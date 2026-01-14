Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Marc Elias with Joyce Vance Part 1

I don’t know anyone with a better, more accurate sense of the voting-related threats than Marc Elias.

So Joyce Vance sat down with Marc Elias, and she didn’t go with her usual “5 questions” format, she went for t0 questions, so there will be two separate posts so as not to overwhelm.

Joyce: We’re now officially entering the midterm season. As we’ve discussed in the past, the top issue isn’t whether or not there will be elections, it’s whether we will be able to keep them free and fair. Are you concerned about the level of public engagement and awareness on this? What should we be doing at this stage?

Marc: Yes, I am deeply concerned. The Republican voter suppression and election subversion war machine continues to grind on. The Department of Justice has sued nearly half of the states for access to sensitive voter data. While this rarely breaks into the national headlines, it remains the greatest threat to free and fair elections, and therefore the greatest threat to our democracy.

We must never let voter suppression or election denialism become routine or mundane. Everyone who cares about democracy should raise awareness in their community about the threats our democracy is facing. Not enough people are speaking out, and too many people are afraid of having difficult conversations.

Joyce: Let’s talk about your work. When it comes to elections and voting lawsuits, how many are there currently? Traditionally, most of these cases are brought to try and make it easier for eligible citizens to vote. Is that still the case? What is the focus of the current litigation, and who is bringing the cases?

Marc: According to Democracy Docket’s case tracker, there are about 170 active voting and election cases nationwide. Unfortunately, the majority of those cases (roughly 55%) are anti-voting cases that seek to make it harder to vote. You are correct that this is unusual. It is also worrisome.

As I mentioned above, one of the most important new developments this year is the Trump DOJ’s emergence as one of the most prolific sources of anti-voting litigation. In less than a year, the Department of Justice has filed 25 anti-voting lawsuits. While pro-democracy attorneys often found ourselves allied with the DOJ in the past, we are now forced to oppose them to prevent the federal government from trampling on voting rights.

In terms of the focus of litigation, many of the active cases right now relate to voter registration and voter data, election administration, and mail-in voting.

Joyce: Is the litigation you’re seeing part of a larger strategy? Can you explain third-party voter challenges and the role they play in voter suppression? Are there good reasons for states to permit them—do they advance any legitimate goals, or are they part of an amped up voter suppression environment?

Marc: The right wing is absolutely using litigation to advance a larger strategy. Republicans know exactly what they are doing. They know their policies are unpopular, and they know their only chance to stave off a major defeat in 2026 is to rig elections through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and election subversion.

Third-party voter challenges are among the most harmful tools in the voter suppression toolbox. Republican activists have built private voter databases to submit lists of voters they want removed from the rolls or hassled at polling places. In practice, third-party voter challenges do not uncover voter fraud. There is no legitimate reason to allow these right-wing activists to file mass voter challenges.

Joyce: Explain the new role DOJ is playing in this area. The part of the Civil Rights Division that used to do election protection work is currently in the process of trying to obtain voter rolls data from the states. Why do they want it, how might they use it, and what do we need to know to be prepared to push back? Voters are prepared to tolerate inconvenience around voting; does this signal something worse is coming?

Marc: Trump’s Department of Justice is seeking a comprehensive database of sensitive personal information on virtually every person who might vote in 2026 and 2028. This includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. In some states, it includes a voter’s race. In most places, it includes party registration, which elections a person has voted in, the method of voting they used, and whether they have moved.

Never before has the federal government sought all this information from nearly every state. Never before has the DOJ sued more than 20 states (most of which lean Democratic) to obtain it. My firm is proud to represent voters and organizations who are standing up to this effort in every single one of these cases. We are seeing the weaponization of federal power against American voters, and I think this voter data collection effort by Trump’s DOJ could become the major story of the 2026 election cycle.

Joyce: Let’s switch gears and look at the redistricting/gerrymandering cases. What’s going on in that area, and what are you preparing for as courts rule? Will AI and other technology for voter mapmaking make it easier to politicize the vote?

Marc: Trump’s effort to rig congressional maps is the most obvious manifestation of his political desperation heading into the midterms. As it stands, Trump has convinced a handful of states like Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina to redraw their maps to favor Republicans. We expect other states, like Florida, to follow suit. If the Supreme Court strikes down the remainder of the Voting Rights Act, we could see other states rush to quickly redraw their maps ahead of the midterms. My team and I are prepared to fight back against these efforts in Court wherever possible. Democratic-controlled states are also doing a good job of fighting back, led by California. Keep an eye on other Democratic states, like Virginia, in the coming months.

Artificial intelligence and big data have fundamentally changed the redistricting process. It doesn’t just make the act of drawing new maps easier; it makes gerrymandering efforts exponentially more effective and precise.

