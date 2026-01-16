On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

I am usually a day or two behind reading BJ so I missed WaterGirl’s comment about documenting the subway Thanksgiving dinner. I will try and film it for you next year. Until then, here are some big balloons from this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (1:22:16).

Quite a few of the balloons were flown vertically this year which was a bit odd. All the balloons were flown very low because the forecast called for strong winds (meh, it was a bit breezy that’s all), but to see so many float upright down 6th Ave. just looked out of place.

Which one is your favorite balloon? My favorite part of the parade is all the kids and adults yelling the name of the balloons and going absolutely crazy with delight when Santa appears.