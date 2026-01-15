Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

For The Caws

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’ve attempted to cultivate a friendship with local crows by leaving peanuts, etc., to curry favor. Crows are smart and loyal, so it would be cool to know them, but this guy on Threads is taking it to a whole new level — he’s teaching crows to snatch MAGA hats:

 

To be fair, the birds are learning to snatch RED hats, so theoretically, a Tampa Bay Bucs or Cincinnati Reds fan in a red ball cap could fall victim. I’m not sure it’s possible to teach them to take MAGA hats only, but maybe. They’re intelligent birds.

A dubious data point: MAGA hats are scarcely seen anymore, even in my neck of the woods. It’s a good sign. We all have our parts to play, even our feathered friends.

Open thread!

    23Comments

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      From a meme:

      “Crows can hold grudges against individual humans for up to 17 years and teach their offspring to recognize and attack the same people.”

      My response:

      Crows are amateurs.  :)

      Maga hats become rarer there.  Meanwhile in ostensibly blue Denver, I regularly see people either in a Brodozer (big-assed truck) or Suburban Panzer (big-assed SUV) driving around with a P-Tape flag affixed and flapping as they tool around.

      Sure, they’re about as isolated politically as one can get but it amazes me to see it nonetheless.  Now, if you go out onto the godforsakeneasternplainsofcolorado, it’s a different story.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Jesus Freakin Congress
      @TheJFreakinC
      🚨Last night, in Minneapolis, federal agents fired green chemical gas into a residential neighborhood after community members showed up to document what was happening on their own block.

      Let’s be very clear about what that means…

      This wasn’t a federal courthouse.
      This wasn’t federal property.
      This was people standing in the streets where they live… streets lined with houses, apartments, kids, babies, and pregnant people.

      That green gas didn’t just hit people outside. It spread through the neighborhood, into yards and homes.

      Agents also threw flash bangs at a family trying to leave because of the smoke, even though they had small children, including a 6-month-old who was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

      And, the green gas matters. This isn’t “normal” tear gas.

      That same green smoke has been documented before… in Portland… where it was used by federal agents to “protect” federal buildings.

      Independent testing found it contained hexachloroethane, which produces zinc chloride smoke when deployed. The U.S. military stopped using it decades ago because of how toxic it is.

      Exposure to this gas is linked to burning skin and eyes, coughing, vomiting, chest pain, and serious respiratory injury, with the risk of delayed and long-term lung damage. This is especially dangerous for infants, children, pregnant people, and anyone with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

      Now, federal agents are using it in neighborhoods.

      And on top of that… ICE and other federal agents are not supposed to be doing crowd control in residential areas at all.

      Their authority is limited to specific federal functions. Crowd control in city streets is not one of them. They do not have blanket jurisdiction to gas neighborhoods because people are in their own neighborhood streets.

      So what we’re watching is federal agents:

      • acting outside their role
      • performing crowd control where they have no jurisdiction
      • firing toxic green gas into civilian neighborhoods
      • and exposing families inside their own homes to chemicals that cause real physical harm.

      This isn’t public safety.
      This isn’t lawful enforcement.

      This is the federal government treating American neighborhoods like hostile territory… and using chemical weapons to do it.

      That should alarm everyone, because there is nothing stopping this from happening in your neighborhood next.
      x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/2011846411395137790?s=20

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      Wait just a minute there, I didn’t realize there was a “Trump Health Care Plan”.

      Oh wait, now I remember what it is: get sick and either a) die, or b) go bankrupt, starve and die.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      frosty

      I never saw MAGA hats on my block but the last Trump flag is down. It might have blown away in the strong winds a week or so ago, but even so, it hasn’t been replaced.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      I don’t think I ever saw a MAGA hat around here, but the Trump signs and flags that were up are still up. They look really raggedy-ass and tired, but they’re up.

      ETA: Nothing on my block except a discreet TRUMP-VANCE sign, but it’s still up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      I fear some shit is about to go down in the Middle East. Some of my team members were planning to go to Major City over the weekend for meetings next week. They got an alert yesterday from the State Department raising the terror threat level, and so our company legal department very prudently canceled the trip.

      In closer-to-home news….. my social media memories indicated that it was seven years ago today that the FFOTUS/MMM (my new fave term for him, h/t to Bigfoot) served fast food to visiting college athletes on the nation’s fine silver service. I seriously could not have written an anecdote so illustrative of the national’s moral and physical rot.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TS

      Washington Post has banned comments on the Nobel Prize article & I was wanting to ask did María Corina Machado give him the $1m as well as the award. What a ridiculous little man he is, yet the harm he is doing will last for years beyond his demise.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @TS: The actual Nobel commission is probably a bit relieved, because this farce means that they won’t get deluged with quite so many “give Trump the Nobel” messages.

      Also, I look forward to learning that she actually gave him a gold-foil-coated chocolate Nobel medallion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Expletive Deleted

      Hope its mostly a gag, would hate to see the crows come to any harm. I’’ve been feeding the ones on my street for a couple of years now and in the last few months they’ve come around to expecting it and flying down while I’m still pretty close (I always keep walking, they’re shy).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: There was a lot of tension last night about a potential U.S. strike on Iran, but it appears Trump and the Iranians have settled things, at least for now.

      There’s a dangerous situation in Syria though. The Damascus government and the Kurdish-based Syrian Democratic Forces are on the edge of what could be a very destructive war in northeast Syria. Turkiye has pledged to back the government’s side and has moved troops into Syria, near the potential battle zone east of Aleppo.

      Most Middle Eastern news sites are following this story. Among them, Levant24 is covering the news from the Syrian side, and Rudaw Engish is from the Kurdish side.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ArchTeryx

      Making friends with crows is a very smart move. The flocks are mainly extended clans, and they will REMEMBER you as a friend of the family. They’ll bring trinkets too, for trade!

      I’ve even heard stories of a flock of crows that saved a man’s life when he was visiting them and had a medical emergency. They got other people’s attention and got an ambulance to him right away. It saved his life.

      A lot of people consider crows pests, but they are friend-shaped to me.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jonas

      @frosty: Noticed the other day that one proud local MAGAt had replaced the fading FFOTUS flag in his front yard with a Pittsburgh Steelers flag. Sorry JC.

      Also, *sad trombone* for the Steelers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jonas

      @dmsilev: because this farce means that they won’t get deluged with quite so many “give Trump the Nobel” messages.

      It would be doubly annoying because most of them would be whining about Trump’s “Noble” prize.

      Reply

