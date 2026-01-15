Here’s my question for Republicans in Congress: How can you explain to Americans that you voted to double or triple the cost of their health insurance?

Per the Boston Globe:

… Warren did not disclose what Trump said to her on the call, nor how long they spoke. But she said that she told the president if he wants to lower costs for Americans as he promised during the campaign, he should support Warren-backed legislation to cap credit card rates and promote more housing.

“In my remarks … I said that if he really wants to get something done, including capping credit card interest rates or lowering housing costs, he would use his leverage and pick up the phone,” Warren said in a statement. “After my speech, the President called me, and I delivered this same message on affordability to him directly.”…

Warren delivered a speech at the National Press Club on Monday where she criticized Trump over the Department of Justice’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and laid out a populist economic policy vision for Democrats.

She followed the speech with an appearance on CNN, where she laid out similar themes. Trump called shortly afterward.

“I almost didn’t answer because I didn’t recognize the number,” Warren told the Globe. She said she couldn’t remember the last time she spoke with him and said he wasn’t angry…

Warren said Trump was “starting to sweat” about economic pain felt by American families and wants to control the Federal Reserve so he can generate a burst of economic strength.

She warned that although lowering interest rates may cause short-term benefits for the economy, too drastic of a change will cause inflation, which will have consequences for the United States and other countries that depend on the stability of American currency.

“The Fed has been the gold standard for that kind of monetary policy decisionmaking, and Donald Trump is just burning that to the ground. And that’s going to be costly for the United States and all of our global markets,” Warren said.