I’ve attempted to cultivate a friendship with local crows by leaving peanuts, etc., to curry favor. Crows are smart and loyal, so it would be cool to know them, but this guy on Threads is taking it to a whole new level — he’s teaching crows to snatch MAGA hats:

View on Threads

To be fair, the birds are learning to snatch RED hats, so theoretically, a Tampa Bay Bucs or Cincinnati Reds fan in a red ball cap could fall victim. I’m not sure it’s possible to teach them to take MAGA hats only, but maybe. They’re intelligent birds.

A dubious data point: MAGA hats are scarcely seen anymore, even in my neck of the woods. It’s a good sign. We all have our parts to play, even our feathered friends.

