Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The words do not have to be perfect.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Thursday Night Open Thread

One of the things I struggle with as an adult is because I have it so pretty much every day is the same working from home, with the only variations being when the meetings and deadlines are, but it’s still pretty much the same every day. Because of this, I never know what day of the week it is. I do a lot of going places and saying “Hrmm- it says they are closed on Tuesdays. I guess it is Tuesday.” The reason I am telling you this is because for the last couple of weeks, the first step for me when writing this post is yelling “Hey babe what day of the week is it?”

For some reason she keeps track of that shit.

***

I feel obligated to make sure you all see this queen (just the first 30 seconds of this video):

I feel as a white person we are morally obligated to mock these people every time we see them in public.

That’s it. I had a long day with some unexpected shit and my sinuses blew up and I am done and fried and I can not think any more.

Stay salty, fuckers. This shit in Minneapolis is gonna come to you.

    1.

      raven

      One of the reasons I ended up here was that I worked from home and had time between tasks. Now I jut got to the dog park and the Y!

    3.

      currawong

      I saw this video on Bluesky – she’s an absolute legend. She’s a lawyer who quit Skadden when they caved to Trump. You can follow her (I just did) on Bluesky on @cohen489.bsky.social

    4.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      I wonder if a useful tactic would be for groups of people to just stand and silently stare at the ICE-fascists.  No signs. No shouting. Just STARE at them.   Better if the numbers are large, certainly.

    6.

      Trivia Man

      There is an alleged proud boy rally Saturday, definitely aiming to start violence. Ignore or silent rebuke seems wise.

      Another suggestion is buckets of water 💧 n their route  the night before. -10 wind chill forecast.

    9.

      HeleninEire

      I am now 5 weeks from retirement.  The weird thing is that I have been planning this for 40 years. No joke.  I am a big saver and now here I am. And I’m getting a bit weepy. This is my favorite job of all I’ve had.  I love my boss and I love the people I work with.

      But I am doing it. If my big sad is because I will miss my work friends, well, we can always see each other out of the office.

      5 weeks. Holy hell.

    11.

      JoyceH

      One point we need to make to everyone who will listen – this is NOT about immigration. If it were, they would deploy to Texas and/or Florida, states with a heck of a lot more immigrants, legal or otherwise, and Republican state governments that would presumably be cooperative. This is about punishing Minnesota, home of some Democrats that Trump hates. (And I suspect Trump also has a quiet deal with Abbot and DeSantis to not really target their immigrants because they know that losing that workforce would tank their economies. )

    12.

      Trivia Man

      @Archon: maybe not – anger and liberal tears feed their soul. The more rage they induce the happier they are. “If you cant be loved, be feared”* from The Prince.

      Not THE Prince, the earlier less famous one.

      *He also wrote that a good prince should prefer to be loved because it is more effective and brings greater successes.

    13.

      MobiusKlein

      Working from home (and working with others working from home) requires us to do that extra bit to get to know & relate with co-workers.    And stay sane through it all.

      It’s easy to be lost is a sea of chat & meetings where everything blurs together.  Ah well, gotta try

    14.

      Anonymous At Work

      My father got a wall clock for retirement that’s just the 7 days of the week.  Keeps perfect schedule.

    16.

      Trivia Man

      @currawong: I saw a pic today from green bay – new officers being sworn in. Short sleeves, arm raised, giant 3% tattoo clearly visible. Wonder if you could do that with a BLM or Pride flag tat.

    18.

      Jackie

      OT, but just read this:

      The Pentagon announced Thursday it would take editorial control of independent military newspaper Stars and Stripes to refocus coverage on “warfighting” and remove “woke distractions,” The Hill reports.

      The article is both worth reading, and enraging to read. Hegseth is going to turn the Stars and Stripes into a propaganda rag.

    22.

      JoyceH

      @Trivia Man: Conservatives love to quote Machiavelli, they think it sounds so tough. “Better to be feared than to be loved.”  They always leave out the next bit, though, that says something to the effect that “but above all else, don’t become hated, because hatred drives out fear.”

    24.

      John Revolta

      Chicks, man. Not only do they know what DAY it is but then they act all like surprised and superior because they know this stuff and you don’t. What’s the big deal, anyway? I can always look it up in a Theosaurus or someplace.

    25.

      lowtechcyclist

      Stay salty, fuckers. This shit in Minneapolis is gonna come to you.

      Earlier this week, they were detaining people just up the road from me, in Annapolis and Edgewater. I rarely go more than a few weeks without going there.

      Wonder where one buys a whistle. Sporting goods store, I suppose.​

