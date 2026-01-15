Reuters reports that Trump accused Zelensky of dragging out the war. He said that Putin is ready to end his four-year war against Ukraine, while Zelensky is less willing to make compromises.

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters that Ukraine – not Russia – is holding up a potential peace deal, rhetoric that stands in marked contrast to that of European allies, who have consistently argued Moscow has little interest in ending its war in Ukraine. In an exclusive interview in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to wrap up his nearly four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskiy, the U.S. president said, was more reticent. “I think he’s ready to make a deal,” Trump said of the Russian president. “I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal.” Asked why U.S.-led negotiations had not yet resolved Europe’s largest land conflict since World War Two, Trump responded: “Zelenskiy.” Trump’s comments suggested renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader. The two presidents have long had a volatile relationship, though their interactions seem to have improved over Trump’s first year back in office. At times, Trump has been more willing to accept Putin’s assurances at face value than the leaders of some U.S. allies, frustrating Kyiv, European capitals and U.S. lawmakers, including some Republicans. In December, Reuters reported that U.S. intelligence reports continued to warn that Putin had not abandoned his aims of capturing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard disputed that report at the time. Asked why he believed Zelenskiy was holding back on negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only: “I just think he’s, you know, having a hard time getting there.”

Every time Trump makes one of these statements blaming President Zelenskyy it eventually leaks out that he spoke to Putin by phone shortly before he dumps all over Ukraine. I expect this time will be no different.

This is a crime against humanity. Since October, russians have conducted 256 attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid and heating system. The terrorists targeted 11 hydro power plants, 45 largest combined heating and power stations, 49 thermal power plants, and 151 substations. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:16 AM

SBU has collected evidence that proves that these attacks constitute a coordinated state campaign of terrorussia aimed at erasing the Ukrainian nation. Every attack was combined, involving tens of drones and missiles. russia must be defeated, not granted impunity for all it does. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:16 AM

Russia is targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and residential buildings. People are sitting in -20°C without electricity, water, or heating.

Pipes are bursting. Homes are freezing. Trump: “UKRAINE AND ZELENSKY DON’T WANT PEACE.” What the actual f*ck. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:11 AM

Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, causes a humanitarian crisis in Kyiv amidst freezing temperatures, and continues to demand unrealistic concessions. Yet somehow, Ukraine is the problem. Idiot. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 10:26 PM

Just when we thought the bottom had been reached – ICRC proved us wrong. Again. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:21 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It Is Russian Missiles, “Shaheds,” and Attempts to Destroy Ukraine That Are Clear Evidence That It Is Not Agreements at All That Russia Is Seeking – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! I started the day with a special format – this will be the case every day now, with everyone staying in touch – a special coordination call with everyone responsible for recovery and management under such an emergency. Energy, provision of services in cities and villages. From the Government and the military to the regions, regional authorities and community leaders. Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Dnipro region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih; Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv. Tasks have been defined, and throughout the day the Government must deliver solutions. First and foremost, to increase electricity imports and all possible options for backup supply and support. As for assistance points in cities, there are separate tasks for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including in terms of keeping people really informed. Everyone must be able to contact the 112 hotline and receive assistance, and get information on heating and electricity supply. It is important that state institutions and local authorities maintain full communication with businesses and energy companies – with everyone who can now provide additional resources for our collective resilience. There must be decisions regarding the curfew so that it is easier for entrepreneurs to plan their work. And so that business facilities can be used as assistance points for people. In particular, government officials have already spoken with retail chains. I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the First Deputy Prime Minister – the Minister of Energy – as well as other government officials to be as active as possible in communicating with the public and to provide maximum support to communities. Separately, we spoke with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force regarding the protection of energy facilities and the needs we have. Today there were again severe strikes on Kharkiv – specifically on critical infrastructure, missile strikes. “Shaheds” targeted Kyiv in the morning and are now attacking it again in the evening. The situation is difficult in the border regions. It is important to strengthen the Dnipro region and Odesa as well – we will intensify our engagement with partners. I just spoke with Mark Rutte – in particular, about the PURL initiative and our ability to purchase missiles for air defense. We also discussed diplomatic efforts with America – Ukraine has never been and will never be a stumbling block to peace. It is Russian missiles, Russian “shaheds,” and Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that it is not agreements at all that Russia is seeking. When Ukrainians are left without power for 20–30 hours because of Russia, and when Russian strikes are aimed at breaking our energy system and our people, it is Russia that must be put under pressure. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine in this. We will conduct our diplomatic work far more actively – both public and official, and non-public and unofficial. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also presented awards to personnel from the Department of State Protection today.

President Congratulated Servicemembers of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine on Their Professional Holiday and Awarded Them State Honors President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the servicemembers of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine on their professional holiday and awarded them state honors. “I want to thank each of you. You are doing a lot, serving our state, ensuring the security of many officials and our state institutions, which must operate on a daily basis,” the Head of State said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the servicemembers of the Department always carry out their tasks despite any circumstances caused by the enemy. “I communicate a lot with our foreign partners whose security you always ensure when they visit us. No matter which delegations arrive, they are always very grateful for your professional work and your professional service,” the President noted. The Head of State honored the servicemembers of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine with the medals “For Military Service to Ukraine,” “For Impeccable Service,” III class, and “To the Defender of the Motherland.”

Georgia:

Doctor Vazha Gaprindashvili is expected to face criminal prosecution of up to a year in prison for protesting on a pavement. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:40 AM

Doctor Vazha is famous for his 2019 kidnapping by the Russian occupation and de facto South Ossetian authorities, where he refused to recognize the “violation” of de facto borders. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:40 AM

Russia’s Gazprom flow into Georgia has increased by 40.4%, according to Gazprom itself. Once the beacon of liberty and hope in the wider region, the Georgian Dream’s illegitimate and repressive regime has reduced the country to a mere Russia-Iran-China axis illicit enabler. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:53 AM

“We cannot permit the sovereignty of Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan,” — the Kremlin’s key ideologue, Alexandr Dugin said in a podcast. But please, tell me more about how Russia merely doesn’t want NATO to expand into Tajikistan. 🤡 Link below [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:30 AM

France:

French President Macron: “Where Ukraine was eminently dependent on American intelligence capabilities by an overwhelming majority a year ago, today two-thirds are provided by France. Two-thirds.” Thank you France 🇺🇦🫶🇫🇷 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:08 PM

Britain:

Poland:

Back to Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko – once known as the “gas princess” and a hero of the 2004 Orange revolution – has been accused of heading a vote-buying scheme in parliament by the country’s top anti-corruption authorities. She denies the charge.

From The Financial Times:

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has been accused of heading a vote-buying scheme in parliament by the country’s top anti-corruption authorities, according to people familiar with the investigation. Tymoshenko, leader of Ukraine’s Batkivshchyna party, has been served with a notice of suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) after it searched her Kyiv office overnight into Wednesday, the people said. Nabu, the country’s top independent anti-corruption body, confirmed the searches of an “opposition party leader” but did not name Tymoshenko in a statement and lengthy video published on social media. Tymoshenko called the allegations “political” and said the search of her office was “nothing more than a grandiose PR stunt” that had “absolutely nothing to do with law or justice”, in a statement provided through her press secretary. “I categorically reject all these absurd accusations,” she said. People involved in the probe confirmed to the FT that a woman with a blonde crown braid — Tymoshenko’s signature hairstyle — whose face is pixelated in the Nabu video is the former political firebrand who led the country’s 2004 pro-democracy Orange revolution to become Ukraine’s first woman prime minister in 2005. Her notice of suspicion widens a political scandal roiling parliament since late last year that involves several sitting lawmakers, including some from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, whom Nabu accuses of taking part in the scheme. Tymoshenko is a staunch political opponent of Zelenskyy, although like most Ukrainian political leaders, she has largely refrained from publicly criticising the president in wartime. In the past year, she has taken a more critical stance, including against a deal signed by Kyiv and Washington in April offering the US special access to Ukraine’s critical mineral reserves. She had supported a widely criticised law forced through parliament by Zelenskyy and his ruling party in July that reduced the powers of Nabu and its sister agency, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo). Public protests and western criticism forced Zelenskyy and parliament to reverse course soon after. Nabu said in a statement that “the suspect” had “initiated discussions with certain MPs on introducing a systemic mechanism for providing unlawful benefits in exchange for loyal behaviour during votes”. The people familiar with the matter confirmed to the FT that ‘‘the suspect’’ referred to Tymoshenko. “It was not about one-off arrangements but a regular co-operation mechanism that envisaged advance payments and was calculated to last for a long period,” Nabu added in the statement. In the full Nabu video, a person who sounds like Tymoshenko is heard offering cash to an MP in return for support on specific votes. The woman believed to be Tymoshenko is also heard promising payment for recruited allies and describing plans to co-ordinate voting instructions via the Signal messaging app. An image of a Signal chat shared in the Nabu video appears to show that the MPs allegedly involved in the scheme were instructed to hold up the appointment of Zelenskyy’s chosen ministers, who eventually were voted in on Tuesday. The agency also filmed a raid on Tymoshenko’s party office, showing stacks of $100 bills laid out in front of the woman wearing a crown of braids.

