The nonprofit Trevor Project received a $45 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott at the end of 2025.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM
DEFEATED! Democrats joined by 6 Republicans just took down this anti-worker bill, the final vote was unchanged from below.
Mike Johnson spent nearly an hour trying to flip Republican holdouts but ultimately gave up, his first floor defeat of the year and likely not the last.
— Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM
Democrats plan to spend millions of dollars to consolidate voter registration efforts, traditionally handled by nonprofits and individual campaigns. Party leaders hope the shift will increase their chances in this year’s midterm elections.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM
“Gangster Affordability” gets the NYT treatment. 🤡
@tonyromm.bsky.social
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/u…
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM
Four-byline alert: 🚨
“.. fierce blowback .. now threatens to undermine President Trump’s effort to assert dominance over economic decision-making.”
@nytimes.com @colbylsmith.bsky.social
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/13/u…
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM
Powell sent Senate Banking Committee members a 4 page letter detailing construction cost details last July. Makes it basically impossible to argue he misled Congress.
Letter is here: d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net/production/u…
— George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 13, 2026 at 3:44 PM
that’s pretty much the crazification line
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM
The throwing of snowballs in Minneapolis has repeatedly made me think of the Boston Massacre.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:56 PM
“.. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM
