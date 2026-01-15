Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – lashonharangue – Sea of Cortez [2 of 2]

On The Road – lashonharangue – Sea of Cortez [2 of 2]

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

lashonharangue

After two nights camping on Isla Dazante it was time to move as the regulations limit stays in any one location. We decided to take it easy and paddle a relatively short distance south toward the Baja coast.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 9

We landed at a lovely cove that was protected from the prevailing winds.  An added benefit was that it was not part of the park and we could extend our stay there.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 8

In the distance is Isla Carmen. It is the largest island in the Loreto Bay National Park.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 7

There was a tiny island that partially shielded the cove. We went snorkeling around it and saw many tropical fish and moray eels. Unfortunately I didn’t bring a camera to take underwater photos, so I don’t have any pictures of the large schools of Sergeant Majors there.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 6

Our guide was a free diver and spear fisherman. He would catch fish for dinner and clean them at the shoreline. This would always attract the interest of birds but they didn’t harass him.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 5

In addition to the gulls there were egrets, herons, and pelicans.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 4

The heron decided it wanted the little bit of shade as a better place to hunt.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 3

We also had the occasional boat anchor in the cove overnight. This small fishing boat had two people still asleep in the early morning.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 2

The contrast between the ocean and the desert is what makes Baja special.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2] 1

This is at the outflow of an arroyo that leads into the cove. Our tent was a little to the left of this photo. I saw a tarantula near here but couldn’t get a photo before it scurried into the vegetation.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Sea of Cortez [2 of 2]

We could have paddled on further south to another camp site after a few days. However, this place was so nice we had the outfitter bring the mid-trip resupply here. What could be better?

