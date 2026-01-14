DEFEATED! Democrats joined by 6 Republicans just took down this anti-worker bill, the final vote was unchanged from below.

Mike Johnson spent nearly an hour trying to flip Republican holdouts but ultimately gave up, his first floor defeat of the year and likely not the last. [image or embed] — Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Democrats plan to spend millions of dollars to consolidate voter registration efforts, traditionally handled by nonprofits and individual campaigns. Party leaders hope the shift will increase their chances in this year’s midterm elections. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM



