I think the disconnect between Atlantic elites is that Americans think Donald Trump is a kid getting to drive a monster truck for Make A Wish and Europeans and Canadians think Donald Trump is the president of the United States. — Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 6:59 PM

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen:

"If we have to choose between the US & Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU."

"Greenland does not want to be owned by the US. Greenland does not want to be governed by the US" he later added. [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM

They'll stick to an official line of not explicitly saying it, keep all the face-saving off ramps open, it can be spun as doing what he asked for. But this is an actual for-real military deployment in response to a fear of an American invasion. Soldiers to defend themselves from us, the rogue state. [image or embed] — Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 7:22 AM

NEW and WOW: Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada are sending troops to Greenland amid continued threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the territory, multiple outlets reported. www.newsweek.com/greenland-ge… [image or embed] — Dean Obeidallah (@deanobeidallah.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 2:59 PM





Trump is acting as though Greenland and U.S. bases there haven’t long been an integral part of our strategic deterrent and defenses, throughout the entire Cold War. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:03 AM

#BREAKING Denmark's foreign minister said after talks with US officials in Washington that US President Donald Trump has a clear wish of 'conquering' Greenland. [image or embed] — AFP News Agency (@en.afp.com) January 14, 2026 at 2:33 PM

“.. It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland, and we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest” of either Denmark or Greenland, Rasmussen said.

@wsj.com

www.wsj.com/politics/nat… [image or embed] — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:52 AM

No doubt the Very Serious People are reassuring the allies a US-NATO war is unthinkable but the thing is the last 27 things we promised them were unthinkable got thought. At some point, our reassurances start to sound a tad hollow. [image or embed] — Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:12 AM