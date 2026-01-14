We are in the worst flu season in over a decade. Children have died. Hospitals are filled with people sick from flu.

13 million fewer Americans have taken the flu shot this season compared to last year.

www.cbsnews.com/news/rfk-jr-… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:18 PM

The consequences of undermining vaccines.

13 million fewer people got the flu shot in the US this year compared to last year. 2 year old infant in Georgia who was unvaccinated developed complications from flu which have left her paralyzed.

www.fox5atlanta.com/news/influen… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:46 AM

Her parents shared the child's vaccination status in hopes it will help other parents choose to vaccinate their children. We have two months left to go in flu season. Hospitals in GA and around the country are still bursting at the seams with cases of flu

Please get vaccinated! — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:46 AM

Correct. RFK Jr is a eugenicist—which is why he opposes this healthcare policy. For example, he literally stated that it may be “good for kids NOT to get vaccinated against the flu” & he has told doctors to stop reporting on vaccine coverage among the most disadvantaged kids (those on Medicaid/CHIP) [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 8:43 AM





1. There's a new FluView report from #CDC. Let's dive in.

CDC was informed of 7 more kids who've died from #flu, bringing the season's toll to 17. Sadly, this number is going to rise.

Vaccine uptake among kids has been declining. As of this week, flu vaccine is no longer rec'd for all kids. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

2. The epicurve showing the percentage of outpatient visits for #flu systems declined in the week ending Jan. 3. Has flu season peaked? Too soon to say. "This could be due to changes in healthcare seeking or reporting during the holidays rather than an indication that influenza activity has peaked." [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

3. That said, the state-by-state map seems to be lightening a bit, when you look at last week (left) compared to the week ending Dec. 27 (right). Hopefully the season is past its worse, but there will be plenty of flu around for weeks yet. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

5. A lot of people have contracted #flu this winter. The #CDC estimates there've been 15M people sick with flu, 180,000 hospitalizations & 7,400 deaths so far this year.

More flu data here: www.cdc.gov/fluview/surv… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

States, health organizations reject new CDC vaccine guidance

A growing number of states are pushing back against sweeping changes to the US childhood vaccine schedule.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:36 PM

I went through medical school, residency, and a fellowship in the United States in an era when vaccine-preventable diseases were treated as history. Measles, tetanus, pertussis, and mumps appeared on exams, not in hospital wards. Vaccines — a victim of their own success — have worked so well that most clinicians in my generation have never seen these illnesses firsthand…. Recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule by the Department of Health and Human Services — made without meaningful input from clinicians, public health experts, independent advisory bodies, or patients — will effectively reintroduce vaccine-preventable diseases into everyday clinical settings at a time when many clinicians have not been trained to recognize, manage, or counsel patients about illnesses vaccines had largely eliminated. Most medical trainees have never seen measles or its complications, muscle rigidity from tetanus, or an infant struggling to breathe from pertussis. Unless they are in their 60s or older, many attending physicians haven’t, either. Medical education evolved as these diseases became rare. Now educators must prepare trainees for a world we deliberately worked to leave behind. For years, teaching and training U.S. clinicians and public health officials about vaccine-preventable diseases was mostly about memorizing immunization schedules or identifying rashes for multiple-choice exams. That can no longer suffice. Today’s trainees must learn how these diseases present in real patients, how rapidly they progress, and how catastrophic the outcomes can be: neurologic injury, prolonged intensive care, infertility, lifelong disability, and death. When I teach, I share stories of patients I have cared for. Not to frighten trainees, but to ground their learning in real-world examples. Once you have seen these diseases up close, you understand how devastating they are and what is at stake. Traditional medical education relies on exposure: Learners see what comes through the door of the hospital or clinic. When diseases are rare or newly reemerging, passive exposure is no longer enough… Perhaps the most dangerous gap in training today is not clinical but conceptual. In an environment where vaccine policy can shift without transparent scientific justification, trainees must learn how to critically evaluate evidence. They need to understand study design, bias, uncertainty, and how science can be distorted to support predetermined conclusions.…

