Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Let there be snark.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

“They all knew.”

Celebrate the fucking wins.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

You are here: Home / Healthcare / What Would Jesus Do…Contemplating a Vaccine?

What Would Jesus Do…Contemplating a Vaccine?

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

NOTE: This is another mini-essay that I just posted over at the new Inverse Square. I’m guessing the jackaltariat is already familiar with just about everything here, but y’all might find it interesting and if you don’t then someone else will post something better here soon enough. But my hope is it evokes some interesting thoughts, memories, hopes, and perhaps rage, and if so, you know what to do…;-)

Again, there’s no paid tier on this foray into Substack, so if you’d like to get an email when stuff like this appears (not that often, but I hope more often than I’ve managed to do here lately), head over there and hit “subscribe.”

———————————

We’ll get to the question above—what would Jesus do if confronted with a syringe?—but by a bit of a twisty way ‘round. We’ll start with some fascinating science news that might seem at a bit of remove from speculation about the thoughts and deeds of a carpenter from Galilee. Don’t worry. We’ll get back here in moment.

Yesterday, Diane Kwon published a report in Nature that wrestled with an obvious but often overlooked mystery: why do some people sicken and die from an infection with bugs that are harmless to most of us?

Kwon lead her story with the tale of a boy who was brought to a London hospital already desperately ill. Nothing the doctors there could do checked his disease, and he ultimately died of an infection by Mycobacterium fortuitum, a bacterium found in water and soil that for the most part cohabits with humankind perfectly peacefully. So what made it deadly to that particular child?

It took several years but researchers were able to nail down the culprit: a mutation affecting a specific step in his immune system’s response to a microbial invader.

One by one, such genetic alterations can be quite rare—but it turns out that there are a lot of ways that changes in our genes can cause what have been named “inborn errors of immunity.” That means that the number of people suffering some deficit in their ability to fight off infection reaches into the millions.

These discoveries reaffirm one of the most critical 20th century developments in the germ theory of disease. The initial “central dogma” of the new theory was that one pathogen produces one disease (which is true) and that disease is a more or less consistent phenomenon.

That part’s not so solid. It’s easy to see that different people do not have the same experiences of various maladies, which ultimately suggested to researchers that the disease process couldn’t be a simple cause and effect transaction. Instead, it could be better understood as an dance between a pathogen and its target, the human host.

Yesterday’s report in Nature is an update on what researchers know so far about what shapes that interaction, why some people are unaffected by germs that pose a deadly threat to others. Crucially such differences don’t just affect a handful of people. It turns out that there are a lot of genetic variations that increase the danger from known pathogens, including (usefully for the purpose of this essay) Neisseria meningitidis, the bacterium that causes meningococcal disease.

N. meningitidis makes this something more than a tale of potentially useful basic research. It takes us back to the question at the head of this piece: what Jesus might do in a world where some people are going to be especially vulnerable to one particular germ or another?

A choice of one action or another emerges because there’s a vaccine that can block an N. meningitidis infection, safeguarding its users from meningococcal disease. Hence the question: would Jesus get the shot? Or Hillel, for that matter, or the spiritual leader of your choice?

I’m no theologian; far from it. I would not presume to place my words in ancient sages’ mouths. But I am willing to bet that it’s extremely unlikely that they would have affirmed what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration just did: remove the inoculation against N. meningitidis from the schedule of recommended childhood immunizations (along with several other previously recommended vaccines). Meningococcal disease is a vicious affliction — it kills 10 percent or more of hospitalized patients — and it is a truly dire threat to those whose immune systems cannot respond vigorously to that infection.

Every vaccine received can thus save a life. The Jewish tradition holds that to save a life is to save a universe; other systems of belief have similar framings. As for Jesus himself, he said, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me” (Matthew 25:45)—which in this context can reasonably be read as whatever shot you did not get to protect others puts me in harm’s way as well.

I confess: I’m beating a drum I’ve struck before and will hit again: vaccination is first and foremost something one does for oneself (and one’s kids.) Getting the measles when you don’t have to is miserable even if it doesn’t kill you (and it can). COVID vaccines aren’t perfect, but they reduce the risk of both severe disease and death. The smallpox vaccine saved its recipients from one of the most terrifying infectious scourges ever to strike humanity, and so on.

But as great as such protection is for a single individual, vaccines are gifts we give each other. They bind up the web of society with love. Every shot I accept means that a pathogen has a harder road to travel to find another host; strangers I will never meet get some mote of extra protection because I bared my arm to the needle. Every jab you receive does the same for me. That kindness redoubles for those more in danger than the common run of humanity, people whose luck-of-the-draw variations in their immune system can put them at lethal risk if, say, N. meningitidis finds its way to them.

I want to live in a community, a nation, a world that celebrates such kindness.

This thread is as open as a Walmart on 12/26.

Image: Albrecht Dürer, Christ washing the disciples feet, c. 1508

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      When my mother died I found the vaccination records she kept for us kids and verified that I had received the small pox vaccine. As you say, it was an act of love almost unthinking it was so natural.

      Meningococcal vaccine, if I recall correctly, is especially recommended for people living in group accommodation like dorms. It’s a scourge of college students and it’s consequences are devastating.

      I read an article about the lack of familiarity doctors have with these “old” diseases. I can attest to this issue — my nephew had an ear infection that turned into mastoiditis and multiple doctors were stymied until an older doctor recognized what it was. It was the result of antibiotic resistance.

      So fucking depressing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I am occasionally stupefied that we’re actually arguing the germ theory of disease, after nearly 300 years.

      ”Lord, what fools these mortals be!”

      Or maybe more accurately, “what dummies!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I am occasionally stupefied that we’re actually arguing the germ theory of disease, after nearly 300 years. 

      Well, in his defense, RFK Jr was a junkie, but is still a moron, wrapped in an imbecile, stuffed in a dumbass.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      That the vulnerability to Covid was so variable across humans, many of whom were no asymptomatic or no more so than as with a very mild cold, whereas so many others got potentially fatal runaway bronchial congestion that was difficult for even our best hospitals to stop, was a huge factor that made it too easy for such a substantial portion of the population to stubbornly resist taking it more seriously than the common cold and stubbornly resentful of any public health restrictions.  I recall during mask mandates many of those folk walking in places like Home Depot with defiant expression and demeanor, as if daring store personnel or other shoppers to try and stop them.  The overlap of this group with anti/vaxxers was likely very strong.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      I have long understood that getting vaccinated isn’t just something you do for yourself, it’s something you do for everyone else. It’s being a good citizen, it’s an obligation you have as human being to others.

      But now as an oldster with asthma and an autoimmune disease who has been knocked off my feet four times in the last several years by viruses (Covid twice, despite being vaccinated, a mystery virus, and the flu, despite being vaccinated), and by knocked off my feet I mean a fever of 103, I feel this viserally.

      And have nothing but disgust for anti-vaxxers, they are putting me at terrible risk. It’s personal to me at this point.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.