Just a lovely day here at Balloon Juice Forward Operating Base Jackalope in Tempe- got to open up al lthe windows and doors and let the breeze run through the house and air things out. It was so nice we decided to have dinner outside. Joelle got a pair of browline glasses and we were sitting outside and she was talking to me and I said “hey can you do me a favor and just say back and to the left three times?”

“back and to the left?” she said

“YES!”

It only took her about 20 seconds to punch me.

***

Lot happening today, including Trump’s goons raiding a WaPo reporter (guess it’s time for Bezos to cough up another bribe), but my favorite piece of news is this:

Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Canada are sending troops to Greenland amid continued threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the territory, multiple outlets reported. Trump said anything less than U.S. control of Greenland would be “unacceptable” in a warning to NATO allies about Arctic security ahead of a White House meeting with Denmark on Wednesday. The meeting was scheduled to discuss the strategically important island, which is a semiautonomous Danish territory. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post on X that several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces will arrive in Greenland on Wednesday. “They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together, they will prepare for upcoming elements within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance,” Kristersson said. “It is at Denmark’s request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces.” A government spokesperson for Germany also confirmed to Reuters that soldiers would be sent to Greenland on Thursday. The country is expected to deploy over a dozen reconnaissance troops, according to the report.

These countries should be facing east focusing on Russia with us having their back, and instead this motherfucker has them putting personnel in Greenland to deter US aggression. I hate these motherfuckers so much.

***

I allowed myself the luxury of not paying close attention to Minneapolis (I might get it up close and personal here in Arizona) because it’s so exhausting, but I did see a couple things that infuriated me. I just can’t get how monstrous these fuckers are and how casual they are abusing and beating civilians. General Hertling is dead right:

"They are thugs. And, I'll add to that, cowards. You give me any one of those guys, without a weapon and without a badge and without an association to the federal forces, and they would be a nobody." @markhertling.bsky.social talks ICE with @timmiller.bsky.social on today's Bulwark Podcast: [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) January 14, 2026 at 4:15 PM

This.

***

I am not sure what I am going to do with myself this evening. On the hunt for an mmorpg but I am not in the gamer loop on Bluesky and none of you really game anymore. Want to play Ashes of Creation but have heard mixed things.