US Weekly COVID update: Jan 12, 2026

🔸1 in 55 Actively Infectious

🔸892,000 New Daily Infections

🔸5,600,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸12,000,000 Infections in 2026

🔸280,000 to 1,120,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸1,600 to 2,700 Weekly Excess Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 7:07 PM

Doctors fear this week's unprecedented changes to federal vaccine recommendations will stoke vaccine hesitancy even more, pose challenges for pediatricians and parents and ultimately lead to more illness and death among children. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM

COVID continues to exact heavy toll on older US adults, study suggests

Roughly 1 in 100 adults aged 65 and older were hospitalized each year of the study period.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:09 PM

A Quebec survey among healthcare workers found a 17% cumulative risk of long COVID after acute infection, with risk increasing after each reinfection. Estimated prevalence was 5.6% in this population, while other research suggests global rates may reach up to 40% among healthcare workers. [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM

===

===

Six leading medical organizations plan to ask the courts to throw out revisions to the childhood vaccination schedule announced last week by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other federal officials.

(Gift link)

www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/h… [image or embed] — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorvanyt.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM

“Kennedy has backed several conspiracy theories and been accused of spreading vaccine misinformation and scientifically debunked health theories as part of the Trump administration’s controversial Make America Healthy Again initiative.” [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:51 PM

JUST IN: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore $12 million in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics, saying the terminations appear to be retaliation for the group's view points re: vaccine safety/efficacy. ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show… [image or embed] — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 11:29 PM

"The present administration will continue to destroy evidence based public health programmes and policies unless clinicians, public health workers, and citizens fight back."

Powerful Op-Ed by Prof @gavinyamey.bsky.social et al.

www.bmj.com/content/392/… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 8:10 AM

When political appointees rewrote U.S. vaccination policy, they removed meningococcal vaccine from the list of those recommended for all kids. It protects against a rare but devastating illness with a high fatality rate. @jakescottmd.bsky.social's take is worth the read. substack.com/inbox/post/1… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 3:27 PM

Meningococcal disease has been rare. But when it occurs, it is devastating. High death rate. Survivors often lose limbs, as this person did. There's no way to accurately assess who is at risk. And yet meningococcal vaxes are no longer recommended for all children. www.thebulwark.com/p/my-life-sh… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 11:07 AM

Every reporter covering the vaccine schedule should ask Cassidy to explain why he anticipated a different outcome from his vote [image or embed] — Jessica Pickett (@pickettjessica.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 6:38 PM

New from @helenbranswell.bsky.social with a chart by me: the United States is now a global outlier when it comes to vaccines

www.statnews.com/2026/01/09/c… [image or embed] — J. Emory Parker 🏳️‍🌈 (@jaspar.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:38 AM

Did slashing multiple vaccines from the childhood vaccine schedule bring the US in line with other countries? In a word, no.

The US now recommends all kids be protected against fewer diseases than South Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan & many more. www.statnews.com/2026/01/09/c… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:42 AM

Vaccines are only part of what we do. If you believe this then you have no idea about the conditions that we treat and the guidance that we provide. Our profit margin on vaccines is about 4% and if you took them all away I would make even more money taking care of all the sick children. [image or embed] — Thomas Nguyen DO (@tom.medsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:13 PM

“There’s no defined ‘high risk’,” Ault said. Because of the high hospitalization rate for babies with no preexisting conditions, simply being an infant should make them eligible for the shot, Rupp and Ault both said.

