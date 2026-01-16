Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The words do not have to be perfect.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M.

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: ,

Chocolate rations have increased from 25 to 20 grams. Doubleplus good bellyfeel!

[image or embed]

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 4:46 PM

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM

“.. The price of beef has risen 16.4 percent over the last year. The price of coffee is up a whopping 19.8 percent. The price of lettuce is up 7.3 percent and frozen fish 8.6 percent.”
@nytimes.com
www.nytimes.com/2026/01/14/b…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 6:26 PM

“.. we didn’t get what we thought we were going to get.”
@politico.com
www.politico.com/news/2026/01…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 9:33 AM

How *dare* the leopard eat *my* face!…

Across the country, the cost-of-living woes and immigration enforcement overshadowing Trump’s first year back in office are souring Hispanic businesspeople, a key constituency that helped propel him to the White House. In a recent survey of Hispanic business owners conducted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council and shared exclusively with POLITICO, 42 percent said their economic situation is getting worse, while only 24 said it was getting better. Seventy percent of respondents ranked the cost of living as a top-three issue facing the country, more than double the number that selected any other issue.

That’s a particularly striking number from this group: nearly two-thirds of respondents in the organization’s final survey before the 2024 election said they trusted Trump more than then-Vice President Kamala Harris to handle the economy.

“The broader Hispanic community certainly feels let down,” said Javier Palomarez, the organization’s president and CEO. “It would be different if immigration and the economy had not been principal talking points for [Trump]. On both fronts, we didn’t get what we thought we were going to get.”

The combination of ongoing economic uncertainty and stubbornly high prices driven by Trump’s tariffs — coupled with the economic impact of the Trump administration’s ongoing raids in immigrant-heavy communities — makes the situation increasingly dire for some Hispanic business owners…

Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, told POLITICO about a South Phoenix restaurant hit hard by tariffs and labor shortages. Then, a series of ICE raids in the parking lot in front of the restaurant caused customers and workers to stop showing up and forced the owners to shut it down for several days. She predicted this kind of situation will blow back on Republicans in the next election.

“We certainly do sense that our members — our clients in Arizona and across the country — feel a sense of betrayal by this administration, given its excessive overreach,” Villalobos said. “Now that we’ve had a taste of [the Trump administration], I think you’re going to see a big shift [in the vote].”…

In a November POLITICO Poll, a plurality — 48 percent — of Hispanic respondents said the cost of living in the U.S. is “the worst I can ever remember it being,” and a majority (67 percent) said responsibility lies with the president to fix it.

According to a November Pew Research poll, about two-thirds (68 percent) of U.S. Hispanics say their situation today is worse than it was a year ago, and just nine percent say it is better; 65 percent of Latinos disagree with this administration’s approach to immigration, and a majority (52 percent) said they worried they, a family member or a close friend could be deported, a ten-point increase since March…

"What do you mean there are inputs to manufacturing" I cry, not understanding economics.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:31 PM

Analysis: President Trump claims economic growth, but economists highlight struggles like inflation and job scarcity due to tariffs and AI concerns. While the wealthy benefit from AI investments, affordability for Americans continues to be a challenge.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Gift link:

President Donald Trump has recently been touting economic growth, what he says is low inflation and his tariff policies. “We have quickly gone from the worst numbers on record to the best and strongest numbers, and an economy that is far ahead,” Trump asserted Tuesday in Detroit.

But economists say there are real struggles for Americans reflected in the data. Many Americans continue to report in polls that it’s becoming tougher to afford everyday basics. While it’s not soaring, inflation has been tough to bring down during Trump’s first year back in the White House. And even though consumers continue to spend and businesses keep investing, there aren’t a lot of jobs available. Trump’s approval rating on the economy hit a new low of 36 percent, according to a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll.

