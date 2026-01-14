Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Stand up, dammit!

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

The willow is too close to the house.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Sea of Cortez [1 of 2]

On The Road – lashonharangue – Sea of Cortez [1 of 2]

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Our recurrent canoe trip on the Green River in Utah was canceled this past year due to excessive heat and nearby fires making the air unhealthy to breathe. So instead we went on a kayaking trip in the Sea of Cortez south of the city of Loreto in Southern Baja California.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 7

Our plan was to stay one night in a hotel in Loreto and then let the outfitter take us south the next day by van to our launch location. Unfortunately, some of our luggage didn’t get transferred between planes and we had to wait at the hotel another night. This is the view from the front of the hotel looking east.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 6

This is looking east from our launch location south of Puerto Escondido (not the famous one in Oaxaca). That is Isla Danzante – our destination. It is one of several islands that are part of a national park. We landed below that middle peak. Because of the wind and current we spent most of the time paddling toward the big peak to the left.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 5

This is looking back to the west from the island. Our guide said an unusually heavy rainy season had just finished and therefore it was especially green. We wondered how brown it would be after a typical rainy season.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 4

We saw a lot of pleasure boats, both sail and powered.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 3

The shore was pretty rocky. Both our double kayak and the guide’s single were completely stuffed with gear and food.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 2

The rock formations behind the beach were weird. 

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2] 1

The contrast between rock and vegetation was striking. If you look closely you can see some red flowers behind the cactus.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [1 of 2]

This was taken shortly after sunrise looking back to shore. Once the sun gets higher it is hard to see this much detail.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.