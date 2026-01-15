Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Marc Elias with Joyce Vance Part 2

As I said yesterday, I don’t know anyone with a better, more accurate sense of the voting-related threats than Marc Elias.

This is Part 2 of Joyce Vance sitting down with Marc Elias,

Joyce: You argued a campaign finance case before SCOTUS in December, that we’ve been following here. How, if at all, given that it could be decided as late as the first week in July, are you expecting that case to impact this election, and what about future ones?

Marc: The case, NRSC v. FEC, was brought by Republicans to challenge one of the last remaining limits on money in politics: the restrictions on coordinated spending between political parties and candidates. I represented Democratic committees that intervened to defend the coordinated expenditure limits after Trump’s Department of Justice broke with decades of precedent and refused to defend this cornerstone of our campaign finance system. A law that both Democratic and Republican administrations had long defended was suddenly deemed unconstitutional by the Trump Administration.

If the Court strikes down these limits, wealthy donors could circumvent individual contribution caps by routing massive donations through party committees that can coordinate directly with candidates. Political parties would become mere paymasters to settle invoices from campaign vendors. It would trigger a massive upheaval of our campaign finance system, right as the midterm campaigns are ramping up. It would further empower wealthy donors while threatening to drown out the grassroots activists that often power Democratic campaigns through small-dollar contributions.

Joyce: Let’s say that the midterm elections result in Democratic majorities in Congress. Would it be possible to fix the Voting Rights Act and pass other provisions that would reinvigorate protections for voters and elections? Are we stuck with the Supreme Court’s bad decision, or is there a path forward?

Marc: Just 20 years ago, Congress unanimously voted to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act. Today, it is hard to imagine a single Republican signing any legislation that makes it easier to vote. And it is impossible to imagine President Trump signing that legislation. So, it would likely take veto-proof Democratic majorities in Congress to enact any federal pro-voting legislation in the next Congress.

That doesn’t mean we can stop fighting. We have to fight back against every effort by the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans to silence voters. State legislatures can still expand voting access. State and federal courts can still enforce the existing laws that protect voters. While it may be several years before we have a real opportunity to enact federal voting rights legislation, we have to do everything we can to protect voters using the tools we have in the meantime.

Joyce: As we continue to talk with people around us and encourage them to understand that the right to vote is separate and apart from the political choice each of us makes as voters, that parties shouldn’t be entitled to suppress lawful voters to ensure the outcomes they want, is it helpful to discuss big data concerns around government accessing our personal voter files? What’s the right way to help people who may not be deeply concerned about elections understand there are significant issues here that they should be concerned about, regardless of their politics?

Marc: Yes, absolutely. When you explain that the federal government is waging an unprecedented legal assault on states to collect your Social Security number, your signature, your address, and a complete history of how you’ve voted, people tend to pay attention. People should understand that the Trump Administration’s voter data collection effort has concerned officials across party lines. Election officials from both parties have refused to hand over this data, calling it “unprecedented,” “unlawful overreach,” and a “fishing expedition.” When Republican state officials are sounding the alarm about the Trump DOJ, people should be paying attention.

The same Administration that has sought to punish its political opponents, indiscriminately detain and deport U.S. residents, and ignore lawful court orders now wants to build a first-of-its-kind database of every voter in America. Regardless of someone’s political affiliation, Americans should be asking why the federal government is demanding their sensitive personal information.

Joyce: This administration has tried to keep lawyers from playing the role they played in Trump 1.0 of blocking the administration’s policies. How successful have they been at preventing law firms from being involved in challenging the administration? Trump tried to do it with the early executive orders that penalized law firms for imagined wrongs. The firms that fought back have been largely successful in court. But is there an intimidation effect? Lawyers were the heroes in Trump 1.0, especially when it came to voting and immigration. What’s happening now?

Marc: When it comes to attacks on voting, “Big Law” has largely walked off the playing field. The DOJ has sued 21 states and DC for access to their complete voter files, and my small firm of roughly 60 lawyers has intervened in all 22 cases. Not a single large law firm is by our side in any of them.

In 2017, when Trump’s voter fraud commission sought access to state voter data, Big Law filed a series of lawsuits against states that complied. That aggressive pushback ultimately helped kill the commission and protect voter privacy nationwide. Today, the threat is far worse, and those firms are nowhere to be found.

Remember in 2021 when Brad Karp, the Chairman of Paul, Weiss, said his firm would lead “SWAT teams” against voter suppression? Turns out he was just cosplaying as a defender of democracy. Too many top lawyers would rather collect tens of millions from corporations seeking favor with Trump than stand up to him and protect the right to vote.

Joyce: What can each of us do to be involved in creating a pro-voting culture? Give us concrete steps we can take to be part of the solution here.

Marc: The fight for democracy is the defining battle of our generation. Within that struggle, protecting free and fair elections must be our top priority. Every single one of us can do more to strengthen our democracy.

First, stay engaged and informed. We can’t count on the corporate media to keep us informed, so it’s important to seek out and support the independent media outlets you trust, like Civil Discourse.

Second, help Democrats win in the midterms. The success of any durable opposition movement depends on the opposing party taking power. Support Democratic campaigns up and down the ballot.

Third, as I mentioned earlier, every one of us has a platform. Use it to speak out in favor of democracy and against what Republicans are doing. You may not think you have anything to add to the conversation, but the truth is that we need more people who are willing to speak out.

Fourth, get involved locally. Volunteer as a poll worker. Attend your county election board meetings. Know who your local election officials are, and support them when they’re under attack.

Finally, don’t give up hope. The right wing wants to convince us that resistance is futile, and too many on the left echo that despair. It’s not true. Time and again, we have shown that when we fight back, we can win.

Your thoughts?

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Time and again, we have shown that when we fight back, we can win.

      This!  And ditto numbers 2, 3 and (my particular favorite) 4.  I’m afraid too many folks stop at number 1 and then wait helplessly for a savior to emerge (pick one or more: Obama #2, the MSM to “tell the truth,” Responsible Republicans — whoever they are — to bring Trump to heel, The American People to do the same).  We can’t win if we won’t fight.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Random item for a Thursday. I want to blame RFK Jr so bad for this. You know damn well he’s scooped random mushrooms into his and his kids’ maws on several occasions. Most of the time you get away with it. And then….

      A total of 35 children and adults have fallen ill in California in the largest outbreak of mushroom poisonings in years, according to the California Poison Control Service. The sickened Californians apparently ate foraged poisonous death cap mushrooms — scientific name Amanita phalloides — after mistaking them for “familiar edible varieties,” officials said.

      “This hasn’t stopped,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, assistant state public health officer at the California Department of Public Health, at a press briefing Wednesday. “This is an ongoing outbreak.” Three people have died from eating a deadly variety of mushroom, officials said.

      Patients who have fallen ill from eating poison mushrooms range in age from 19 months to 67 years. It’s the largest reported outbreak in California in at least the past 26 years. It’s probably the largest such outbreak in state history and in the United States, experts said.

      sacbee.com/news/article314323860.html#storylink=cpy

      NB 1. It’s a horrible way to die.

      NB 2. Consider turning down any beef wellington meal invites from estranged inlaws. No good comes from that mess.

      npr.org/2025/08/08/nx-s1-5496399/erin-patterson-mushroom-murder-poison-husband-australia

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Belafon

      Third, as I mentioned earlier, every one of us has a platform. Use it to speak out in favor of democracy and against what Republicans are doing. You may not think you have anything to add to the conversation, but the truth is that we need more people who are willing to speak out.

      Don’t be afraid of posting to Facebook. The “It’s only for pictures of your grandkids and vacations” ship sailed a long time ago.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh: ​
       
      The kid, now in her 20s, has not vacated her hopes for that Johnny/Jane Unbeatable candidate. Unlike a good hunk of her cohort she’ll still vote, and vote for the Democrat even while tagging them as a colonizer or something.

      The yoots don’t easily do nuance.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ArchTeryx

      @trollhattan: alpha-Amanatin is one of the most horrendous poisons known. It’s a circle of amino acids that does a fantastic job shutting down RNA Polymerase, which translates the instructions in our DNA to a message ribosomes read to make proteins. Shut them down, you kill the cell, the tissue, the organ, and eventually, the person. Everything just STOPS, and that ultimately kills the cell. Nasty, nasty shit with no antidote.

      There is one good use for it, though. If it’s targeted via antibodies it’s fantastic at killing cancer cells.

      Reply