First of all, I’m a big Reagan fan, but the economic numbers “right at the beginning of the Reagan Administration” were horrible and I don’t think they want to claim that.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 2:53 PM

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 1:44 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Booger
  • brendancalling
  • Dave
  • Deputinize America
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gretchen
  • Hoodie
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • JerseyBeard
  • JML
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • nickdag
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Scamp Dog
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • Thor Heyerdahl
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Meh. They can’t fight the poll numbers but it also doesn’t sound like anyone, including the media, is ready to give up on Republicans or recognize how good the Dems are on economic issues

      ETA: Except maybe Monica Villalobos. That was a fairly solid quote.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I’m watching (really listening to) Senator Professor Warren’s speech to the National Press Club. Man, I just respect the hell out of her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Never really watched Quintanilla on teevee, but thought of him as just a corporate prompter-reader. Dude’s got some vinegar in him for sure, though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing

      Unfortunately, I can’t afford the other thing because I bought a third pencil.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      interesting piece on the multiple reasons Minneapolis is such a focus of hate for trumpov & Co:

      (gift link)

      Minneapolis is still haunted in many respects by 2020 and the deep rift it cleaved within its overwhelmingly liberal population. But it has been possible to see, in the very different and mostly unified local revolt against Trump’s federal deployment, a sort of foxhole reconciliation — a recognition that the city’s people do still share a broad vision of what the civic ideal means to them.

      This has been true nationally, too. The response to Trump’s first year back in office has made clear that ambivalence and opposition are not the same thing. It is hard to think of a federal action that has become more unpopular more quickly than Trump’s immigration raids. Last February, a YouGov poll for the Economist found that a plurality of independent voters — 42 percent of them — had a favorable view of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a poll conducted the day of Renee Good’s shooting, 56 percent of independents disapproved of the agency’s work, 44 percent of them strongly.

      That is a picture of a country that mostly agrees with Walz that this is not who we are — even if it is not entirely sure who it is instead. If Trump’s candidacy was a sustained attack on the idea of civic nationalism, his second presidency has very quickly become a clarification of what the alternative looks like — and what it looks like for now, in Minneapolis, is a masked federal agent shooting a woman in the head through the windshield of her own car.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      “The broader Hispanic community certainly feels let down,” said Javier Palomarez, the organization’s president and CEO. “It would be different if immigration and the economy had not been principal talking points for [Trump]. On both fronts, we didn’t get what we thought we were going to get.”

      At the risk of sounding like I’m repeating a Tom-Friedman-in-a-cab anecdote…… when I lived in AZ, I heard fairly often from Mexicans that there is a broad belief that white Americans are lazy, and that Mexicans work harder. (Remember the sign at protests about “Roses are red, tacos are enjoyable, don’t blame a Mexican because you’re unemployable”?)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hoodie

      I’m glad these folks are starting to wise up but, geez, how fucking dense can you be? Makes me have little faith they’ll not do something similarly dumb in the future.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JerseyBeard

      Who could know that letting morons interpret the words of a pathological liar would lead to a less than ideal outcome.

      WHO. COULD. HAVE. KnOWn!?!?!?!

      Zero sympathy. None.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Hoodie:

      I’m glad these folks are starting to wise up but, geez, how fucking dense can you be? Makes me have little faith they’ll not do something similarly dumb in the future.

      Dense?  After Dump’s destructive shitshow of a first term, voting for him again was just stupid.

      Oh, and he’s been a known conman for 40+ years.  Morons.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      nickdag

      ok, y’all, I need some help understanding how to use Balloon Juice. I’ve lurked for years and only commented a handful of times. And, here’s my confusion:

      How do you all use the comments, let alone get to know each other?

      The vast majority of the time, I open up the comments, and there are over 100 within 30 minutes of posting. I don’t get to a post until hours later or the next day, and it’s just overwhelming at that point.

      And, if someone is tagged, do they get notified?  I think I’ve been tagged before in the comments, but I didn’t receive an email (should I have?) and therefore have no idea that someone has done so, so I never see it.

      Or, if someone posts (often Cole) that, “…the big argument last night…” and I have no idea what they’re talking about and no idea how to find it to understand the hubbub.

      Honestly, I don’t know how you all do it, and I’m being very serious. I literally don’t know how you all read the comments or keep up or respond or what. I have always found this to be by far the greatest obstacle to becoming a more active part of this community.

      So, any tips or advice or thoughts or whatever?

      I guess if you do have any replies, I’ll have to remember to come back to this page and click refresh and  ctrl-F on my nym…?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      “The broader Hispanic community certainly feels let down,” said Javier Palomarez, the organization’s president and CEO. “It would be different if immigration and the economy had not been principal talking points for [Trump]. On both fronts, we didn’t get what we thought we were going to get.”

      I have to comment on this. They were waving “Mass Deportation Now” signs at their convention. They claimed that there were millions of “criminal aliens” in this country illegally, which these people had to know from personal experience wasn’t true. What, exactly, did these people think they were going to get?

       “Now that we’ve had a taste of [the Trump administration], I think you’re going to see a big shift [in the vote].”…

      You idiots had a “taste” of the FFOTUS administration for four years. Why did you think it would be better?

      Misogyny in this community must be a powerful thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JML

      Of course Patrick Chovanec is a big Reagan fan. What a surprise. This is your daily reminder that Reagan was disastrously bad as president, setting awful precedents for republicans and setting the country on a ruinous path is so many ways. He fucked up the judiciary, exploded the defense budget in stupid an unnecessary ways, fostered a culture of corruption in republican governance, screwed up our tax system, vastly increased income inequality, fucked labor to hell and back, supported racial divisions and racial inequality, utterly botched the “war on drugs”, killed people through his disinterest in AIDS (likely because they thought it was a disease that only impacted the gays; you can always count on the GOP to fuck over a disfavored group of people)…the list only goes on.

      The root of so many of our biggest problems today can be sourced to the Reagan administration. They either caused it, made it worse, or institutionalized it more. It’s also the start of the cult-like behavior within the party itself (trying to name everything after that old bastard, refusing to allow any criticism of Dear Leader, constant hagiography and lying about legacy, etc).

      Man, I hate Reagan.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      Free America Walkout on January 20, called by Women’s March and Indivisible.

      Trump threatens the Insurrection Act because force is all he has left. Minnesota is the test. If he gets away with it there, he will do it everywhere.

      Stand with Minnesota for a Free America. Withdraw cooperation and join the walkouts. Only a Free America can be great. #FreeAmerica

      Being picked up by msm, such as USA Today; fast-moving.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      brendancalling

      I speak Spanish fairly fluently, which is why I always ask to be assigned to Latino-majority neighborhoods when it’s GOTV time. It should have been an omen when neither the Fetterman nor Harris campaigns (in Philly at least) had much Spanish language collateral.

      Pero, no tengo una onza de simpatia por estos pendejos quien votaron por esta piece de mierda. Lo siento tanto, los leopardo vieneron por tu cara… (I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for these assholes that voted for that piece of shit. I’m SO sorry, the leopards came for your face).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @nickdag:

      The vast majority of the time, I open up the comments, and there are over 100 within 30 minutes of posting

       
      I believe AI described BJ as “rapid-fire political commentary.”

      And, if someone is tagged, do they get notified?

      No. You need to read the comments or use search to look up your nym.

      Or, if someone posts (often Cole) that, “…the big argument last night…” and I have no idea what they’re talking about and no idea how to find it to understand the hubbub.

      This is common even among us regulars. You just go with the flow.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      @Gin & Tonic: Quintanilla’ bluesky feed is a daily go-to for me. He brings the economic news – but doesn’t shy away from the clown emoji for political and business idiots, plus he has interesting arts and culture shares. Definitely a great find in the last year.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I honestly want to know what they expected from a party that was prominently waving “Mass Deportation Now” signs at their convention. Denial is a powerful thing. I guess they thought the undocumented people they knew were the “good ones”, hard working and part of the community, and wouldn’t be disturbed, only the new “bad ones” would be deported.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      hueyplong

      @nickdag: Surely I’m not the only one who immediately pictured Nate Bargatze in G Wash gear saying, “Nobody knows” in response to the questions.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      One chicken wing OR one chicken leg fills you right up!  Hell, you don’t even need that single broccoli spear and the small corn tortilla.  Wash that all down with a big glass of water, and you’ll be about as full as if you had just drunk a big glass of water.

      Win!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      @Soprano2:They were waving “Mass Deportation Now” signs at their convention. They claimed that there were millions of “criminal aliens” in this country illegally, which these people had to know from personal experience wasn’t true. What, exactly, did these people think they were going to get?

      amen x a million

      his malice and incompetence were on full display for years before his first term, much less during his first term

      and how many times did we hear about the blessed wall on the southern border?  is that a pro-Hispanic stance to take??

      did they think he only hated Black Americans??

      people deny SO, so much that’s right before their very eyes

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @nickdag:

      Or, if someone posts (often Cole) that, “…the big argument last night…” and I have no idea what they’re talking about and no idea how to find it to understand the hubbub.

      Honestly, I don’t know how you all do it, and I’m being very serious. I literally don’t know how you all read the comments or keep up or respond or what. I have always found this to be by far the greatest obstacle to becoming a more active part of this community.

      I don’t read all the posts or the comments, either. When Cole makes references like that, I just figure some shit went down and I don’t need any shit. I have plenty already.

      As for how we get to know each other….. the most important thing to remember is that Baud isn’t wearing any pants.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      Lots of Trump voters, Latino and others, think they’re in on the inside joke.

      “Mass Deportation Now” was, to them, obviously about owning the libs.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      Chasing YT ADJACENCY didn’t work out for Latinos.

      Once again, using some variety of : economic anxiety ‘to.cover for racism and misogyny.

       

      Oh well 😒😒😒

      Reply
    34. 34.

      narya

      @nickdag: I read (or, if I’m really late to the party, skim) the comments before commenting myself–though sometimes I’ll respond to a specific comment (using the reply button). There are some commenters I particularly like/learn from, and I’ll skim searching for their comments. Sometimes a side “thread” breaks out–e.g., there are a handful of F1 fans here, and we might comment back and forth even though the rest of the thread doesn’t care about F1 (this is in OPEN threads, not focused ones). And I try to at least skim every post, but not necessarily all comments, unless it’s a subject about which I care a lot, in which case I will read more carefully so I don’t just reiterate what someone else says. I think of it as the neighborhood coffee shop/pub, where you get there when you get there, and the regulars are already in full swing.

      I do admit that references to a previous kerfuffle often baffle me, too (and sometimes a perfectly pleasant thread degenerates after I have to to do something), but I’ve learned that even those are . . . often a reprise of previous disagreements.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @nickdag: How do you all use the comments, let alone get to know each other?

      It takes a long time. I probably lurked for four or five years before I was brave enough to make a comment, and that was probably more than ten years ago. I pick topics I’m more interested in and read the comments for them, at least as many as I have time for.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gretchen

      @Baud: How do Republicans keep a reputation for being better on the economy? There’s been a recession or depression under every Republican administration since Herbert Hoover! Then a Democrat comes in and pulls the country back from the cliff and they immediately hand the keys back to Republicans because they’re “better “. Why?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: I heard from some focus groups that there was a lot of anger in the Latino community toward the Biden administration about the help people claiming asylum were getting, because they had a relative who had been trying to get help for years and was ignored. They felt it was unfair that these “new” people were getting help while the people they knew weren’t. I guess they thought FFOTUS wasn’t going to target the undocumented people they had in their families. Idiots!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @nickdag: I can’t read all the comments either, particularly the overnight ones. I check in periodically over the day, comment if I have anything to add, and respond to comments I find helpful or interesting. I used to be around more, but I can’t take too much discussion of Trump

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @nickdag:

      Or, if someone posts (often Cole) that, “…the big argument last night…” and I have no idea what they’re talking about and no idea how to find it to understand the hubbub.

      You go back to the home page and scroll back (maybe clicking on the page links) until you find the post that has over 400 comments. And then for God’s sake don’t click on it, because you actually don’t want to read that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro:

      did they think he only hated Black Americans?? 

      In my experience, yes….. a fair number of both whites and people of color think this. They also have no cultural memory of the Civil Rights Movement and that might as well have been 300 years ago. It has no bearing on how they think of the parties today.

      They also think that we fixed racist laws in the 1960s and any disparities that persist since that are those people’s fault.

      Look….. all people are people and thus some of them do dumb shit. Human universal.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Dave

      @Baud: Yes they think that was for the rubes without realizing that they are actually the bigger rubes. So many not necessarily unintelligent dumb fucks have tried to justify there idiocy. “How could we have know this incredibly obvious thing!?”

      The classic rubes are getting what they want it may not lead to the outcomes they want but they’ll take the cruelty as a consolation prize.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      piratedan

      @Jeffro: I think what it comes down to is the old poker analogy, if you play cards with a bunch of folks for an hour and you haven’t figured out who is the weakest player yet, then it’s you.

      I think this is true of ANY group that sits down at the political table with the GOP, as the GOP has evolved to serve only one true constituency, the rich.  The racism and misogyny and fascism are tools that they use to find to exercise those aims of keeping rich people rich.  Alternatively, it coincidentally turns out that quite a few people who are rich are also sick fucks who do not play well with others and people are surprisingly cheap to buy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @nickdag:  Welcome back!

      Some people tend to reply to other people.  Some people post their own comment with whatever it is they want to say.  Some people do both.

      If you don’t have a lot of time, replying might be your friend.

      If there’s one frequent complaint it’s that a person posts something and doesn’t get a reply.  That doesn’t mean that no one read it, or that they disagreed.  They may well have nodded in a agreement as they read and then moved on to the next comment.

      Nearly everyone likes to be responded to, so if you are looking to have folks recognize your nym and think oh, nickdag is here today, you can always start with agreeing with someone, or replying if you think they raised a good point or shared a great idea, pointing out that a link was great, etc.

      If you want to get to know folks and have folks get to know you and your nym, you can start participating in threads like On the Road and Medium Cool.

      However you do it, jump right in. :-)  My two cents.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      if you are looking to have folks recognize your nym and think oh, nickdag is here today, you can always start with agreeing with someone

       
      I recommend me.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      p.a.

      Who’s the American public supposed to believe, the evidence going back to the New Deal or Big Media’s multi-generational meme?

      It’s of a piece with bigotry: minority criminality tars everyone in that and any minority, white criminality (at one time just white Anglo criminality) is “disturbed individual”, no generalities here; down economies in Dem admin (Carter stagflation) tars all Dem admins, Republican talking-fucking-points are reality, overwhelming evidence be damned.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Dave

      @Gretchen: The “no regulation unleash the free market” is the best only way to run an economy (ignoring of course they often don’t even do this) became an unquestioned core value sometime in the 80″s and has remained so among the right people until this day.

      Recessions and other failures notwithstanding. Therefore it’s axiomatic that the people that rhetorically embrace that position the hardest must be better on the economy.

      Also a bunch of wealthy fucks want it that way.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Scamp Dog

      @Gretchen: The Republicans are better on the economy because that’s what news and business shows always say. “Republicans are cutting taxes!” never gets reported as “middle class people get a tiny tax cut while the big savings go to the already wealthy.” The fact that those cuts make the Federal debt situation worse barely gets mentioned. You can get the reporting to make sense, though, by translating “the economy” to “rich people’s yacht and lobbying money.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Deputinize America

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Quintanilla got burned by institutional credulousness during the 2008 collapse. His showrunners had produced Allen Stanford as a billionaire who was riding everything out healthily, but in fact, he was running a scam like Madoff and his numbers were all a fiction. I was watching the segment, and Quintanilla was embarrassingly obsequious, and closed the segment with a fawning “how does it feel to be a billionaire”.  Two weeks later, the news was out.

      It really changed the guy. At some point on Twitter, I picked on him about it, and he was a good sport about the needling.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Soprano2

      I can testify that the labor market is weak. The hiring difficulties are definitely over, at least in the restaurant/hospitality business. Where we used to get 5-10 applicants for a job in 2021, now we’ll get a couple hundred! In talking to my manager it’s striking how the economy “by the numbers” is so different from the “lived economy” of most people. Somewhere along the way the economic numbers quit defining reality for most people.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.