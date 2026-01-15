Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Early Morning Open Thread: Senator Warren Has No Time for This GOP Nonsense

Here’s my question for Republicans in Congress:
How can you explain to Americans that you voted to double or triple the cost of their health insurance?

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 14, 2026 at 10:49 AM

I love my senior Senator…

[image or embed]

— Anne Laurie (@annelaurie.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 3:04 AM

Per the Boston Globe:

Warren did not disclose what Trump said to her on the call, nor how long they spoke. But she said that she told the president if he wants to lower costs for Americans as he promised during the campaign, he should support Warren-backed legislation to cap credit card rates and promote more housing.

“In my remarks … I said that if he really wants to get something done, including capping credit card interest rates or lowering housing costs, he would use his leverage and pick up the phone,” Warren said in a statement. “After my speech, the President called me, and I delivered this same message on affordability to him directly.”…

Warren delivered a speech at the National Press Club on Monday where she criticized Trump over the Department of Justice’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and laid out a populist economic policy vision for Democrats.

She followed the speech with an appearance on CNN, where she laid out similar themes. Trump called shortly afterward.

“I almost didn’t answer because I didn’t recognize the number,” Warren told the Globe. She said she couldn’t remember the last time she spoke with him and said he wasn’t angry…

Warren said Trump was “starting to sweat” about economic pain felt by American families and wants to control the Federal Reserve so he can generate a burst of economic strength.

She warned that although lowering interest rates may cause short-term benefits for the economy, too drastic of a change will cause inflation, which will have consequences for the United States and other countries that depend on the stability of American currency.

“The Fed has been the gold standard for that kind of monetary policy decisionmaking, and Donald Trump is just burning that to the ground. And that’s going to be costly for the United States and all of our global markets,” Warren said.

I asked Sen. Warren about Newsom's claim that he is against a proposed CA billionaires tax largely because of worries the super-wealthy will move elsewhere. She (politely) suggests his stance might be about courting donors. I agree. newrepublic.substack.com/p/elizabeth-…

[image or embed]

— Perry Bacon (@perrybaconjr.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 5:41 PM

Elizabeth Warren on the Democratic Party: "Read the room. If you're looking at a room of anything other than very wealthy donors, what the American people are telling us over and over is 'I'm voting for the candidate who credibly says they will lower costs for me.'"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 12, 2026 at 1:01 PM

Elizabeth Warren: "Here's the thing: Donald Trump has already said repeatedly publicly that anyone he appoints to be chair of the Fed will be somebody who agrees with Donald Trump all the time. In other words, Donald Trump has publicly announced he wants a sock puppet running the Fed."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 12, 2026 at 12:54 PM

Giant corporations are donating millions to Donald Trump's ballroom vanity project while they have business in front of his administration.
Does that sound right to you?
I pressed for more information — and we just got some answers.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 13, 2026 at 6:08 PM

www.theverge.com/news/859578/…

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 13, 2026 at 6:08 PM

