Wednesday Night Open Thread

Just a lovely day here at Balloon Juice Forward Operating Base Jackalope in Tempe- got to open up al lthe windows and doors and let the breeze run through the house and air things out. It was so nice we decided to have dinner outside. Joelle got a pair of browline glasses and we were sitting outside and she was talking to me and I said “hey can you do me a favor and just say back and to the left three times?”

“back and to the left?” she said

“YES!”

It only took her about 20 seconds to punch me.

***

Lot happening today, including Trump’s goons raiding a WaPo reporter (guess it’s time for Bezos to cough up another bribe), but my favorite piece of news is this:

Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Canada are sending troops to Greenland amid continued threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the territory, multiple outlets reported.

Trump said anything less than U.S. control of Greenland would be “unacceptable” in a warning to NATO allies about Arctic security ahead of a White House meeting with Denmark on Wednesday. The meeting was scheduled to discuss the strategically important island, which is a semiautonomous Danish territory.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post on X that several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces will arrive in Greenland on Wednesday.

“They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together, they will prepare for upcoming elements within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance,” Kristersson said. “It is at Denmark’s request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces.”

A government spokesperson for Germany also confirmed to Reuters that soldiers would be sent to Greenland on Thursday. The country is expected to deploy over a dozen reconnaissance troops, according to the report.

These countries should be facing east focusing on Russia with us having their back, and instead this motherfucker has them putting personnel in Greenland to deter US aggression. I hate these motherfuckers so much.

***

I allowed myself the luxury of not paying close attention to Minneapolis (I might get it up close and personal here in Arizona) because it’s so exhausting, but I did see a couple things that infuriated me. I just can’t get how monstrous these fuckers are and how casual they are abusing and beating civilians. General Hertling is dead right:

"They are thugs. And, I'll add to that, cowards. You give me any one of those guys, without a weapon and without a badge and without an association to the federal forces, and they would be a nobody."

@markhertling.bsky.social talks ICE with @timmiller.bsky.social on today's Bulwark Podcast:

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) January 14, 2026 at 4:15 PM

This.

***

I am not sure what I am going to do with myself this evening. On the hunt for an mmorpg but I am not in the gamer loop on Bluesky and none of you really game anymore. Want to play Ashes of Creation but have heard mixed things.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      @eclare:

      Yeah, I figured if I said it aloud three times in quick succession, it would become clear to me, but it didn’t. Glad I’m not the only one.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kelly

      Trumpists picked up where they left off in the Portland 2020 BLM demos. Masked men in camo without badges randomly snatching people off the street into unmarked vans. The 2020 atrocities were mostly with in a few blocks of a federal building in Portland. I’d like to know if any of the current henchmen were in Portland 5 years ago. No consequences so they scaled the operation up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      I am not sure what I am going to do with myself this evening

      You’re married. I think you can figure something out.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      Does Trump have the balls to attack Greenland now that there are Danes, Swedes, Canadians, Brits and the Dutch.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      It would be SO SAD if Minneapolis-area MAGAts got SWATted by ICE.

      I’d just have to fire up a nanofabricator for violins.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @Snarki, child of Loki:

      Lol maybe some MN police union people. That will really get city police up and arms against ICE.

      You gotta pick the right opponents. A few incidents is LEOs fighting each other will get the MAGAs figuring which side they want to be on.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Not a MMORPG but enjoying Enshrouded on early access.  And the MMORPG gum and patch can no longer control my addiction.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      Hey I love to game. Love the role playing ones but I have enjoyed games like Dishonored or the Arkham games. Especially during times like these when i want release some bad energy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Posted in the category of “things I don’t believe.”

      ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding, officials say

      The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.

      It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross’ injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News’ requests for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

      Shorter DHS to CBS News: That SUV caused invisible damage to Jonathan Ross as Renee Good invisibly rammed her SUV into an invisible portion of Ross’s torso.  It was unclear how extensive the internal bleeding was because it was invisible.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @cain: Everybody should check the list, see if they have any ICE agents for neighbors. If so…. better watch their catalytic converters.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      It’s a reference to Oliver Stone’s conspiracy movie “JFK” (or maybe the parody of it on “Seinfeld”). The exact relevance of it, though, I don’t know.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JaySinWA

      @Jackie: What we have here is a failure to communicate conspiracy theories. I think the back and to the left is a reference to JFK by Oliver Stone. The brow ridge glasses seem to have triggered John.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Unknown known

      @Scout211: technically every tiny bruise you ever had if internal bleeding

      I googled “back and to the left” and it’s apparently a reference to the Oliver Stones JFK conspiracy movie, where Kevin Costner’s character says JFKs head snaps in that direction which isn’t supposed to be where the bullet came from. So possibly not a double entendre, but even with that context I still don’t get why it was funny to get her to say it here. Is it some weird American accent thing?

      ETA: Everyone seems to be jumping on this reference now

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JaySinWA

      @Unknown known: technically every tiny bruise you ever had if internal bleeding

      My thought was bleeding ulcer from stress of being outed by his big boss.

      ETA that assumes they aren’t just outright lying. Not a good assumption.

      Reply

