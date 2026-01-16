Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

This blog will pay for itself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Trump should be leading, not lying.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

Be a wild strawberry.

In after Baud. Damn.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Let there be snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Petty moves from a petty man.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Friday Night Open Thread

Friday Night Open Thread

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Just thought I would pop in and say what is up- I have not even had time to read the front page. I have only two things to share tonight.

1. Name five tv characters who would be your ride or die in the apocalypse

Mike Erhmantraut- Breaking Bad
Lafayette- Trueblood
Trixie- Californication
Hodor- GoT
Standish- Slow Horses

I think this is a solid squad and posted it on bluesky and the results are becoming interesting.

2.) Whose fucking idea was it to wrap soft logs of goat cheese in the flimsiest god damn wrappers ever so you can never get it out?

Off to watch this new Damon/Affleck movie on Netflix.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • dmsilev
  • Emily B.
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • suzanne
  • VFX Lurker
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      These days I often put goat cheese into the freezer before using it. Cut the wrapper away, then chop up / pare away the goat cheese. Less waste and less mess. It thaws pretty quick if you’re putting shredded cheese on something out of the oven.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      suzanne

      Man, I love cheese. Usually buy it at Costco, but Trader Joe’s sells a white Stilton with apricots that is a lovely treat. Also (annoyingly) sold in crappy plastic wrap.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Trader Joe’s Israeli Feta is great, not so much for eating straight but for cooking in all sorts of dishes or tossing in salads and so forth.

      I’m not sure I’d want to rely much on Standish; she usually pulls through in the end, but there’s a lot of wobbling before you get there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VFX Lurker

      1. Murderbot – Murderbot
      2. Doctor Mensah – Murderbot
      3. “The Ghoul” – Fallout
      4. Standish – Slow Horses
      5. The Doctor – Doctor Who
      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.