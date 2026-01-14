New: CBS News seems to be preparing a new segment called "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil," per sources. Some staff were only first made aware of it as they encountered CBS testing out set designs of a faux-stocked bar in the newsroom, featuring a large sponsor banner for Jack Daniels.

not for nothing, but “i think i am gonna get into being a whiskey guy” feels like a distinctly 00s or 10s thing, which is very funny given how badly weiss wants to be cutting edge

===

This Bari Weiss edict is the most idiotic manifesto for a legitimate news organization that I have ever seen, and I cannot begin to tell you how many idiots I've come across in my career. Free link: www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/b…

Another finger curls on the monkey’s paw... “‘We Need to Be the News’: Inside Bari Weiss’s Bumpy Revamp at CBS” [Gift link]:

… “The goal for this road show is not to deliver the news so much as it is to *drive the news*,” Ms. Weiss wrote in a note obtained by The New York Times. “We need to *be the news* for these 10 days.”

Ms. Weiss has achieved that goal — perhaps not in the way she hoped.

Her reimagining of CBS News has faced heavy scrutiny, and even became a punchline on her own network: At Sunday’s Golden Globes, broadcast by CBS, the host, Nikki Glaser, earned one of her biggest laughs when she declared that CBS News was “America’s newest place to see BS news.” (David Ellison, the technology heir who controls CBS and installed Ms. Weiss, was in the audience.)

That Ms. Weiss’s news division merited a mention at a Hollywood awards show speaks to how the disruptions at CBS have penetrated the culture beyond the media in-crowd — and underscored questions already hanging over her bumpy stewardship of a major news institution…

Part of the debate inside CBS News is whether Ms. Weiss’s early stumbles are a symptom of partisanship, inexperience or something else. She had never managed an organization nearly as large as CBS News, and she has brought along some of her colleagues from The Free Press, including Adam Rubenstein, who previously worked with Ms. Weiss on the Opinion desk of The Times, and Sascha Seinfeld, the daughter of the comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Her inner circle at CBS includes Charles Forelle, a former deputy editor of The Wall Street Journal, and Sophia Efthimiatou, who formerly oversaw writer relationships at Substack.

Privately, Ms. Weiss has been deeply frustrated by the negative reaction to her decisions, and has blamed some subordinates for not stanching the criticism, three people familiar with internal discussions said. Ms. Weiss’s wife, Nellie Bowles, a former reporter at The Times, openly mocked the objections of the “60 Minutes” staff who had clashed with her spouse in a column published by The Free Press, which Ms. Weiss continues to oversee…