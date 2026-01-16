Just thought I would pop in and say what is up- I have not even had time to read the front page. I have only two things to share tonight.

1. Name five tv characters who would be your ride or die in the apocalypse

Mike Erhmantraut- Breaking Bad

Lafayette- Trueblood

Trixie- Californication

Hodor- GoT

Standish- Slow Horses

I think this is a solid squad and posted it on bluesky and the results are becoming interesting.

2.) Whose fucking idea was it to wrap soft logs of goat cheese in the flimsiest god damn wrappers ever so you can never get it out?

Off to watch this new Damon/Affleck movie on Netflix.