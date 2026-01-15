On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
After two nights camping on Isla Dazante it was time to move as the regulations limit stays in any one location. We decided to take it easy and paddle a relatively short distance south toward the Baja coast.
We landed at a lovely cove that was protected from the prevailing winds. An added benefit was that it was not part of the park and we could extend our stay there.
In the distance is Isla Carmen. It is the largest island in the Loreto Bay National Park.
There was a tiny island that partially shielded the cove. We went snorkeling around it and saw many tropical fish and moray eels. Unfortunately I didn’t bring a camera to take underwater photos, so I don’t have any pictures of the large schools of Sergeant Majors there.
Our guide was a free diver and spear fisherman. He would catch fish for dinner and clean them at the shoreline. This would always attract the interest of birds but they didn’t harass him.
In addition to the gulls there were egrets, herons, and pelicans.
The heron decided it wanted the little bit of shade as a better place to hunt.
We also had the occasional boat anchor in the cove overnight. This small fishing boat had two people still asleep in the early morning.
The contrast between the ocean and the desert is what makes Baja special.
This is at the outflow of an arroyo that leads into the cove. Our tent was a little to the left of this photo. I saw a tarantula near here but couldn’t get a photo before it scurried into the vegetation.
We could have paddled on further south to another camp site after a few days. However, this place was so nice we had the outfitter bring the mid-trip resupply here. What could be better?
