Robert Reich Asks What Can and Should Be Done

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Robert Reich is asking the same question I keep asking:  What can and should be done about the breathtaking lawlessness of this regime?

  • Trump’s reign of error and terror is spinning out of control.
  • Minneapolis becoming a war zone. Americans murdered in the street.
  • The Justice Department declaring the shooter innocent.
  • Investigators quitting.
  • Oligarchs contributing to the shooter’s defense fund.
  • The FBI investigating the victim’s wife.
  • Meanwhile, a criminal indictment of the head of the Federal Reserve because he won’t cut interest rates. Investigations of Democratic senators.
  • Trump and Hegseth committing war crimes.
  • Trump claiming to be president of Venezuela.
  • Deciding for himself which companies will get access to its oil.
  • Setting up slush funds in other countries to take the spoils.
  • Threatening imminent war on Iran.
  • Refusing to turn over the Epstein files, even though Congress demanded them.

From Minneapolis to Caracas, from Chicago to Greenland, from Washington, D.C., to Tehran, Trump’s lawless violence — and his threats of even more violence — are increasing. The civil liberties of Americans are ever more endangered. His flouting of Congress and defiance of international law are growing.

Happily, he has access to source that we don’t have access to, so I want to share the responses he got.

What can and should be done?

I’m in contact with a range of people and institutions engaged in resisting Trump. Earlier this week I asked them to tell me what, in their view, is the most important thing we can do over the next several months to stop or at least slow this catastrophe. Here are their responses:

1. Target a few Republican senators and House members to switch parties and thereby give Democrats a congressional majority in at least one chamber.

Several of the people I contacted said the single most important thing we can do now is target a few Republican senators and representatives to switch sides or become independents who caucus with the Democrats — giving Democrats a majority in at least one chamber. That will be stop or at least slow Trump.

Republican majorities are razor-thin in both chambers, but as long as they’re in the majority, it’s extremely difficult to stop Trump. Yet some Republicans represent purple districts and states and are struggling to keep their Republican supporters behind them. They’re also struggling with their own consciences in continuing to support Trump’s authoritarian fascism. They’re “gettable,” I’m told.

Skeptics tell me this won’t work because the forces holding Republican senators and representatives in place are way stronger than they were in 2001.

2. Undertake the largest demonstration against Trump in American history, aiming for at least 10 million marching in the streets, along with a national strike.

Some of the people I spoke with believe that the two No Kings demonstrations last year generated a powerful wave of solidarity and that a third, far larger, would shake the GOP and Trump to the core. They recommend a giant demonstration coupled with a general strike during which no one goes to work — all designed to reveal the depth and breadth of the opposition to Trump.

They note that the second No Kings Day got under Trump’s skin so effectively that he posted an AI-generated video of himself shitting on demonstrators. They also cite research showing that when 3.5 percent of a population takes to the streets, even the most intransigent regimes begin to fold.

Skeptics say a giant demonstration will only cause Trump to dig in and send even more ICE and Border Patrol agents into places where the largest demonstrations are occurring in hopes of provoking violence, which he’d use to justify even more repression.

3. Get the liberal establishment to stand up against Trump and threaten boycotts against corporations and banks that won’t.

Several of the people I spoke with pointed to the wave of establishment protest in recent days against Trump’s criminal indictment of Jerome Powell — including major financial institutions, former Fed chiefs, global finance ministers, and former Republican secretaries of the treasury.

They see this as the potential start of an establishment backlash against Trump’s authoritarian fascism. What’s needed now, they say, is for these people to broaden their protest into a giant public repudiation of Trump. They recommend we pressure particular CEOs to do so (for example, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase) and threaten to boycott their products and services if they don’t.

Skeptics tell me this is pie-in-the-sky. There’s no way the liberal corporate establishment is going to risk Trump’s wrath. They have too much to lose. The only reason they’re joining together to protect Jerome Powell is they’re afraid Trump’s attack on the Fed will hurt their own bottom lines.

4. Let Trump overreach to the point where Americans are so disgusted they overwhelmingly repudiate him in the midterms — resulting in a Democratic takeover of both chambers of Congress by wide margins, which severely limits what he’s able to do after January 2027.