    1. 1.

      fancycwabs

      Every vote that should be cast that’s not cast* is also election fraud.

      ___________

      * Because of draconian voter-ID laws, mail-in voting restrictions, separate rules for red and blue counties of the same state, voter intimidation, minimized voting precinct availability in minority areas, and felony disenfranchisement, among other ways Republicans commit election fraud.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      greenergood

      “Trump’s Department of Justice is seeking a comprehensive database of sensitive personal information on virtually every person who might vote in 2026 and 2028. This includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. In some states, it includes a voter’s race. In most places, it includes party registration, which elections a person has voted in, the method of voting they used, and whether they have moved.”

      This is beyond horrifying – it needs shouting from the rooftops, leafletting, YouTubing, etc., etc. REPORTED BY THE MSM – ha!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jonas

      As we say so often here — can you imagine if a Democratic administration were doing this? The country would be in flames (as if it isn’t already). Just another day ending in Y in Bizarro America.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hueyplong

      You could argue that Marc Elias is the only irreplaceable Democrat.

      I imagine he’s being “investigated” full time by a staff of lower level Nazis in the DOJ.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Citizen Alan

      Of all the reasons to be bitter over 2016, for me, the  biggest one is that Rucho v. Common Cause would have gone the other way if Hillary had won and appointed Scalia’s replacement (or even if the GOP had rushed through Garland to deny her the chance to make a nomination). Imagine where we’d be today if there’d been a SCOTUS opinion 10 years ago mandating nonpartisan redistricting across the nation.

      Everyone who snidely refused to vote for Hillary because people “threatened them” over SCOTUS nominations should do the honorable thing and set themselves on fire.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Republicans know exactly what they are doing. They know their policies are unpopular, and they know their only chance to stave off a major defeat in 2026 is to rig elections through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and election subversion.

      Elias has been reading my mind.

      Yes, they’re doing these things because they cannot win enough fair elections to get a majority. We need to recognize that our difficulties are not just vibes and messaging and this or that demographic group – it’s the GQP illegally and illegitimately tilting the playing field. We have to fight that every way we can as well.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gene108

      @jonas:

      As we say so often here — can you imagine if a Democratic administration were doing this? The country would be in flames (as if it isn’t already). Just another day ending in Y in Bizarro America.

      The Republican Party gets between 3/5 to 2/3 of the white male vote in any given election. As the party of white men, they are given pass for their egregious actions. White men white men have always been treated as very serious people in this country by default. Therefore, if Republicans are doing anything it must be very serious and legitimate, because they are the representatives of white men.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CCL

      The DOJ’s actions against states refusing to turn over voter registration data needs more attention.   Voter information often contains the voter’s voting history as well as everything else Elias noted.

      The risk is not that we don’t have elections in 2026 – but that voters are so suppressed and the election process is so compromised that….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      FederalNewsNetwork.com story about latest DHS IG report.

      The Department of Homeland Security’s inconsistent hiring practices present major challenges at a time when DHS is surging recruitment across its law enforcement components, according to the department’s watchdog.

      The DHS inspector general, in an annual report on top management and performance challenges, flagged “fragmented law enforcement hiring” as one of the department’s top three issues.

      The IG warns that those longstanding issues have been amplified by a recent influx of funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the Secret Service have all embarked on major hiring initiatives over the past year, backed by billions of dollars in funding.

      “There is overlapping, competitive, law enforcement hiring among ICE, CBP, and USSS,” the report warns. “These competing interests can undermine the hiring process when conducted without departmentwide planning. Law enforcement hiring will endure additional stresses in the coming years due to the OBBBA, which funds an increase in departmental law enforcement personnel.”

      DHS recruiting is “further complicated by inconsistent vetting requirements and application processes” across law enforcement agencies, according to the report.

      “These inconsistencies make it difficult to implement a more centralized, efficient hiring process, resulting in duplication of effort, higher costs, and slower onboarding across the department,” the IG states.

      The report comes as the Trump administration touts ICE’s hiring of 12,000 new employees in less than a year. However, the vetting and training of ICE officers has come under increasing scrutiny amid the rapid hiring blitz.

      I vaguely remember earlier stories about people leaving other federal law enforcement agencies to head over to DHS to get the giant signing bonuses they were passing out.

      In the 27 page PDF itself, it says:

      In addition, the former CBP Commissioner testified to Congress in April 2024 that there will be an increase in the number of CBP law enforcement personnel eligible to retire in FY 2028, later confirmed to be a 340 percent increase by CBP, further complicating hiring requirements. The former Commissioner explained that CBP will need to over-hire in FY 2026 and FY 2027 to mitigate the impact of the projected attrition spike in 2028.

      Sounds like there’s an upcoming opportunity for the next Democratic administration and Congress to do some heavy-duty pruning in coming years…

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply

