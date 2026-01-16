After more than 5 years of it being just 2 weeks away, Trump finally reveals a failed and dysfunctional concept of a healthcare plan.

President Trump announced a health care proposal he dubbed the “Great Healthcare Plan,” outlining a set of cost-cutting ideas. The proposal falls far short of his promises to deliver a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.



Gift link:

… The administration released no legislative text nor timeline for related congressional action and did not indicate whether Republican leaders support the proposal, even as health care costs loom as a central issue in this year’s closely contested midterm elections. Asked how the proposal would advance in Congress, administration officials said it was a “broad architecture” intended to guide lawmakers on next steps.

“There’ll be ongoing conversations, and we hope to be able to support with specific language for the legislation,” Mehmet Oz, one of Trump’s top health care deputies, told reporters Thursday on a conference call. The White House also launched a new website, GreatHealthcare.gov, ahead of Trump’s announcement…

Democrats mocked the administration’s language Thursday, questioning whether Trump could call his proposal a “plan” given the lack of details.

“Donald Trump’s new plan is a Band-Aid for the full-blown health care crisis he and Republicans in Congress created,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) told The Washington Post in a statement.

Trump’s proposal includes a mix of initiatives that are already underway, such as Trump’s push to cut U.S. drug prices by linking them with the lower cost of drugs sold abroad, and some of his stalled ambitions, such as his desire to redirect billions of dollars in federal funding away from health insurers and toward average Americans. Trump also called to restore funding for the ACA’s cost-sharing reduction program, an insurance subsidy program that he ended in his first term, and to institute “maximum price transparency” by requiring hospitals and insurers to make more information available to consumers.

The proposal does not include new ideas to expand health coverage or simplify America’s often-byzantine health care system. It also falls far short of Trump’s promises to deliver a replacement for the ACA, the sweeping 2010 health law that has been credited with helping more than 20 million Americans get health coverage and has long been targeted for repeal by Trump and his GOP allies. Republican leaders have refused to extend an ACA subsidy program that expired in December, with Democrats pushing to restore that program as a way to lower health care costs and reduce instability in insurance markets.