Others I contacted tell me nothing more can or should be done over the next year, beyond organizing and mobilizing for November’s midterms. They say we should aim for an overwhelming vote against Trump’s Republicans — so large as to constrain Trump’s every move from then on.

Skeptics tell me that if Trump senses a huge midterm wave election against congressional Republicans, he won’t allow a free and fair election in November. They also say that unless action is taken between now and then to stop Trump, irrevocable damage will be done to America, so by January 2027 our democracy will be gone.

Unless you’re an “it’s hopeless, there’s nothing we can do” person, I would love to hear your thoughts on numbers 1 through 4!

 

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Reich obviously wants people other than me to help given who he’s calling the liberal establishment.

      That’s fine. I do my own thing anyway.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JerseyBeard

      What can we do? Speak to our neighbors. Build solidarity and a general sense of “Enough!”
      What can the establishment/party do? No clue. I’m Groucho on that one – I’d never belong to any club that would have me. What do I know.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      First of all, thank you, Water Girl, for trying to keep us focused on positive actions we can take.
      Trying to get Republican Reps to change parties is intriguing but I don’t know how likely it is. Certainly lots of them are retiring.
      I think the key right now is fanning public outrage. I am reluctantly back on Facebook, where I have almost never posted anything political (or much of anything else, actually) trying to help educate my normie friends and inspire anger and revulsion at what is happening

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WTFGhost

      Skeptics say a giant demonstration will only cause Trump to dig in and send even more ICE and Border Patrol agents into places where the largest demonstrations are occurring in hopes of provoking violence, which he’d use to justify even more repression.

      Skeptics think we can just explain to Trump that we’re really upset, and we mean it this time, and he’ll surrender the reins of power peacefully.

      Goddamn fucking morons.

      (Yeah, I know, I’m supposed to say “effing” morons. Not while it’s been – 7 – days since the last highly publicized murder by the Trump administration, and -0- days since the last invisible one.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Derelict

      Do all of it.

      I know that doing nothing guarantees failure. We may not succeed in all endeavors, but we will likely succeed in some. And even if all fail, we will still have put up a fight.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Visiting

      #s 2 and 4 will work and there is no reason not to do so.  #s 1 and 3 seem hopeless, but organized corp boycotts can work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kosh III

      “They recommend we pressure particular CEOs to do so (for example, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase) ”

      In a perfect world, he and his ilk would be dangling from a tree but we’ll take what we can get.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WTFGhost

      Skeptics tell me this is pie-in-the-sky. There’s no way the liberal corporate establishment is going to risk Trump’s wrath. They have too much to lose. The only reason they’re joining together to protect Jerome Powell is they’re afraid Trump’s attack on the Fed will hurt their own bottom lines.

      “Skeptics tell me we shouldn’t ask the people who have the most to lose to risk the most by standing up to Trump.”

      Yeah, no shit sherlock. Who the fuck thought asking CEOs to stick their necks out was a good idea? I’ll guarantee you they didn’t know finance. We could ask news media to tell the truth, but, asking business to stand up to a fascist is ludicrous. The whole point of fascism is, the favored companies make bank, and the disfavored get run out of business.

      Others I contacted tell me nothing more can or should be done over the next year, beyond organizing and mobilizing for November’s midterms.

      I remember that, from The Untouchables. “He puts one of your men in the morgue, you say ‘see you this November, asshole!'”
      “Wait, wouldn’t that just encourage him?”
      “Of course it would, but in 2025, I’m probably FOP, and endorsing the Nazi!”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WTFGhost

      @WTFGhost: Also, it’s hopeless, we’re doomed, why the effing hell do you even bother to post, @Watergirl, when the earth is gray and dull, and love dies by the side of the road, with bullets in its face?

      I’m sorry – if you didn’t get at least one doomer response to be irked by, wouldn’t you be a bit disappointed? So irk, if you wish, or de-irk, if you prefer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Heidi Mom

      Option #1 is something I hadn’t even thought of, but . . . Wow!!!  Not having to wait until November to gain at least one lever of power is a tantalizing prospect, but it would require a tremendous amount of courage on the part of,  hopefully, at least a few individuals.  Switching to Independent rather than Dem. for the stated purpose of defending the integrity of the House or Senate would be the easier ask.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      B1naryS3rf

      Economic, labor, corporate boycotts in tandem. A “no activity” strike is already being planned for Minneapolis soon. That needs to be done at once, everywhere possible.