Dr. Ault says all infants are high risk therefore all infants should get them. [image or embed] — Thomas Nguyen DO (@tom.medsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 12:02 PM

Does your child:

A) Breathe air? ✅

B) Spend time around other kids? ✅

C) Eat food? ✅

If you answered yes to these questions then they would be considered high risk for RSV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and meningococcal meningitis. (HHS never defined "high risk" in the memo or the press release). [image or embed] — Thomas Nguyen DO (@tom.medsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 1:58 PM

The Vaccine Integrity Project at CIDRAP is launching an independent review of the HPV vaccine, using transparent methods and drawing on more than a decade of data — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:04 PM

The goal: to provide policymakers, clinicians, and the public with a clear, evidence-based assessment of what the data actually show — at a time when political appointees in Washington are making vaccine policy decisions unsupported by facts — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:04 PM

Also, the Vaccine Integrity Project announced formation of a Board of Advisers composed of nationally recognized leaders in medicine, public health, research, policy, communications, and government to provide strategic guidance and independent expertise

vaxintegrity.cidrap.umn.edu/about-us/boa… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:04 PM

Richard Pazdur, an #FDA veteran who left the agency after briefly serving as head of the drug center, warns the FDA is in chaos, with policies being made up on the fly. "You can’t be making up the rules as you go along here," he said at a @statnews.com event at #JPM. www.statnews.com/2026/01/13/r… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:01 AM

===

===

1. New #measles numbers out from #CDC. Confirmed cases for 2025 stand at 2,144, the highest single year count since 1991. A decision was taken in 1989 to make measles vaccination a 2-dose regimen; after it was implemented, it & high vaccination rates brought measles to very low levels. Not now. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 11:21 AM

You cannot simultaneously care about maintaining measles elimination status while actively campaigning against the vaccine that allowed this elimination status to be achieved in the first place.

That's not how any of this works 🤷🏽‍♀️

www.reuters.com/legal/litiga… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 6:34 PM

South Carolina has reported 99 new measles cases in the past 3 days.

Meanwhile RFK Jr. is “building a case” to argue that the U.S. shouldn’t lose its measles elimination status.

But we’ve lost it and hell of a lot more.

He only cares about optics.

Reality need not apply. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 12:19 PM

South Carolina reports 99 new measles cases; now more than 300 cases in Upstate outbreak

South Carolina has reported 310 measles cases in the last six months.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 4:38 PM

State health officials in South Carolina have confirmed 99 new cases of measles since Tuesday. The state health department says the post-holiday surge had been expected, given travel and family gatherings. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM

===

===

There hasn't been a report of a dairy herd infected with #H5N1 #birdflu in the past 30 days. Does that mean there've been no infected herds? Or no reported herds?

🤷‍♀️

Since the virus was first discovered to have moved into cows in spring 2024, there have been 1,086 infected herds in 19 states. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:06 AM

In the U.S., the term bird flu has become synonymous with a particular virus that has devastated poultry and dairy farms over the past few years. But that virus, called H5N1, is not the only form of bird flu in circulation. Concerned scientists are keeping a close eye other types. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) January 10, 2026 at 2:10 PM

Good news! @cepi.net picks up the work on a bird flu vaccine after the Trump admin cut funding. Moderna agrees to allocate 20% of H5 vaccine manufacturing capacity to LMIC at affordable pricing (caveat: I don't know the details & details matter.) cepi.net/cepi-fund-pi… [image or embed] — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 10:57 AM

===

===

Today's good story. Ghana fighting to make the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine widely accessible.

It's a good feeling to see that you are doing something to try to reduce the burden of the largest cause of cancer mortality in your country,"

www.npr.org/sections/goa… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM

In love this story so much

"The impact has been resounding. In the five pilot hospitals, the hepatitis B birth dose is now administered within an average of three hours after birth, including on weekends, which previously were not vaccination days."

www.gavi.org/vaccineswork… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:49 PM

#Mpox is still here, circulating and evolving. Had the pleasure of discussing with @maxkozlov.bsky.social three new studies which expand our knowledge on the pathogenesis, virulence of sub-clades and evolution of the virus. There is a lot to learn about this virus.

www.nature.com/articles/d41… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 7:54 AM