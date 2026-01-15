Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Denmark Has Friends — Does Trump?

I think the disconnect between Atlantic elites is that Americans think Donald Trump is a kid getting to drive a monster truck for Make A Wish and Europeans and Canadians think Donald Trump is the president of the United States.

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 6:59 PM

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen:
"If we have to choose between the US & Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU."
"Greenland does not want to be owned by the US. Greenland does not want to be governed by the US" he later added.

[image or embed]

— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM

They'll stick to an official line of not explicitly saying it, keep all the face-saving off ramps open, it can be spun as doing what he asked for. But this is an actual for-real military deployment in response to a fear of an American invasion. Soldiers to defend themselves from us, the rogue state.

[image or embed]

— Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:22 AM

NEW and WOW: Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada are sending troops to Greenland amid continued threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the territory, multiple outlets reported. www.newsweek.com/greenland-ge…

[image or embed]

— Dean Obeidallah (@deanobeidallah.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 2:59 PM

Ah, the “but I REALLY need it” exception to “thou shalt not steal”.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:28 AM


They do not want us
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/14/w…

[image or embed]

— Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:24 AM

Trump is acting as though Greenland and U.S. bases there haven’t long been an integral part of our strategic deterrent and defenses, throughout the entire Cold War.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:03 AM

This is some crazy shit. www.cnn.com/2026/01/14/p…

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:51 AM

#BREAKING Denmark's foreign minister said after talks with US officials in Washington that US President Donald Trump has a clear wish of 'conquering' Greenland.

[image or embed]

— AFP News Agency (@en.afp.com) January 14, 2026 at 2:33 PM

“.. It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland, and we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest” of either Denmark or Greenland, Rasmussen said.
@wsj.com
www.wsj.com/politics/nat…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:52 AM

No doubt the Very Serious People are reassuring the allies a US-NATO war is unthinkable but the thing is the last 27 things we promised them were unthinkable got thought. At some point, our reassurances start to sound a tad hollow.

[image or embed]

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:12 AM

i think i’m fully in on “the white house is run by thirtysomething chuds who think grand strategy games are real life”

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) January 14, 2026 at 6:33 PM

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Old School

      Denmark Has Friends — Does Trump?

      I’d say Trump has people in his circle who think they are Trump’s friends, but Donald doesn’t hold any allegiance to anyone.  He’ll toss anyone aside as he deems necessary.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      gene108

      I think we go to war over Greenland in the next three years. To not conquer Greenland means chickening out, but this administration is hell bent on doubling down on every bad idea.

      A lot if comes from the decades long Republican hatred of multilateral agreements and organizations. They fear we’ll sacrifice our sovereignty by agreeing to any multilateral agreement, which is why the Senate can no longer get the 2/3’s majority needed to ratify treaties.

      Given Vance’s and Hegseth’s comments about Europe, and people in the administration wanting to grant asylum to far right figures in Europe, I think a good portion of these assholes in charge want to pick a fight with Europe over something.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Democrats need a very loud & unified stand against this insanity.

      What is the UK’s position on this?

      I’m surprised Denmark hasn’t expelled the US ambassador & recalled their own.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Indycat32: Adam Silverman had some interesting info about the genesis of this idea, in a Ukraine post a couple nights ago. People who read Silverman’s posts more carefully than I might correct me, but this is the gist of it:

      Back in 2017, Russian intelligence agents forged a letter purportedly by a Danish(?) official saying there were signs that Russia and China intended to take Greenland over. They put it in Sen. Tom Cotton’s hands and he passed it on to Trump’s White House, and that started this sorry ball in motion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BellaPea

      The Orange Maniac is going to turn the U.S. into an international pariah. This after 50 years of mostly positive interactions, especially with Europe. Pathetic and stupid.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      ArchTeryx

      @Iron City: After watching the animated short Snow Bear, I wouldn’t want to poison the polar bear. Feed him to the orcas. The ones that specialize in it will eat nearly anything warm blooded.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      satby

      The felon thinks Putin is his friend.

      He has no friends, just people who manipulate him, Putin the most successful of all of them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      I blame Mercator, again.

      MotherJones.com (from January 2025):

      The cosmetics billionaire reportedly pitched Trump on buying Greenland—though by 2019, Trump was claiming it as his own brainchild. According to the Times, Lauder “offered himself as a back channel to the Danish government to negotiate.”

      The two men have a long relationship. Lauder and Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business together. Since 2016, Lauder has donated well over $1 million to pro-Trump organizations. In 2022, he reportedly backed away from supporting Trump. Lauder’s donations on OpenSecrets show funds sent to Nikki Haley’s campaign in October 2023. It seems things have been patched up since then. Lauder, according to reporting from CBS News, attended Trump’s inauguration.

      Lauder’s motives for introducing the idea of buying Greenland are unclear. As Trump told Baker and Glasser in 2021, the idea was “not so different” from his own approach to real estate development in New York City. “I said, ‘Why don’t we have that?’ You take a look at a map. I’m a real estate developer, I look at a corner, I say, ‘I’ve got to get that store for the building that I’m building,” Trump explained.

      “I love maps,” the president continued. “And I always said, ‘Look at the size of this. It’s massive. That should be part of the United States.’”

      It’s all so stupid, and dangerous, but that’s what we get having a brain damaged narcissist as POTUS surrounded by incompetent yes-men.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @ArchTeryx:

      Feed him to the orcas. 

      I like watching those videos of orcas killing their prey by ramming into it as high speed. Apparently it explodes their organs and then the orcas eat them.

      That’ll do.

      Reply

