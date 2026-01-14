Can I get an amen?
Open thread.
WaterGirl
I’ve had that open in my browser for multiple days, so I don’t even know who to thank.
No One of Consequence
Thank YOU!
Love and kindness in dark times to you WaterGirl. Keep up the good fight.
-NOoC
Joseph Patrick Lurker
Great photo! Do you know where this church is located?
WaterGirl
@Joseph Patrick Lurker: No idea. I just googled, though, and it came right up.
laura
Acts of faith. See also, works of faith, good deeds done; and done dirt cheap.
bbleh
Open the doors and let the sun shine in!
(Personally, I expect the payback for the sycophants, even the highest-ranking ones, to come later and more quietly, but I DO expect it to come. They’re not just Nazi MFers, they’re DUMB Nazi MFers, and they’ve pissed a lot of people off.)
cain
Gov Waltz just posted this:youtu.be/fGTsYXBWQgU
Apparently, ICE has shot someone else in MN. /r/minnesota is very angry right now but they are rallying around him.
abcnews.go.com/US/live-updates/minneapolis-ice-shooting-live-updates/?id=129124338
mrmoshpotato
Can add a “Fuck the GOP, Dump, Noem, and ICE!”?
wjca
@bbleh: They’re not just Nazi MFers, they’re DUMB Nazi MFers, and they’ve pissed a lot of people off.
Dumb enough to make videos of themselves committing crimes. And then post those videos (“the Internet is forever”; that evidence can’t ever be erased, lost, hidden, etc.). If and when their cases get to court, convictions will be a slam dunk.
