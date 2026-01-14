Russia continues to escalate its campaign against the EU and its member states.

Russia continues to expand their hybrid warfare in Europe: 🔹Track damage in Germany caused a freight train derailment around the time a US military convoy was scheduled to pass through 🔹GPS jamming has forced ships and planes to use older navigation systems in the Baltic Sea [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 2:07 AM

🚨”The digital tanks are already here”: A Russian cyberattack almost caused a blackout in Poland at the end of December. Multiple electricity producers were attacked at the same time as weather conditions made the situation more difficult. More of these seem likely in 2026. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 3:38 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I Have Tasked a Review of Curfew Regulation: During This State of Emergency, Curfews Can Be Lifted for Some Cities and Communities – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! It’s been a long day. I just held an energy-sector meeting – the most important one today. Many issues have been discussed. Denys Shmyhal has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine; his key task is to handle the current emergency situation in the energy sector caused by Russian strikes and the harsh winter weather. We separately analyzed the situation in some of our cities – it’s especially difficult in Kyiv, as well as Odesa, Dnipro region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih – and several other cities and regions. We can see that much has been done, particularly in Kharkiv, where local authorities were prepared. Kyiv, unfortunately, has done much less – far too little has been done in the capital. And even these past few days, I haven’t seen sufficient effort – all of this must be urgently corrected. Decisions must be made. Legally, the state of emergency in the energy sector will be officially declared – this will provide more possibilities. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will simplify to the maximum all processes related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grid. Zero bureaucracy. I have instructed them to increase electricity import capacities – using all business opportunities. In Kyiv and other cities, there must be more, much more, assistance points for people – Points of Invincibility. I have tasked a review of curfew regulations: during this state of emergency, curfews can be lifted for some cities and communities where the security situation allows it. The government officials must present the corresponding proposals. So that people have access to all necessary support at any time, and that businesses can plan their operations more rationally. I would like to especially thank all energy companies, regional and local authorities, and everyone ready to work together with us, with the state institutions. Unity must be maximized for the sake of shared results. I held a meeting with the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov. The top priority is the protection of the skies. Decisions, tasks – he’s got everything. We must support the front. Provisioning for brigades, funding, drone supplies – transformation is coming. There are specific tasks for our diplomats – the entire Ukrainian diplomatic corps, which must live with the same problems, the same emotions, the same goals as all Ukrainians. We need more support for our state and our people, for our resilience, for recovery. The necessary requests to partners have been made. And one more thing. Today, I spoke with Rustem Umerov and other members of our negotiating team. Work on the documents – security guarantees, economic agreements, and the political document – needs to be swift. On our end, we are being as productive as possible. We also expect energy from the American side in their work. I personally am very much expecting this. I thank everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska was in Chernihiv today where she opened an age 12 to 21 youth space.

A “12–21” Youth Space Opened in Chernihiv, by the Olena Zelenska Foundation A new “12–21” youth space has opened in Chernihiv – the third in the network developed by the Olena Zelenska Foundation. The space is designed for adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21, combining leisure activities, peer-to-peer interaction, and professional psychosocial support. During the opening, Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, met with teenagers and young people from Chernihiv. Unfortunately, due to an air raid alert, the meeting had to take place in a shelter. Despite this, the young visitors were able to explore the space and experience its welcoming atmosphere. “For us, it is important that young people come here not out of obligation, but from a genuine need. They should come seeking a sense of safety, support, and acceptance,” Olena Zelenska said. The First Lady emphasized that Chernihiv is experiencing a difficult winter, with shelling and power outages. Under such conditions, it is especially important for young people to have a place where they are not left alone with their worries. This is exactly what the “12–21” space aims to provide. The space will host a variety of activities, including creative workshops, training sessions, book clubs, and movie nights. Social workers and psychologists will also be available on-site, offering confidential and free support for any questions or concerns. The “12–21” youth spaces are already operating in Bila Tserkva and Khmelnytskyi. The network is expanding to ensure that support for adolescents and young people is accessible across all regions of Ukraine.

Georgia:

Iranian and Georgian protesters stand side by side outside the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi in solidarity. Iranians have been protesting here daily, and today a larger rally brought many Georgians out in support. #FreeIran [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:44 AM

A protest in support of the people of Iran was held in Tbilisi. The participants were both Iranian and Georgian citizens. Images of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were set on fire at the rally. #Freeiran

#GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 12:06 PM

A man collapsed during today’s protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi. According to his friends, he had just learned that a family member was killed during protests in Iran. A solidarity protest for the Iranian people is ongoing in Tbilisi. #FreeIran 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:54 AM

Protests continue outside the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi, with Georgian and Iranian demonstrators using zebra crossings to reach the embassy side of the street—an area they’re usually barred from—briefly stopping traffic. This is risky: blocking roads carries jail sentences. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 10:41 AM

Meanwhile, in the world’s most rapidly consolidating dictatorship at the moment, Ana Bdeiani, a mother of 3 is expected to face criminal prosecution of up to a year prison for standing on a pavement. #GeorgiaProtests Day 413 📷 Levan Zazadze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:44 PM

