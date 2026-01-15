I lay down for a bit and could not fall asleep and I remembered something that lowkey infuriated me the other day and now since I can’t sleep I am going to yell about it here. It was this shit:

When Emma Brennan and Lauren Wright got married last year, the couple began weighing seriously whether or not to have a child. “A lot of people our age are not having kids, or are waiting, and they have a great life regardless,” Brennan said. Wright and Brennan, who live in what they describe as a liberal enclave of Baltimore, said they lean toward wanting to be parents, but the world often feels like a scary place to raise children. They worry about climate change, rising income inequality, and America’s polarized politics. “We have conversations about the state of the world,” Wright said. Like a lot of young, liberal-leaning Americans, they’ve heard about falling birthrates, and the world’s rapidly shifting demographics. But they said the most prominent voices offering ideas and solutions are coming from the political right. “That whole Trump thing, we’ll give you a bunch of money” to have a baby, Brennan said, sounding skeptical. A growing number of researchers, and thinkers on the left, told NPR they worry that progressive leaders have largely opted out of the growing public discussion over birthrates and shrinking families, ceding the policy space to right-wing voices. “If progressives don’t want to talk about it, and self-censor, then no one is going to talk about things that might impact progressives,” said Alice Evans, who studies gender issues at Kings College London and is currently a visiting professor at Stanford University.

WTF- liberals are offering and have for decades all sorts of things to ease the burden of childbirth- every fucking congress dozens of bills are filed and we never hear anything about them because they are killed by Republicans and centrists in congress. Besides, the things that you really need to make pregnancy and child-rearing are all things liberals support- education, health care, pre-natal care, and so on. And if you want to argue with me they don’t offer enough, fine, whatever. That’s not what pisses me off about all this.

What pisses me off is that we should be doing all these things and more BECAUSE WE FUCKING CAN and not because we need to maintain some birth rate for the sake of the economy. And really, it’s not about the birth rate, it’s about the WHITE birth rate. Regardless, we should be doing all sorts of these things BECAUSE WE FUCKING CAN. We are the richest country in the world. At a minor inconvenience to the richest among us, we could have all these things and more.

We don’t even need to get into the other nonsense like the fact that these debates gloss over that women are not merely baby factories to continue your laffer curve, and that we don’t need to look for a solution for a flat birth rate because we already have a solution, it’s called immigration, and it works fucking great. There are enough people wanting to come here that we could let in 1/10th of them and never have to worry about the fucking birth rate ever again.

This country is just fucking layers of stupidity topped on layers of racism.