Frost: For so long, the right wing has held up patriotism as a vibe, as an aesthetic. But patriotism is more than bald eagles and flags and beer. Patriotism is about loving the people who live in the damn country — every single one of them. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 6:44 PM

In spring 1940, Americans opposed intervening in Europe. Then France fell & they almost immediately supported intervening in Europe [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 8:45 AM





Every Democrat adopting the position that we must abolish ICE wouldn’t have gotten you this kind of shift, there has to be an event for it to break through to the general population and you and I on the Politics Arguing Website aren’t the general population. — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund.online) January 14, 2026 at 8:44 AM

That having been said, because politics is timing, now is the time to start hammering that message while people are agreeing with you to associate yourself with it. — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund.online) January 14, 2026 at 8:45 AM

Public support for ICE is collapsing — trending down even before the Minnesota shooting — and powerful eyewitness videos are the reason why

Earlier this week, Dan Bilzerian, the bearded hedonism influencer and gun-loving poker chud—no one’s idea of a progressive—launched an unexpected verbal attack on ICE following the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. “I don’t believe the ICE agent’s life was in danger,” Bilzerian posted on X. “I think he went into the interaction angry & it was a bad shoot. I don’t care if she was a blue hair liberal, this isn’t about the right & the left. This is about government tyranny & overreach. I don’t trust the government.” The last sentence is an understatement: Bilzerian routinely posts conspiracy theories, antisemitic memes, and rants from Candace Owens. Like most occupants of the manosphere, Bilzerian would be hard to pin down on any kind of conventional left-right spectrum. But he said Good didn’t deserve to die. “If you’re more afraid of liberals than your government, then you aren’t paying attention,” he added… These comments don’t signal any kind of widespread anti-Trump mutiny over ICE on the right, and no prominent Republican has crossed the president on the issue. Still, the observations of these loudmouth podcasters reflect something real in the public mind: The eyewitness video of the Minneapolis tragedy has broken through to normies, who don’t like what they see. This week, a poll from The Economist and YouGov found that a mind-boggling 69 percent of Americans had seen the clip. If extrapolated, that would imply a total viewership larger than last year’s Super Bowl—for a video of a masked federal agent shooting a woman three times. Of those who saw the clip, a majority (50 percent) said the shooting was not justified. Most say that the ICE officer, Jonathan Ross, should face criminal charges. Only 30 percent of Americans said the killing was justified, putting the Trump administration decisively on the wrong side of public opinion. Importantly, the poll found that 47 percent of Americans believe ICE is making the country less safe, compared to just 34 percent who say it’s making the country safer… To say explicitly what is now obvious: Americans do not like ICE. Period. In just a single year, ICE’s reputation has collapsed so dramatically, and so quickly, that it would be a punchline if not for ICE agents’ tragic, real-world behavior. After Trump’s inauguration, ICE had a +16 net favorability rating with Americans, according to YouGov. Now, the agency is underwater with a –14 point favorability rating. That’s a 30-point swing since last January, an unheard-of political collapse.

These overwhelmingly bad poll numbers are an embarrassment for the Trump administration, which has long made immigration its calling card and has allocated tens of billions of dollars to ICE via the One Big Beautiful Bill. Americans continue to trust Republicans more than Democrats on matters of immigration, but ICE’s conduct—captured in thousands of viral videos—has been so egregious that Americans now view it as something separate and more sinister than just federal immigration enforcement. Indeed, the agency is so loathed that 46 percent of Americans now support “abolishing ICE,” YouGov found. That’s right: “Abolish ICE”—the radically toxic left-wing slogan that was once popular only in Bushwick bars—has gained steam in recent weeks. Even 14 percent of Republicans support disbanding the agency. (That said, few Democratic politicians are willing to go there. Even the liberal Minnesota Democrats at the center of the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey and Attorney General Keith Ellison, are condemning ICE overreach without saying the agency should be eliminated.)… But it’s not just Minnesotans documenting this. Everyday citizens all over the country are racking up hundreds of millions of views with on-the-ground videos, and seem increasingly willing to film ICE agents on job sites, at traffic stops, and even on their doorsteps—even while being threatened at gunpoint. It’s a scrappy, diffuse content campaign against the Trump media machine, which likes to turn ICE arrests into highly produced hype videos that look as if they were produced by an SEC football program. Indeed, in light of the polling, it seems possible the White House might even be hurting their cause by endlessly promoting ICE. After all, the data suggests that the more Americans see, the less they like. Progressive content creators I spoke to this week reported a surge in views on their posts, and at Crooked Media, home to Pod Save America, YouTube content on ICE overperformed their typical engagement after the Minnesota shooting, staffers told me. At MeidasTouch, the progressive media outfit, co-founder Ben Meiselas also said that views on ICE-related content are surging, thanks in part to a partnership they launched with Status Coup, an independent reporting outlet that’s been livestreaming protests on the ground in Minneapolis… Of course, mockery isn’t going to stop ICE agents from doing their work, and it might even embolden them. But the communal shaming of the agency, waged with smartphones, has clearly blossomed into something more than just a dopamine hit for social media users documenting the drama. It’s actually changing public opinion—a small reminder of a time, only a decade or so ago, when social media had the promise of bringing strangers and citizens together instead of tearing them apart.