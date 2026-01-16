Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Healthcare Open Thread: Trump-(Don't)-Care

Have never been seen before=I can’t remember any details.

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:54 PM

After more than 5 years of it being just 2 weeks away, Trump finally reveals a failed and dysfunctional concept of a healthcare plan.

[image or embed]

— David Pakman (@davidpakman.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:10 PM

President Trump announced a health care proposal he dubbed the “Great Healthcare Plan,” outlining a set of cost-cutting ideas.
The proposal falls far short of his promises to deliver a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 15, 2026 at 4:30 PM


Gift link:

The administration released no legislative text nor timeline for related congressional action and did not indicate whether Republican leaders support the proposal, even as health care costs loom as a central issue in this year’s closely contested midterm elections. Asked how the proposal would advance in Congress, administration officials said it was a “broad architecture” intended to guide lawmakers on next steps.

“There’ll be ongoing conversations, and we hope to be able to support with specific language for the legislation,” Mehmet Oz, one of Trump’s top health care deputies, told reporters Thursday on a conference call. The White House also launched a new website, GreatHealthcare.gov, ahead of Trump’s announcement…

Democrats mocked the administration’s language Thursday, questioning whether Trump could call his proposal a “plan” given the lack of details.

“Donald Trump’s new plan is a Band-Aid for the full-blown health care crisis he and Republicans in Congress created,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) told The Washington Post in a statement.

Trump’s proposal includes a mix of initiatives that are already underway, such as Trump’s push to cut U.S. drug prices by linking them with the lower cost of drugs sold abroad, and some of his stalled ambitions, such as his desire to redirect billions of dollars in federal funding away from health insurers and toward average Americans. Trump also called to restore funding for the ACA’s cost-sharing reduction program, an insurance subsidy program that he ended in his first term, and to institute “maximum price transparency” by requiring hospitals and insurers to make more information available to consumers.

The proposal does not include new ideas to expand health coverage or simplify America’s often-byzantine health care system. It also falls far short of Trump’s promises to deliver a replacement for the ACA, the sweeping 2010 health law that has been credited with helping more than 20 million Americans get health coverage and has long been targeted for repeal by Trump and his GOP allies. Republican leaders have refused to extend an ACA subsidy program that expired in December, with Democrats pushing to restore that program as a way to lower health care costs and reduce instability in insurance markets.

In his announcement, Trump criticized the ACA as “hated” and “unaffordable” but said that his own proposal to restore funding for the cost-sharing reduction program would lead to meaningful savings for the most popular plans sold on the ACA marketplaces…

Sen. Ron Wyden (Oregon), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee that oversees aspects of the U.S. health system, dismissed Trump’s announcement as one of his “empty promises” on health care.

“Every American should be asking themselves a simple question: are you paying more for your health care than you were a year ago?” Wyden said in a statement, alluding to reports that premiums have risen across the country. “The answer ought to tell you everything you need to know about the Trump-Republican health care agenda.”

Americans are more likely to trust Democrats than Republicans on health care issues, polls show. Trump’s failed efforts to repeal the ACA in 2017 helped contribute to Democrats retaking the House the following year — a scenario that has left many Republicans wary of attempting major health care reform again, particularly ahead of this year’s midterms…

The White House was unhappy with this story and warned they were drafting a tweet to dunk on it.

[image or embed]

— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:54 AM

The short document, titled the Great Healthcare Plan, provides four headline objectives, but few specific details as to how they will be achieved.
www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026…?

[image or embed]

— RoseMarie (@rosesbloom24.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM

Nothing bores Trump more than healthcare. This has been true for years. He just wants the issue to go away, so he can focus on topics like invading Greenland or putting his name on buildings.

[image or embed]

— Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:42 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      JerseyBeard

      ICE is hitting Jersey. Raids in Princeton yesterday. North and Central Jersey yesterday and today.

      A large police presence at my son’s high school offered to help escort students home if they wanted because of raids happening in town, focused on the Hispanic businesses and restaurants. The high school also let students stay long after dismissal if they were uncomfortable walking home.

