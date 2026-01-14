Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Bari's 'See BS' News Channel

New: CBS News seems to be preparing a new segment called "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil," per sources.
Some staff were only first made aware of it as they encountered CBS testing out set designs of a faux-stocked bar in the newsroom, featuring a large sponsor banner for Jack Daniels.

— Prem Thakker ? (@premthakker.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM

not for nothing, but "i think i am gonna get into being a whiskey guy" feels like a distinctly 00s or 10s thing, which is very funny given how badly weiss wants to be cutting edge

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM

i see why he needs a drink

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM

===

This Bari Weiss edict is the most idiotic manifesto for a legitimate news organization that I have ever seen, and I cannot begin to tell you how many idiots I've come across in my career.
Free link: www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/b…

[image or embed]

— Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:20 AM

Another finger curls on the monkey’s paw... “‘We Need to Be the News’: Inside Bari Weiss’s Bumpy Revamp at CBS” [Gift link]:

… “The goal for this road show is not to deliver the news so much as it is to *drive the news*,” Ms. Weiss wrote in a note obtained by The New York Times. “We need to *be the news* for these 10 days.”

Ms. Weiss has achieved that goal — perhaps not in the way she hoped.

Her reimagining of CBS News has faced heavy scrutiny, and even became a punchline on her own network: At Sunday’s Golden Globes, broadcast by CBS, the host, Nikki Glaser, earned one of her biggest laughs when she declared that CBS News was “America’s newest place to see BS news.” (David Ellison, the technology heir who controls CBS and installed Ms. Weiss, was in the audience.)

That Ms. Weiss’s news division merited a mention at a Hollywood awards show speaks to how the disruptions at CBS have penetrated the culture beyond the media in-crowd — and underscored questions already hanging over her bumpy stewardship of a major news institution…

Part of the debate inside CBS News is whether Ms. Weiss’s early stumbles are a symptom of partisanship, inexperience or something else. She had never managed an organization nearly as large as CBS News, and she has brought along some of her colleagues from The Free Press, including Adam Rubenstein, who previously worked with Ms. Weiss on the Opinion desk of The Times, and Sascha Seinfeld, the daughter of the comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Her inner circle at CBS includes Charles Forelle, a former deputy editor of The Wall Street Journal, and Sophia Efthimiatou, who formerly oversaw writer relationships at Substack.

Privately, Ms. Weiss has been deeply frustrated by the negative reaction to her decisions, and has blamed some subordinates for not stanching the criticism, three people familiar with internal discussions said. Ms. Weiss’s wife, Nellie Bowles, a former reporter at The Times, openly mocked the objections of the “60 Minutes” staff who had clashed with her spouse in a column published by The Free Press, which Ms. Weiss continues to oversee…

Sucks to suck

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 12:06 PM

  • cain
  • Jay
  • Joey Maloney
  • Kathleen
  • NotMax
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit

    1. 1.

      cain

      Is Gen X back in vogue ? Otherwise who is going to be relating to whiskey these days ? Sure ain’t Gen Z! Way to capture that future audience.

      Trump inherited a mess but apparently doesn’t understand that his tariffs has made prices go higher and I bet if the scotus lets him do it he will go even more nuts and start using military threats as well.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      She decided to turn the network more partisan in a time when the partisan sides despise each other.  She absolutely should have expected the negative reaction.  Sounds like what really surprised her is all the MAGA rightwingers already have news shows to watch and don’t want another one.  There is no positive reaction to balance the negative.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      J. Fred Muggs would be preferable, not to mention more credible.

      Is the bar set replete with fake gold filigree?

      Regardless, must miss TV.
      //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kathleen

      He’s broadcasting live from Cincinnati tomorrow. I expect him to camp out on JD Vance’s street wistfully staring at his house and daydreaming that JD will give him the honor of running over him in the driveway.

      ETA Talk about viral potential combined with abject self abasement! Win!

      Are the clips quoted satire? It’s so hard to tell anymore.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      In other news today,

      CBP/ICE abducted Grade 10 student, US Citizen. Minneapolis. Failed the “paperbag test”.

      Beat the shit out of him.

      Dropped him half naked, 10 miles away. -15, Minneapolis.

      Stole his phone, which was recording, and to the cloud.

      He found his phone, using the “find my phone app”,

      At a kiosk selling used electronics.

      “The only thing safe in the US now, is the Trump-Epstein Files”.

      Just another Kavanaugh Stop.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joey Maloney

      Weiss’ genius idea sounds like a direct ripoff of the “Cocktail Fridays” segment that Rachel Maddow used to do on her show. (The cocktail was more or less loosely thematically linked to the story of the day. I specifically remember Gulf Tarball Jello Shots during her coverage of the effects of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on Gulf Coast beaches.)

      I hope someone congratulates Weiss for stealing 15-year-old ideas from a liberal broadcaster.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay

      @cain:

      DJTidiot “inherited” an economy that was recovering 4x faster than any other economy in the the world.

      It was not “a mess”, it was the envy of the world.

      So he took it out to a gravel pit and shot it.

      Not content, he regularly digs the corpse up and shoots it again.

      Kiss “Global Reserve Currency” goodbye forever.

      Smart money has already gone Euro, poor money is going Yuan.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      @Joey Maloney:

      Given the effect of Canadian and Global consumers boycotts of US Alcohol, tourism, , stocks, bonds, treasury bills, food products, etc,

      Expect many, many more “sponsors” to shell out good money for a  Must See-BS specialty show, fully sponsored by SPAM, Purdue Farms, The Dead Bird site, formerly known as X, now known as the Nazi Bar and Kiddy Porn Barn, Google, etc.

      Reply

