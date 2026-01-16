Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

People are weird.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

You are here: Home / Immigration / Late Night Open Thread: ‘Trump’s immigration erosion worries his team’

Late Night Open Thread: ‘Trump’s immigration erosion worries his team’

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

oops

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:48 PM

If only the Tsar… well, he may *know*, but has he checked the polls lately? There’s a line from an A.A. Milne poem about a six-year-old’s engineering attempts: “It’s a good sort of brake / It just hasn’t worked yet.” The GOP, Axios is eager to explain, is in its Earnest Six-Year-Old Mode:

President Trump’s team recently reviewed private GOP polling that showed support for his immigration policies falling. The results, reflected in public surveys, bolstered internal concern about the administration’s confrontational enforcement tactics.

– Now, as the chaotic scenes from Minnesota play out around the clock on TV and social media, Axios has learned that some Trump advisers quietly are talking about “recalibrating” the White House’s approach — though it’s unclear what changes Trump would embrace, if any.

Why it matters: The worries in part of Trump’s brain trust are the first signs of internal second-guessing of his controversial ICE enforcement tactics.

– The private polling suggested a rupturing of the coalition of independent, moderate and minority voters who were key parts of Trump’s victory in 2024. Such voters will play a big role in determining whether Republicans keep their slim House majority in November’s midterms.

– If Republicans lose the House, Trump will head into his final two years in office as a lame duck who, he acknowledges, could face a third impeachment.

Zoom in: To the degree they support a more constrained approach, some advisers are playing to the president’s occasional misgivings about the optics of some ICE tactics.

– “I wouldn’t say he’s concerned about the policy,” a top Trump adviser told Axios. “He wants deportations. He wants mass deportations. What he doesn’t want is what people are seeing. He doesn’t like the way it looks. It looks bad, so he’s expressed some discomfort at that.”

– “… [T]here’s the right way to do this. And this doesn’t look like the right way to a lot of people.” …

'Trump's immigration erosion worries his team' 1

'Trump's immigration erosion worries his team'

We've come so far. We have so far yet to go.

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:19 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • B1naryS3rf
  • moonbat
  • Old School
  • Peale

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      B1naryS3rf

      Don’t believe this Tiger Beat by the Potomac©®™ bullshit for one second.

      Bigotry holds the unshakable MAGAt base together, nothing else, and Miller is the activating agent. So Don Pedo will never back down, because Miller will convince him that to do so means his political if not physical death, and the poor widdle Congresscritters will eat shit because they know once they abandon Mango Mussolini they are finito.

      It truly is their deal with the devil.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Peale

      I’m hopeful, but still skeptical that this polling will last. I was digging into a poll from November that was in the field in October about feelings about immigration actions and another from about the same time that surveyed naturalized citizen voters. It was like 17% in favor of reducing the size of ICE. And it didn’t seem like the actual Trump voters were moving. since this was after that showy helicopter raid in Chicago it’s not like the heavy handedness wasn’t in the news.

      hope this holds, though. But im still concerned that Abolish ICE isn’t going to turn out to be a problem as a slogan.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      moonbat

      I wish we could divest ourselves of the notion that we have to deprogram every Trump cultist in order to move the needle. We just have to wake up the people who, up til Renee Good, thought politics wouldn’t or couldn’t affect them.

      They are starting to wake up. Not quick enough to suit me, but they are waking up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.