      This is not ok.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      I continue to remain gobsmacked that there aren’t people picketing Reps’ homes 24/7. And as bad as the premium increases are, the bad faith rescission-by-bureaucracy (I’ve experienced it already, but I can pay so I did) will fucking kill people. I didn’t understand why people aren’t more up in arms about it

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Healthcare is boring, not sexy or hot, he doesn’t get the chance to murder people in the streets; as most of the getting sicker and dying happens off the main stage; and it fails to directly enrich him and his fellow travellers. Best of all, in my opinion, is that Obama Care will continue to lord it over this stupid shite-bag till he’s good and dead, and then some. That’s all the comfort I’m able to find in this woeful and tragic subject.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      I am fortunate that my premium only went up $50 per month with a decent deductible and copay.  However, to get that I am with a company I had never heard of.  If I had wanted to stay with Cigna, my premium would have gone up about $300 per month.

      A good friend of mine with several chronic conditions decided to stick with tried and true for at least one more year, despite the increased cost.  She is waiting to see how my experience with Ambetter goes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      @JerseyBeard: ​
       
      Damn.

      Also, it appears that ICE managed to kill a Cuban man by asphyxiation. ICE claimed that they committed suicide. Sure bro, he choked himself and then stepped on himself at the same time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @eclare: ​
       
      when I got laid off from Intel, they gave me a nice severance pay and gave me 18 months of health insurance through COBRA. I don’t have to pay anything for all of this year. Super grateful for that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: We all Leap Forward, and hence will be fitter and healthier than ever. The end.

      signed, RFK Jr., or maybe his brain-worm, I don’t know any more.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @laura: Healthcare policy is really really hard and really really complex, and those are two things that the GOP in general and Trump most particularly don’t cope well with.

      I’m honestly surprised that they haven’t just pushed through some teeny-tiny changes to the ACA and then loudly trumpeted that it’s Trumnpcare now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      They don’t have many sincere principles, but they really hate the ACA and the fact that it helps people. They don’t just want to take credit for other people’s work in this instance.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      Christ Democrats suck at messaging. There is a literal product in the world they can point to to explain to people what this is – it’s the Trump Phone, which he’s still taking preorders for and which does not exist in any form. He’s scamming the public coming and going and they don’t need to run the normal policy playbook of ‘did you consider this edge case’ which is what they have structure this around – the guy can’t even deliver a rebranded Chinese phone bought off of AliExpress, why the fuck would anyone believe he can rework the United States healthcare industry?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      @Martin: Are you seriously saying this as though nobody has ever pointed out he’s an ambulatory Nigerian Prince email scam before now?​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      President Trump announced a health care proposal he dubbed the “Great Healthcare Plan,” outlining a set of cost-cutting ideas.

      The proposal falls far short of his promises to deliver a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

      It’s almost like Dump is a lying sack of shit who’s in the Epstein files, Washington Post.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @Martin: ​
       

      It is curious where they are spending their money right now. Anybody know? I know that I’m not in a position to see anything as I only go to limited places on the internet and I only use prime and netflix for tv so I get no ads.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      @Martin: The media won’t allow that kind of messaging to occur through their platforms. They won’t engage in it themselves, even when they should be, and they certainly won’t signal boost a Democrat trying to do so.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Eyeroller

      @Martin: The RMS voter doesn’t know or care about the Trump Phone.  “Messaging” on that is useless.  We need to keep hitting on issues like ICE and healthcare.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost:  Justice Dept. launches criminal investigation of Minnesota governor

      The Justice Department has issued subpoenas for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as part of an investigation into impeding law enforcement.

      ….. Walz and Frey could not immediately be reached to confirm that they had received the subpoenas. One of the people familiar with the case confirmed that the plan was to serve the subpoenas Friday. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation.

      Walz and Frey have claimed they have been wrongly excluded from the investigation into the killing and have publicly said they fear that the Justice Department is not conducting a fair and robust probe. In turn, Trump administration officials have said that Minnesota’s Democratic leaders are corrupt and can’t be trusted to handle an investigation.
      Earlier this week, Minnesota’s attorney general sued the federal government over the surge, saying it amounted to an unconstitutional “federal invasion.”

      … The subpoenas suggest that the Justice Department is examining whether Walz’s and Frey’s public statements disparaging the surge of officers and federal actions have amounted to criminal interference in law enforcement work. The law under which they are investigating the two officials, a federal statute on conspiracy to impede a federal investigation, is similar to the charges filed against protesters whom federal officials allege have attempted to block immigration officers as they do their work.

      Epstein.  Epstein.  Epstein.  Epstein.
      I hope Pam Bondi is disbarred and serves a prison term, in the not too distant future.
      And these charges may backfire spectacularly.  Walz and Frey are competent, ethical, and empathetic public servants.  That will come through clearly.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Old School

      Here’s the entire “plan.”

      LOWER DRUG PRICES

      Slash Prescription Drug Prices

      Lower prescription drug prices for all Americans by codifying the Trump Administration’s
      Most-Favored-Nation deals to get Americans the same low prices for prescription drugs that people in other countries pay. This would build off President Trump’s landmark actions that made insulin more affordable in his first term and the successful voluntary negotiations following his recent executive order to lower drug prices. Voluntarily negotiated deals with HHS/CMS will be grandfathered in.

      Allow More Over-the-Counter Medicines

      Make more verified safe pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase.
      This will lower healthcare costs and increase consumer choice by strengthening price
      transparency, increasing competition, and reducing the need for costly and time-consuming doctor’s visits.

      LOWER INSURANCE PREMIUMS

      Send the Money Directly to the American People
      Stop sending big insurance companies billions in extra taxpayer-funded subsidy
      payments and instead send that money directly to eligible Americans to allow them to buy the health insurance of their choice.

      Fund Cost-Sharing Reduction Program

      Fund a cost-sharing reduction program for healthcare plans which would save taxpayers at least $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare plan premiums by over 10%.

      Cut Kickback Costs

      End kickbacks from pharmacy benefit managers to the large brokerage middlemen that deceptively raise the cost of health insurance.

      HOLD BIG INSURANCE
      COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE

      Create the “Plain-English Insurance” Standard
      Require health insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons upfront on their websites in plain English—not industry jargon—so consumers can make better
      insurance purchasing decisions.

      Publish Costs of Overhead vs. Claim

      Payments
      Require health insurance companies to publish the percentage of their revenues that are paid out to claims versus overhead costs and profits on their websites.

      Display Claim Denial Rates

      Require health insurers to publish the percentage of insurance claims they reject and average wait times for routine care on their websites.

      MAXIMIZE PRICE TRANSPARENCY

      Post Prices on the Wall
      Require any healthcare provider or insurer who accepts either Medicare or Medicaid to publicly and prominently post their pricing and fees to avoid surprise medical bill

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      The short document, titled the Great Healthcare Plan, provides four headline objectives,

      Very Mao.

      I’m surprised, given his fondness for the word, he didn’t call it “The Very Strong, Some Would Say the Strongest, Healthcare Plan”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Old School:

      Fund a cost-sharing reduction program for healthcare plans which would save taxpayers at least $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare plan premiums by over 10%.

       

      AI wrote that and they didn’t proofread it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Everyone should be ready to sign up for the new “GOP-Care”!

      Here’s how it works:

      for a low, low, low monthly fee, you get

      • No doctor visit coverage
      • No pharmacy coverage
      • No hospital coverage

      BUT, when that get that terminal diagnosis, that’s when GOP-Care swings into action! You’ll get

      • Insanely powerful firearms
      • Massive amount of ammunition
      • AND: a map of MAGAts in your area!

      You won’t get healed, but you’ll get a lot of satisfaction as you make your way to Valhalla.

       

      SIGN UP NOW!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WTFGhost

      @J.: Throw in the Trump option, which is definitely not the public option, and make the technical improvements that everyone has seen are needed, and I don’t care what they call it.

      Alas, Republicans consider this year their one and only chance to destroy the obamacare marketplace.  They don’t want credit for doing something wonderful; they just want to remove people’s health care.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:  Actually, the Trump phone is a great subject for us, should we find ourselves in MAGA company.  Which a lot of us are lucky enough to avoid.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @Martin: Have you told David Min he should be pointing at the Trump phone as evidence Trump can’t be trusted on health care? Your Congressman might be greatful for such a killer idea.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Old Man Shadow

      Posting prices…

      Gods, that is so fucking stupid. Health care is not a good you price shop for fuck’s sake. Who the fuck is going to shop around for the cheapest ambulance ride when they’re having chest pains, you evil motherfuckers.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      stinger

      I’m guessing the Great Healthcare Plan isn’t big or beautiful. I still think the Dems should submit a bill enhancing and extending the ACA and call it Big Beautiful Trumpcare. Congress would have to pass it and Orangina would sign it in a minute.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      eclare

      @Old Man Shadow:

      Years ago, a friend of mine needed a non-emergency MRI of her shoulder.  IIRC she had a really high deductible, so she did want prices.  OMG the headaches she went through!  She had to get detailed specs of exactly what the MRI needed to cover and then compare that to what the imaging places were offering at what prices.  It took her weeks to finally come to a decision.

      So even if you can comparison shop it is a huge PITA.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      VFX Lurker

      Grateful that CoveredCA has $0/month plans for unemployed people like me, even though they’re not $0/month CSR plans.

      If my household earned $30,000/year, I’d qualify for a cheap Silver CSR plan with a $0 deductible and tiny co-pays. The Silver CSR plans are meant to offer a gentle “off-ramp” to people leaving Medi-Cal, which has no premiums, no deductibles and no co-pays. The $0/month plan I’m on has a subsidized premium, but a $5200/$10,400 individual/family deductible.

      -+-

      After some hemming and hawing, I paid my $29 February premium for a Silver Kaiser HMO plan. Every month I’m on this plan, I’m receiving $1666 in ACA subsidies. If I get employed and earn more than the 400% cutoff, I’ll have to repay those subsidies next year on my tax return.

      I thought about downgrading to a Bronze Kaiser HMO for the rest of the year ($0 premium, $1345/month in ACA subsidies), but I’ll stick with Silver for the slightly better coverage (flat co-pays for imaging and emergency rooms). Plus, I’ll find out whether I qualify for Medi-Cal at the end of this month.

      I should hear back from a potential employer next week on whether or not I get the job, which would include an option for Kaiser coverage.

      So much of the American safety net hinges on taxpayer-subsidized employer benefits.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud@eclare:

      I obviously have no peer-reviewed rigorously-conducted study to support this claim, but most folks are not going to comparison shop medical providers and medical procedures, except for possibly elective procedures.

      “Free-market” glibertarians and conservatives who tout this nonsense have their heads up their asses or, more likely, taxpayer-funded Cadillac healthcare insurance.

      ETA: While I shouldn’t use myself as the proverbial “perfect example”, when I needed an eye exam and new glasses, I sure as hell didn’t call around to 5 different optometrists/ophthalmologists asking for exam prices.

      I looked for those closest to the house and some of the reviews (always taken with a grain of salt).

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jackie

      @Nukular Biskits:

      I’m surprised, given his fondness for the word, he didn’t call it “The Very Strong, Some Would Say the Strongest, Healthcare Plan”.

      I’m stunned it’s not the Great Trump Healthcare Plan – given his desire to plaster him name on everything, plus delete Obama’s name being deleted from Care.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      stinger

      @Old School: ​
       Thanks for this.
      The bit about “Post Prices on the Wall” ties in with what I was thinking yesterday — whatever happened to “Build the wall?” It’s absolutely disappeared from the T2 administration propaganda. I guess Rampaging ICE Goons has taken its place.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      stinger

      @TS: ​
       A few years ago I had cancer surgery and weeks of radiation treatment. Are they going to send every American the cash to cover stuff like that every January?

      Reply

