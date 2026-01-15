On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

After two nights camping on Isla Dazante it was time to move as the regulations limit stays in any one location. We decided to take it easy and paddle a relatively short distance south toward the Baja coast.