Political leader Tamar Chergoleishvili faces an administrative trial over insulting Georgian Dream MP Archil Gorduladze in her Facebook post, while protester Tako Gvilia faces such trial for “insulting a policeman” on her Facebook. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 12:11 PM

One way to safeguard Armenia medium-to-long-term is to unseat the illegitimate regime in Georgia that is a Russian proxy, because Armenia now has Russian rule as its northern neighbour. But, fingers crossed a free Iran enters the picture soon.

oc-media.org/russias-soft… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:37 PM

Today is Georgia’s National Flag Day. The US Embassy congratulated with a picture of the flag of Georgia. The EU Delegation made a video, the end of which also featured the flag from the #GeorgiaProtests 1/3 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:53 AM

In line with the regime propaganda that tries to not completely lash out at Trump & the US, while fully demonizing the EU, top propaganda media TV Imedi contrasts the two congratulatory messages, 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:53 AM

reinforcing their narrative that the EU does indeed “plan a coup” in Georgia “to drag us into war with Russia and to make us gay.” 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:53 AM

Greenland:

Ted Cruz in 2016, “We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald Trump if he was President would have nuked Denmark” “That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe” [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 3:37 PM

What did Ted Cruz know and when did he know it.

More seriously:

Denmark confirms an expanded, more permanent Danish and NATO military presence in and around Greenland, beginning today. Deployments span land, sea, and air, including protection of critical infrastructure, fighter jets, and naval operations. Sweden has committed forces; other NATO allies may follow — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 14, 2026 at 2:17 PM

Danish Foreign Minster Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks after WH meeting: “For us, ideas that would not respect the territorial of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are of course totally unacceptable. We therefore still have a fundamental disagreement.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 14, 2026 at 2:02 PM

Q: What did Trump’s team say when you told them that you can’t just take over a nation? Did they appreciate that perspective? GREENLAND FOREIGN MINISTER: I don’t want to say what we discussed in the closed meeting room, but I’d like to have hope for more mutual understanding [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 14, 2026 at 2:22 PM

Here’s the full press conference:

From Politico:

Denmark and Greenland “still have a fundamental disagreement” with the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s desire to control the Arctic territory, Denmark’s foreign minister said Wednesday. Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Greenland counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, finally had their chance to try to turn down the temperature at the White House after more than a year of aggressive internet trolling, statements and demands from the U.S. Their conversation did little to dissuade Trump and his team from their hold on Greenland. “We didn’t manage to change the American position,” Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting. “It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom.” Rasmussen and Motzfeldt took pains to describe the session as respectful, frank and constructive but their frustration that their longtime ally would not cooperate was clear. “It is of course very emotional for all of us,” Rasmussen said. The U.S., Denmark and Greenland agreed in the meeting to convene high-level working groups to see if they could find a way forward, but Rasmussen said he was unsure whether it would be possible. One EU diplomat, granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive talks, said this was a positive outcome because the sides agreed to keep the lines of diplomacy open. Trump said later Wednesday while signing executive orders at the White House that he was still deciding how to address his concerns about Greenland, which he said the U.S. needs for his planned Golden Dome missile defense system. “If we don’t go in Russia’s going to go in and China’s going to go in,” he said and declined to rule out using military force. “There’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland. But there’s everything we can do, we found that out last week with Venezuela,” Trump said. “I can’t rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off.” Demands that would violate Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty are “totally unacceptable,” Rasmussen said. Denmark has contributed $15 billion to Arctic security over the past two years and has pressed the U.S. and other NATO countries to do more through the alliance, Rasmussen said in the briefing to reporters. Denmark announced earlier Wednesday that it would beef up its security presence in Greenland, which has been under Danish control for nearly 300 years. The officials noted much of what Trump and his team continue to say about Greenland is untrue, including Trump’s often repeated claim that Greenland is crawling with Russian and Chinese warships. Rasmussen said there has not been a Chinese warship in the Arctic for a decade. Those statements and Trump’s threatening tone do not yield a constructive dialogue, Rasmussen said. “It is not easy to think innovatively about solutions when you wake up every morning to different threats,” he said.

I’ll remind everyone that this entire idea of the US buying or conquering Greenland began as a Russian influence operation. Russian intelligence forged a letter from Greenland’s foreign minister in 2019 and sent it to Tom Cotton. Neither Cotton, nor his staff bothered to vet or verify the letter. They didn’t contact the Danish Embassy or the Greenland consulate. Instead Cotton just took it right to Trump, then started talking about it on the Sunday gasbag shows and during Senate committee hearings. Cotton was targeted because he’s a far too credulous ignoramus and Russian intelligence took advantage of that fact.

From United24 Media:

Nearly five years ago, Russia reportedly floated the idea of the US purchasing Greenland in a fake fundraising letter sent to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, according to Danish intelligence. The accusations reemerged on social media over the weekend, just days before Trump’s inauguration. On January 7, US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he would not dismiss the possibility of using military or economic measures to acquire the Danish overseas territory of Greenland after assuming office on January 20. In 2022, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service determined that the 2019 letter was a forgery, likely orchestrated by Russia. A Danish intelligence report suggested that Moscow aimed to create tension between Denmark, the US, and Greenland. Moscow denied the accusations in an email to Reuters. “It is highly likely that the letter was fabricated and shared on the internet by Russian influence agents, who wanted to create confusion and a possible conflict between Denmark, the USA, and Greenland,” said the Danish Security and Intelligence Service in January 2022.

There’s a screen shot of the forged letter at the link.

The US:

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin

The discussions are expected to cover security guarantees that the US and Europe would provide Ukraine to ensure that any peace agreement holds, as well as the country’s post-war reconstruction- Bloomberg reports. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:47 AM

Oh boy, here we go again. Yes, why don’t we go ask our attacker how we can defend against his future attacks. Brilliant idea — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:47 AM

Poland:

Polish President Nawrocki: “We in Poland, we don’t know different Russia than aggressive Russia. Never mind Tsarist Russia, White Russia, Bolshevik Russia, or today’s Putin’s Russia – is always the threat for Poland, for Europe, for East-Central Europe.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:13 AM

Yes. It’s probably the mysterious Russian soul everyone keeps talking about. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:13 AM

Japan:

“Militarnyi” reports that the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine has delivered an undisclosed number of Toyota HMV off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

militarnyi.com/uk/news/yapo… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 12:22 PM

The Ministry of Defense and the Japan Self-Defense Forces decided to transfer various vehicle models back in October 2025. The latest batch arrived in Poland on January 12. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 12:22 PM

The Caspian Sea:

In the Caspian Sea, the Iranian cargo ship Rona is sinking. The vessel may have been transporting weapons and sanctioned components from Iran to Russia. The incident occurred off the coast of Turkmenistan. Coastal rescue services saved all 14 crew members. Interesting 👁👁 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 1:42 PM

Back to Ukraine.

According to the UNHRM in Ukraine, 2,514 civilians were killed and 12,142 injured in 2025 as a result of russia’s war. That’s 31% more civilian casualties than in 2024, and 70% more than in 2023. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 6:30 AM

The 412th Nemesis Brigade of the hit six Russian air-defense systems and radars within 48 hours , over 48 hours (12–14 January 2026): • TOR SAM;

• 50N6E Vityaz radar;

• Buk SAM;

• Buk-M1 SAM;

• Strela-10 SAM;

• TOR-M2 SAM. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Karamtorsk:

In Kramatorsk, a man was killed in russian attack. Overnight, russian forces struck the city’s residential sector. A private home was destroyed and a fire broke out. Trapped beneath the rubble, a man lost his life, his body later was recovered by rescuers. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:22 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

🚨 Near the nuclear reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, russian forces have positioned military equipment, the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn reported. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 10:43 AM

He stated that from this location, the Russians have repeatedly launched artillery strikes on Zaporizhzhia‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 10:43 AM

Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts:

Kyiv:

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv. In some districts, electricity has been out for 10 hours or more, so residents of one residential complex gathered for an improvised “picnic” outside their building during yet another blackout. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:46 AM

Khmelnytskyi Oblast: (h/t: Jay)

Ukrainian Railways made an unscheduled train stop for the 7-year-old daughter of a missing Ukrainian Defender. Iryna Vlasenko, a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region, had tickets to Kyiv for her seriously ill, bedridden daughter. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 1:37 AM

However, due to severe frost and snow-covered roads, they were unable to reach the railway station in the regional center. She wrote to the company with a request to stop the express train at the small Korzhivtsi station near their settlement, and the railway workers responded. — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 1:38 AM

The child was successfully transported to Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, and on the way, the Ukrainian Railways team supported the child with gifts.

📷: _vlasenko._.iryna_99/Threads — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 1:38 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

In occupied Donetsk Oblast, preparations for conscription into military service in 2026 have been announced. The relevant decree was signed by the head of the so-called “DPR,” Denis Pushilin. It applies to men born between 1996 and 2008. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 11:42 AM

According to the decree, a “republican” draft commission will be established in the occupied territory, along with commissions in cities and municipal districts. Their personnel will be approved, and a list of medical facilities where conscripts will undergo examinations will be determined. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 11:42 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Last night in russian Rostov, a drone attack ignited buildings at industrial and warehouse facilities in the city’s industrial zone 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:54 AM

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video:

@patron__dsns На вулиці лютий мороз. То якщо ви зустрінете безпритульну собачку чи кота – впустіть їх погрітись бодай у підʼїзд. Нагодуйте чимось теплим. Постеліть коробку чи старе одіяло, аби вони могли перекимарити🥺 Всім лизь з обігрівом 👅☀️ ♬ som original – Conde X

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

It’s bitterly cold outside. So if you meet a homeless dog or a cat, let them warm up at least in the entrance. Feed something warm. Put a box or an old blanket on so they can overdo it 🥺 Everyone lick with heating 👅☀️

