Wednesday Morning Open Thread

The nonprofit Trevor Project received a $45 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott at the end of 2025.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM

DEFEATED! Democrats joined by 6 Republicans just took down this anti-worker bill, the final vote was unchanged from below.
Mike Johnson spent nearly an hour trying to flip Republican holdouts but ultimately gave up, his first floor defeat of the year and likely not the last.

— Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Democrats plan to spend millions of dollars to consolidate voter registration efforts, traditionally handled by nonprofits and individual campaigns. Party leaders hope the shift will increase their chances in this year’s midterm elections.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM

“Gangster Affordability” gets the NYT treatment. 🤡
@tonyromm.bsky.social
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/u…

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM


Four-byline alert: 🚨
“.. fierce blowback .. now threatens to undermine President Trump’s effort to assert dominance over economic decision-making.”
@nytimes.com @colbylsmith.bsky.social
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/u…

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM

Powell sent Senate Banking Committee members a 4 page letter detailing construction cost details last July. Makes it basically impossible to argue he misled Congress.
Letter is here: d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net/production/u…

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 13, 2026 at 3:44 PM

that’s pretty much the crazification line

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM

The throwing of snowballs in Minneapolis has repeatedly made me think of the Boston Massacre.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:56 PM

“.. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM

    12Comments

    4. 4.

      JerseyBeard

      The only reason Joe Rogan isn’t officially the dumbest fuck on the planet is because of the fierce competition he gets from Cabinet Secretaries in that contest.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Betty Cracker:

      @Baud:

      Rogan is a good marker for what the meatheads are thinking. I, of course, realize that “thinking” is shouldering a load there, but he’s a mid-pack “influencer” — he’s good at knowing which way meathead wind is blowing and gets out ahead of about the other half of the meatheads who are waiting to be told how to “think.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JML

      @Chief Oshkosh: yep, Rogan is a craven opportunist and skilled at getting his finger in the air to know where his audience wants to go early in any trend, as a rule. His actual influence is absurd, because he’s literally a know-nothing mediocre actor and comedian whose career had gone belly-up before embracing idiocy in the form of a podcast.

      But I will take him opposing overt fascism, even if I’ll never trust him to actually be an ally, or even a decent human.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      That 61% of Republicans think the force used was justified is disturbing. We need to break through their propaganda more.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      I hate him but when they lose him, that’s significant.

      That said, I notice that if you take the people who approve of ICE actions and add half of the “not sure”, that’s Trump’s current level of support. I was watching his approval polls to try to figure out if the killing of Renee Good affected them at all, and based on the first few that dropped after… no, it hasn’t. No movement at all.

      The people who are still for Trump are, on balance, all in and fine with this. That’s about 100 million people, for what it’s worth.

      Reply

