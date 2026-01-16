If only the Tsar… well, he may *know*, but has he checked the polls lately? There’s a line from an A.A. Milne poem about a six-year-old’s engineering attempts: “It’s a good sort of brake / It just hasn’t worked yet.” The GOP, Axios is eager to explain, is in its Earnest Six-Year-Old Mode:

President Trump’s team recently reviewed private GOP polling that showed support for his immigration policies falling. The results, reflected in public surveys, bolstered internal concern about the administration’s confrontational enforcement tactics.

– Now, as the chaotic scenes from Minnesota play out around the clock on TV and social media, Axios has learned that some Trump advisers quietly are talking about “recalibrating” the White House’s approach — though it’s unclear what changes Trump would embrace, if any.



Why it matters: The worries in part of Trump’s brain trust are the first signs of internal second-guessing of his controversial ICE enforcement tactics.

– The private polling suggested a rupturing of the coalition of independent, moderate and minority voters who were key parts of Trump’s victory in 2024. Such voters will play a big role in determining whether Republicans keep their slim House majority in November’s midterms.

– If Republicans lose the House, Trump will head into his final two years in office as a lame duck who, he acknowledges, could face a third impeachment.

Zoom in: To the degree they support a more constrained approach, some advisers are playing to the president’s occasional misgivings about the optics of some ICE tactics.

– “I wouldn’t say he’s concerned about the policy,” a top Trump adviser told Axios. “He wants deportations. He wants mass deportations. What he doesn’t want is what people are seeing. He doesn’t like the way it looks. It looks bad, so he’s expressed some discomfort at that.”

– “… [T]here’s the right way to do this. And this doesn’t look like the right way to a lot of people.” …