On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
lashonharangue
Our recurrent canoe trip on the Green River in Utah was canceled this past year due to excessive heat and nearby fires making the air unhealthy to breathe. So instead we went on a kayaking trip in the Sea of Cortez south of the city of Loreto in Southern Baja California.
Our plan was to stay one night in a hotel in Loreto and then let the outfitter take us south the next day by van to our launch location. Unfortunately, some of our luggage didn’t get transferred between planes and we had to wait at the hotel another night. This is the view from the front of the hotel looking east.
This is looking east from our launch location south of Puerto Escondido (not the famous one in Oaxaca). That is Isla Danzante – our destination. It is one of several islands that are part of a national park. We landed below that middle peak. Because of the wind and current we spent most of the time paddling toward the big peak to the left.
This is looking back to the west from the island. Our guide said an unusually heavy rainy season had just finished and therefore it was especially green. We wondered how brown it would be after a typical rainy season.
We saw a lot of pleasure boats, both sail and powered.
The shore was pretty rocky. Both our double kayak and the guide’s single were completely stuffed with gear and food.
The rock formations behind the beach were weird.
The contrast between rock and vegetation was striking. If you look closely you can see some red flowers behind the cactus.
This was taken shortly after sunrise looking back to shore. Once the sun gets higher it is hard to see this much detail.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings