Even if you hate videos please watch this. It’s only 5 minutes, but it’s a very important 5 minutes.
Share it everywhere.
Even, or maybe especially, with your Republican-voting family members.
by WaterGirl| 5 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
oldster
A chant for ICE: “Your mask is hiding Epstein.”
Governor Walz comes very close; but Dave Neiwert says it plainly— we are in a state of “civil war.”
stinger
Hello, kitties! Thank you, Martita in Espana and WaterGirl!
Emily B.
Thanks, WaterGirl! OT: Krysten Sinema has been sued by the wife of one of her bodyguards for breaking up their marriage.
Ned F.
Remember the big fear of the paranoid right of the “Blue Helmets” of the New World Order who would march in our streets and force us to accept socialism or something?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings