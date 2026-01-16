Lot to unpack— "Disgraced congressman Duncan Hunter got a Trump pardon….Hunter is using what’s left of his political influence to help Raymond Liddy, son of infamous Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy, escape his conviction for child pornography."

Not sure if becoming a permanent minority party has been a deterrent to the Republicans, or if this (less oversight) was their goal all along… Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, “Hunter is using what’s left of his political influence to help Raymond Liddy, son of infamous Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy, escape his conviction for child pornography”:

… According to a federal disclosure filed late last year, [Duncan] Hunter is working to secure a pardon for the son of G. Gordon Liddy, who went to prison for overseeing the break-in of Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate Hotel and other crimes that drove Richard Nixon from the White House…

Liddy, who is 62 and lives in a $6 million home in Coronado, was sentenced to five years of probation following his criminal conviction in a bench trial, which means the case was decided by a judge rather than a jury.

He also lost his job at the California Department of Justice and was disbarred…

Federal court records in Tennessee show Liddy violated his probation in 2023 and was sent to prison.

Among the violations, records show, Liddy was arrested for drunken driving in South San Diego County in 2021. According to court records, he threatened his probation officer, called her a racial slur and repeatedly abused drugs and alcohol.

“Both Mr. Liddy and his wife, Courtney Liddy, continued calling (the officer) obscene names to include ‘b—’ and ‘mother—’ as well as telling the probation officer to ‘go f— yourself’ and ‘we know where you are n— and we will find and kill you,’” the May 9, 2023, warrant petition says…

He was released from the federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 17, 2025, and is registered as a sex offender in both California and Tennessee. He remains under supervised release.

Hunter, meanwhile, who turned 50 last month, committed crimes of his own.

He was elected to Congress as a Republican in 2008 in the East County congressional seat held for decades by his father. But federal election regulators opened an investigation into Hunter’s use of campaign donations following a 2016 report by The San Diego Union-Tribune…

Despite the criminal allegations, which accused the pair of spending more than $250,000 in campaign funds on travel, fine dining and other personal expenses, Hunter was re-elected in 2018 and again in 2020.

But one month after winning his seventh term, Hunter pleaded guilty to a single felony count. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison but received a pardon from President Trump in December 2020, weeks before he was due to report to federal prison…

Trump administration records show the Liddy pardon or clemency application as pending, meaning it is under consideration.

No details about the request are publicly available, beyond a designation that says Liddy is seeking a “pardon after completion of sentence.” The application was filed in 2025…

Many people freed of criminal charges under Trump’s presidential authority have gone on to commit new crimes, including Adriana Camberos of Chula Vista, who was granted clemency in 2021 but sent back to prison last year following a new conviction.