🚨Russia will soon be able to control Shahed drones via Starlink, making them immune to electronic warfare, according to Ukrainian soldier and blogger Flash‼️ Today, for the first time, control of a BM-35 drone using this system was recorded. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:25 PM

Flights of Shaheds with Starlink guidance may begin in the coming days. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:25 PM

Interception of a Russian jet-powered Shahed armed with an R-60 air-to-air missile. This is the third known intercepted Shahed with an air-to-air missile, all three were downed by STING interceptor drone. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov: President [Zelenskyy]has set a clear task-to build a system capable of stopping the enemy in the sky,on the ground,intensifying asymmetric&cyber-attacks on the enemy&its economy,to make the cost of war for Russia so high that it simply cannot bear it [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:34 PM

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov: At the beginning of the invasion, there were seven companies in Ukraine making drones. Today, there are 500. As for electronic warfare, there were two companies. Today, there are 200. There were no private companies producing missiles at all. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:03 PM

We’re going to see a renewed emphasis on Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB) and defense logistics.

Lviv:

The person who was clearing snow during the Russian attack on Lviv is a beautiful,courageous woman named Olha “I cleaned the bus stop.I didn’t know a Shahed drone was going to fly in.The police officer told us to run away,”she said Miraculously,she remained unharmed

📹: Radio Liberty [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 2:51 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russia struck a playground in the city center of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported on Jan. 15. No casualties were reported as a result of the Russian drone attack, according to preliminary information, he said in a post to Telegram. “The blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings — including (a nearby) Polytechnic Institute and residential buildings,” Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported. Sadovyi said that the targeted playground was near a monument to early 20th-century Ukrainian right-wing militant Stepan Bandera and noted that Russia struck a “symbolic place” that “the aggressor fears the most.” An air raid alert was first issued for Lviv Oblast at 6:09 a.m. local time and ended at 6:51 a.m. local time.

🇺🇦Ukrainian resilience, in a video from Lviv. Watch the circled person shovelling. A drone strikes a playground a few meters away, and flaming debris lands right beside them. After a few seconds, they go back to shovelling the path again. Unbreakable people. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:48 AM

Kharkiv:

Russia just attacked energy infrastructure in the suburbs of Kharkiv. At least six explosions have been reported. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:13 AM

In Kharkiv, 400,000 people are without power and heating, Zelenskyy said. Tonight in Kharkiv it’s –13°C. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 1:56 PM

My apartment in Kharkiv has no heating, and part of the city also has no power due to a russian attack on our infrastructure today. The temperature outside is -12°C. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 2:31 PM

When’s the last time you received a package like this one?📦 I don’t know if anything better captures the reality of trying to live life in a warzone like receiving a Nova Poshta package with shrapnel in it due to the Russians’ bombing of the post office warehouse in Kharkiv. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:24 PM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Once a cozy, peaceful Kupiansk. Today, a town that russia has turned into ruins and utter desolation 😢 When Kupiansk was liberated by the Ukrainian army, it was intact. Our forces did not bomb it to drive the enemy away. But years of daily Russian attacks followed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:56 AM

The town that once seemed to have a second chance slowly faded. Russia erased it. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:56 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

The “Khartia” Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated approximately 70 Russian occupiers while repelling a Russian assault in the Kharkiv region.

t.me/c/3020662080… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:52 AM

Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast:

Russia struck the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk with a ballistic missile, hitting the pier where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was docked. One crew member was injured, Vice Prime Minister Kuleba reported. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:34 AM

Odesa Oblast:

‼️ Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out in containers with household appliances, which firefighters quickly extinguished. A civilian cargo vessel was damaged. 1 person was injured. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:12 PM

The Dnipro River, Kherson Oblast:

High-quality video interception of a group of Shahed flying at very low altitude along the Dnipro river and past Kherson. Some have a rear-view camera installed to detect interceptor drones. t.me/Brigade126TD… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 1:26 PM

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

A soldier of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, call sign “Promin” (Ray), spent 255 days at his positions near Pokrovsk. He began his combat duty on March 31 and rotated out only on December 10, 2025. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:17 AM

Russia:

“Putin remains open to ending the war; the Kremlin’s position is well-known, and it is now time for Zelenskyy to make a decision.” – Peskov stated. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 10:27 AM

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Satellite imagery has emerged showing the aftermath of the Neptune missile strike on the Atlant-Aero drone production facility in Taganrog on the night of January 13. The images reveal that one workshop has been completely burned down, while another sustained critical damage. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:08 AM

Syktyvkar, Komy Republic, Russia:

Russian media reports that a grenade exploded at the Ministry of Internal Affairs training center in Syktyvkar, Komi Republic. At least 10 police officers were injured, four of whom are in critical condition. Around 200 others were evacuated. A fire broke out at the scene. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:44 AM

Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

There were also loud explosions in Orsk, Orenburg region. After an explosion near a substation in the city, the power reportedly went out. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:44 AM

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

During the night, drones attacked the “Nevinnomyssk Azot” plant in Russia’s Stavropol Krai. The facility had already been targeted last year. Ukrainian drones struck it three times, and on one occasion the plant temporarily halted operations. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:32 AM

