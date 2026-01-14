I don’t know anyone with a better, more accurate sense of the voting-related threats than Marc Elias.

So Joyce Vance sat down with Marc Elias, and she didn’t go with her usual “5 questions” format, she went for t0 questions, so there will be two separate posts so as not to overwhelm.

Joyce: We’re now officially entering the midterm season. As we’ve discussed in the past, the top issue isn’t whether or not there will be elections, it’s whether we will be able to keep them free and fair. Are you concerned about the level of public engagement and awareness on this? What should we be doing at this stage?

Marc: Yes, I am deeply concerned. The Republican voter suppression and election subversion war machine continues to grind on. The Department of Justice has sued nearly half of the states for access to sensitive voter data. While this rarely breaks into the national headlines, it remains the greatest threat to free and fair elections, and therefore the greatest threat to our democracy.

We must never let voter suppression or election denialism become routine or mundane. Everyone who cares about democracy should raise awareness in their community about the threats our democracy is facing. Not enough people are speaking out, and too many people are afraid of having difficult conversations.

Joyce: Let’s talk about your work. When it comes to elections and voting lawsuits, how many are there currently? Traditionally, most of these cases are brought to try and make it easier for eligible citizens to vote. Is that still the case? What is the focus of the current litigation, and who is bringing the cases?

Marc: According to Democracy Docket’s case tracker, there are about 170 active voting and election cases nationwide. Unfortunately, the majority of those cases (roughly 55%) are anti-voting cases that seek to make it harder to vote. You are correct that this is unusual. It is also worrisome.

As I mentioned above, one of the most important new developments this year is the Trump DOJ’s emergence as one of the most prolific sources of anti-voting litigation. In less than a year, the Department of Justice has filed 25 anti-voting lawsuits. While pro-democracy attorneys often found ourselves allied with the DOJ in the past, we are now forced to oppose them to prevent the federal government from trampling on voting rights.

In terms of the focus of litigation, many of the active cases right now relate to voter registration and voter data, election administration, and mail-in voting.

Joyce: Is the litigation you’re seeing part of a larger strategy? Can you explain third-party voter challenges and the role they play in voter suppression? Are there good reasons for states to permit them—do they advance any legitimate goals, or are they part of an amped up voter suppression environment?

Marc: The right wing is absolutely using litigation to advance a larger strategy. Republicans know exactly what they are doing. They know their policies are unpopular, and they know their only chance to stave off a major defeat in 2026 is to rig elections through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and election subversion.

Third-party voter challenges are among the most harmful tools in the voter suppression toolbox. Republican activists have built private voter databases to submit lists of voters they want removed from the rolls or hassled at polling places. In practice, third-party voter challenges do not uncover voter fraud. There is no legitimate reason to allow these right-wing activists to file mass voter challenges.

Joyce: Explain the new role DOJ is playing in this area. The part of the Civil Rights Division that used to do election protection work is currently in the process of trying to obtain voter rolls data from the states. Why do they want it, how might they use it, and what do we need to know to be prepared to push back? Voters are prepared to tolerate inconvenience around voting; does this signal something worse is coming?

Marc: Trump’s Department of Justice is seeking a comprehensive database of sensitive personal information on virtually every person who might vote in 2026 and 2028. This includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. In some states, it includes a voter’s race. In most places, it includes party registration, which elections a person has voted in, the method of voting they used, and whether they have moved.

Never before has the federal government sought all this information from nearly every state. Never before has the DOJ sued more than 20 states (most of which lean Democratic) to obtain it. My firm is proud to represent voters and organizations who are standing up to this effort in every single one of these cases. We are seeing the weaponization of federal power against American voters, and I think this voter data collection effort by Trump’s DOJ could become the major story of the 2026 election cycle.

Joyce: Let’s switch gears and look at the redistricting/gerrymandering cases. What’s going on in that area, and what are you preparing for as courts rule? Will AI and other technology for voter mapmaking make it easier to politicize the vote?

Marc: Trump’s effort to rig congressional maps is the most obvious manifestation of his political desperation heading into the midterms. As it stands, Trump has convinced a handful of states like Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina to redraw their maps to favor Republicans. We expect other states, like Florida, to follow suit. If the Supreme Court strikes down the remainder of the Voting Rights Act, we could see other states rush to quickly redraw their maps ahead of the midterms. My team and I are prepared to fight back against these efforts in Court wherever possible. Democratic-controlled states are also doing a good job of fighting back, led by California. Keep an eye on other Democratic states, like Virginia, in the coming months.

Artificial intelligence and big data have fundamentally changed the redistricting process. It doesn’t just make the act of drawing new maps easier; it makes gerrymandering efforts exponentially more effective and precise.