      Trump is all about profits. Send the economy into the shitter faster by exposing his authoritarian grift and incompetence. That also leads to massive election failures.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Archon

      I’m all in on number 4. There is no chance things will be better economically and geopolitically in November than they are now. If there are shenanigans with free and fair elections then I would go for number 2, a general strike that essentially grinds the economy to a halt.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Belafon

      A general strike will never happen in this country. We aren’t set up for one, too many people couldn’t afford to do it, and more than 2/3 of the country will not support it. Things will have to get Depression level bad for one to come close to happening.

      The banking recommendation is similar. I switched from a big bank to a regional one years ago. But that doesn’t mean that my bank doesn’t support the same policies Bank of America does.

      “Liberal corporate establishment.” Huh? Name 10 companies, and tell me how close to the top ten companies they are.

      If we want a list, it needs to be what liberals can do, and an idea of what the actual impact will be. I buy almost nothing from Amazon now, and nothing that is their name brand, and I canceled my WaPo subscription years ago. I don’t use Starlink, I don’t own a Tesla. And I completely stay away from Oracle products (except the Java I use at work, and we don’t pay a license).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      Boycotts and general strike. This is the only way to get Trump’s oligarchs to finally turn on him. Several centuries ago their greatest fear was a slave revolt. Now it’s a workers strike and consumer boycott. It endangers their precious precious money.

      And you know what would really get Trump’s attention? A workers strike at Mar A Lago. To get the workers onboard, remind them that MAL management was sending young women to Epstein’s house to give him an opportunity to prey on them, at a time when Trump HAD to have known his bestie was a predator.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      4. Is a suicide pact. We still have no confidence of a November election leading to a January congressional flip. One year in we already know and see what’s possible. A second unfettered year? Yeesh.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Q: Does Jeff Bezos give even 1.0 fucks?

      A: A-ha-ha-ha. Good one!

      Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray called the FBI’s search of one of its reporters’ homes and seizure of her property “deeply concerning” in a statement on Wednesday.

      The Post itself reported that the “FBI executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a Washington Post reporter’s home as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified government materials.”

      “The reporter, Hannah Natanson, was at her home in Virginia at the time of the search. Federal agents searched her home and her devices, seizing her phone, two laptops and a Garmin watch. One of the laptops was her personal computer, the other a Post-issued laptop,” it added before noting that it “is exceptionally rare for law enforcement officials to conduct searches at reporters’ homes. Federal regulations intended to protect a free press are designed to make it difficult to use aggressive law enforcement tactics against reporters to obtain the identities of their sources or information.”

      Murray began his statement by announcing that, “Early this morning, FBI agents showed up unannounced at the doorstep of our colleague Hannah Natanson, searched her home, and proceeded to seize her electronic devices. According to the government warrant, the raid was in connection with an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified government materials. We are told Hannah, and The Post, are not a target.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      @Belafon: it doesn’t have to be a national strike but can be a rolling targeted strike. Some union (UAW?) was doing that a few years ago, targeting one manufacturer at a time, and it was so effective it scared the holy crap out of  the industry. Right now Minneapolis would be a good spot for a general strike. Let Trump’s thugs patrol a ghost town.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      brendancalling

      Any and all of these, but the fact of the matter is the Situation has been allowed to fester so long that I fear that we’re headed for a hot civil war to settle things.

      But by all means, try the rest. I don’t see Trump/MAGA responding to any of that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Socolofi

      So start off with a premise that Trump isn’t going to stop cuz he has his yellow ring of power and a legion of enablers cheering him on cuz they largely want, or in some cases just enjoy, what he’s doing.

      Trumps defense is also a strong offense to flood the zone. There’s just too much and it overwhelms people.

      So, pick one thing you can control and use that mercilessly and ruthlessly. In this case. The Epstein files. Call everything else a distraction. Frame horrible ICE behavior as a cynical ploy so they can keep protecting predators. Ask GOP Senators and Congressmen why they are allowing Trump to not release more files – and WHO ARE THEY PROTECTING? Put MTG everywhere to talk about how Trump didn’t want the files released because friends of his would get hurt. Have Schumer and Jeffries go on record that they will GO AFTER ANYONE who they believe is helping in the cover-up.

      Reply

