant battlefield gains. Yet public trust in him has endured. Polls suggest he would be a formidable contender if he ran for president, though even his aides say they do not know whether he intends to do so. Zelensky removed him amid disagreements over mobilization levels and growing unease in the presidential administration about the general’s popularity. Zaluzhny writes articles, delivers speeches and issues statements, but largely avoids interviews. The Ukrainian Embassy in London did not respond to an interview request for this article. Zaluzhny, 52, has served as ambassador to Britain since July 2024. He has met with British officials and diplomats from around the world, spoken at cultural events and steadily built a civilian identity separate from his military past. He occasionally posts glimpses of his new life in London, including a Tower Bridge selfie with his wife. Some posts have drawn light mockery back home, a sign of how closely Ukrainians watch him. People who have met Zaluzhny describe a soft-spoken, attentive figure who is comfortable delegating, and whose speeches often gravitate toward defense and the future of modern warfare, subjects he treats with professional fascination. He has been an engaged diplomat, addressing Ukrainian students at Cambridge, meeting with Defense Secretary John Healey, accompanying King Charles III during a visit to a trauma research center at Imperial College London, addressing both the Labour and Conservative party conferences, reflective of U.K.’s bipartisan support of Ukraine. Ukrainian political figures sometimes visit him at the embassy in London’s Holland Park, according to media reports. But Zaluzhny does not solicit publicity and has publicly denied forming a political team or supporting elections while there is a war. His media adviser, Oksana Torop, a former BBC journalist, told the New Voice of Ukraine that “there’s no such thing as a campaign headquarters.” Observers say London has broadened Zaluzhny’s profile. Previously known exclusively as a military leader, increasingly he carries himself as a statesman. A splashy feature in Vogue Ukraine last summer showed him in a sharp blue suit and set off buzz about political ambitious — speculation he has repeatedly played down. Polling nonetheless shows how competitive he could be. In a survey published in December, IPSOS found that 23 percent of respondents preferred Zaluzhny, compared with 20 percent who supported Zelensky. Other figures in the survey trailed well behind, including former president Petro Poroshenko at 9 percent and Kyrylo Budanov, the former head of military intelligence who was recently appointed as Zelensky’s new chief of staff, at 7 percent. That support, analysts said, is driven in part by anxiety about the future. Many Ukrainians expect Russia to attack again even if the war is halted, said Mykola Davydiuk, a political scientist and author of “How Putin’s Propaganda Works.” In that scenario, he said, voters want a leader who understands how to prepare for — and deter — another war. Zaluzhny has pushed back against speculation he is preparing for a political run. “I do not recognize any idea of holding elections during the war,” he wrote in an October Facebook post. “I am not creating any headquarters or parties and, as a matter of principle, have no ties to any political force. As long as I have the ability to serve the state, I will do so.” Ukrainian law prohibits presidential elections under martial law, and democracy experts have noted the seeming absurdity of Putin complaining that Zelensky has stayed in office beyond the normal length of a term because of a war that Russia started, while Putin rewrote Russia’s constitution to eliminate term limits and has long won elections widely derided as neither free nor fair. Zaluzhny emerged as a national hero after the Ukrainian army thwarted Moscow’s expectation of a swift victory. Several towns and cities have named streets after him, a sign of how strongly his wartime leadership resonated. “After the battle for Kyiv, there was this certain realization that the Ukrainian army was in hands of a very competent man who could make decisions quite swiftly, but also who had all the features that good Western military leaders have,” said Natia Seskuria, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. She noted that Zaluzhny helped modernize Ukraine’s military by embracing NATO standards and delegating authority — a departure from Soviet-style command. After the failed counteroffensive left Ukraine’s forces deeply depleted, Zaluzhny proposed calling up as many as half a million troops, while Zelensky argued that level was unrealistic given limited funds and resources. Several reports said that tensions between the men had been building for months. Announcing Zaluzhny’s departure, Zelensky posted a picture of them shaking hands, saying they had discussed “renewed leadership” and that he had asked the general to remain “part of the team.” His reassignment to London was widely seen as difficult, for him and for many Ukrainians. “He’s a military man and Zelensky removed him from the job of his life,” Davydiuk said. “But he never said anything bad — he respects the position of the presidency and the state institution.”

More at the link.

The Tempest air defense system in service with the Ukrainian Air Force. It has already accounted for 21 downed Russian Shahed drones. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:38 AM

Kharkiv:

Russian Molniya drone struck Kharkiv today. The latest update says it injured a 16-year-old girl. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM

Makiivka:

Makiivka and Mariupol:

Birds of the SBS showed how they “blacked out” Mariupol and destroyed an RAV warehouse of Military Unit 51A in Makiivka on the night of January 12 – 13. t.me/c/1680956281… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:16 AM

The courtesy visits were carried out by the Birds of the 1st Separate Detachment of the SBS and the “Kairos” Battalion of the 414th Brigade “Birds of Madyar,” coordinated by the newly established Deep Strike Center of the SBS Grouping, with reconnaissance support from the SBU. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:16 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

After a UAV visit, there are power outages in occupied Mariupol and a number of regions in the occupied Donetsk region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 5:28 AM

Orihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian channels report that occupied Donetsk is currently under a UAV attack. It is reported that a Ukrainian drone hit a TV tower in the Petrovskyi district.

What a shame – now it’ll be a struggle for the Russians to broadcast their propaganda. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

A mass grave near Izium where 447 bodies were discovered. After deoccupation, a site was found where people had been buried without coffins and without names, often with several bodies in a single grave.

www.instagram.com/reel/DTcuOti… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM

To preserve memory against time and silence, Skeiron created an accurate 3D replica of this burial site. Using records from the city’s only active wartime funeral service, they matched data to the site – transforming anonymous numbers back into names. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

It is currently one of the important components of Russia’s military-industrial complex. The facility also manufactures components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare systems. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 6:14 AM

