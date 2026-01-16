(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

In Nikopol today russian terrorists killed two women by shelling the city with artillery. 🕯️ Hanna Balva, 42, worked as a conductor on the Nikopol–Kryvyi Rih electric train. She leaves behind a daughter and a son… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM

🕯️ Valentyna Malovana would have turned 37 tomorrow. She worked as a seamstress at a toy factory. Just a week ago, her father was also killed by Russia. During today’s shelling, her mother was wounded and is now in hospital in critical condition. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM

Every power station in Ukraine has been attacked, Energy Minister Shmyhal says. The worst situation is in Kyiv, Odesa region, and front-line communities. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:32 AM

The reason:

Until this morning, Ukraine had no missiles for its air defense systems, Zelenskyy said‼️ According to him, missiles are now available, but each time he has to “fight” to secure aid packages with air defense missiles from the United States and Europe. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:05 AM

Again, it’s the dead of winter, the coldest time of the year, when, as EVERYONE knew, russia was going to bomb us with everything they had. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:05 AM

Since Oct, not a single day has passed without a russian attack on our energy grid. At the same time, we’ve been fed fairy tales abt russia “wanting peace” — used as a convenient excuse to slow down deliveries of badly needed air defences. A russian crime against humanity is unfolding live. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:43 AM

Czech President Petr Pavel was in Kyiv today. Here’s the video of his joint press conference with President Zelenskyy:

Czech Republic to supply fighter jets to Ukraine for countering drones 🇨🇿🫶🇺🇦 Czech President Petr Pavel announced this at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv: [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:21 PM

“Czechia can provide, within a relatively short time, several medium combat aircraft that are highly effective against drones. I believe we will be able to resolve this matter quickly and successfully.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:21 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our Intelligence Reports That Russia Is Preparing New Massive Attacks – Address by the President I wish you good health! Today involved a lot of international work. Our partners. The President of the Czech Republic is in Ukraine, and our cooperation is quite significant, particularly on weapons. We will continue the Czech initiative on artillery, which supports us, as well as joint production, especially regarding drones. It is important that Czechia also stands with us on political matters. I spoke with the UK Secretary of State – he is in Ukraine. We maintain constant contact with Keir, the Prime Minister, and all our partners. The United Kingdom is one of our biggest friends, and that will continue. Latvia – I had a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament. All our Baltic friends are among the leaders in political support for Ukraine. Thank you very much. We are preparing for next week: for the meetings in Davos to be productive and right, clear content is needed – content of meetings, content of documents. Now is definitely not the time for loud, empty talks or formal gatherings. We need results to be achieved for real people – for Ukrainians, for all Europeans, and for Americans. Everyone equally needs peace, everyone needs real security, and everyone also needs normal economic development. And all of this must be reflected in the relevant documents we are preparing, including with the American side. Today I held a briefing with government officials and the Office team. Our representatives – Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and Davyd Arakhamiia – are now on their way to the United States. We expect meetings with American colleagues very soon. The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Deputy Prime Minister reported today on energy: on the emergency situation in our various cities and communities caused by Russian strikes and harsh weather. Across the country, maximum resources have been deployed. Literally tens of thousands of people are currently working in repair crews, municipal services, and energy companies – and this joint work must continue at all levels of government, between government and business, and across all institutions and services. I want to thank all local leaders who are truly effective, who really stand with their people and provide assistance. Particular tasks today have been assigned to air defense units and the military. Our intelligence reports that Russia is preparing new massive attacks. We are speaking frankly to our partners – both about air defense missiles and the systems we need so much. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to speed things up, and it’s crucial that our partners hear us. Much is being done now at the level of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. But please remain attentive to air raid alerts. Please help those around you, those alone, those in need of your support. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is expanding the number of Points of Invincibility. The Government is working with energy companies and partners to secure more equipment and more reserves. But the key is that the world does not remain silent about this. Wars do not end without pressure. And it is precisely because pressure is insufficient that Russians are doing all of this. We must change this. I thank everyone working for Ukraine. I thank everyone who is in combat, in their positions, on duty, and at their posts. Ukraine stands strong thanks to your effectiveness. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska and Czech President Pavel visited a renovated shelter at a Lyceum today.

The First Lady of Ukraine and the President of the Czech Republic Visited One of the Equipped Shelters in the Kyiv Region and Discussed Further Support for Ukrainians In Kaharlyk, Kyiv region, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, visited a shelter in one of the lyceums that the Olena Zelenska Foundation completed renovating two months ago. The President’s wife thanked the Czech Republic for its consistent support of Ukrainians and spoke about the results of joint humanitarian projects implemented together with Czech partners. “We are scaling up the Schools of Superheroes – educational spaces in medical facilities for children undergoing long-term treatment; we held the inclusive CosmoCamp recreation camp for children with disabilities; and we provided humanitarian assistance to large foster families from the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. We especially value our foreign friends for such personal visits during this difficult winter for Ukrainians, when our people are simultaneously confronting the Russian invasion and harsh weather conditions,” the First Lady emphasized. Olena Zelenska noted that the issue of children is a priority for the Foundation. Among its key focus areas are support for family-based care, access to education and extracurricular activities, and psychosocial support for adolescents and young people. The First Lady also shared that the Foundation plans to renovate and equip at least 50 shelters this year, as well as renovate 10 sites, comprehensively covering both kitchen and shelter facilities at each location. “The Foundation is always glad to welcome new international partners and every new opportunity to make the lives of Ukrainian children more comfortable, secure, and of higher quality,” Olena Zelenska said.

Georgia:

It’s Day 415 of #GeorgiaProtests against the regime that sees 🇨🇳 governance as a role model, supports & indirectly likely also supplies the regime in 🇮🇷, & is upheld by 🇷🇺. In 14 months of daily protests, the core has become a tight-knit community. 🎂 Sidewalk protest is also criminalized. 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:27 PM

Today, Georgian social media discovered that not only is the Georgian Dream Prime Minister Russian in essence, but he also speaks English in a Russian accent for some reason… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM

Britain:

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, General Zaluzhnyi, met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy in Kyiv. Today marks the anniversary of the signing of the UK–Ukraine 100-Year Partnership Agreement. We are grateful to the United Kingdom and the British people for your steadfast support. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 7:26 AM

One year since the UK and Ukraine signed the historic 100 Year Partnership Agreement 🇺🇦🇬🇧 Thank you for your support. Thank you for being with us. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 7:56 AM

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper: “What we’ve seen is the huge commitment to work being done by Ukraine, with the U.S. and supported by Europe to draw up plans for peace including security guarantees,” she said. “But so far, I don’t see the evidence that Putin is yet willing to come to the [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM

table, or yet willing to have discussions.” In the absence of that evidence, she said, pressure on Moscow must intensify rather than ease, through sanctions and military support. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM

“I think we’ve still got to be ready alongside this really important work to put increased pressure, economic pressure, and also through the military support to Ukraine, that military pressure on Russia as well,” Cooper added. 🇺🇦🫶🇬🇧 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Starting in February, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will jointly produce thousands of Octopus interceptor drones each month, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:32 AM

Germany:

‼️Germany blocks Russian shadow fleet tanker from Baltic Sea. After determining that the tanker Tavian had a false flag and ID number, it was denied passage. It promptly turned around and sailed for Murmansk. If this happens more, it will notably impact Russian oil revenue. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:07 AM

Alice Weidel, leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), declared her intention to restore imports of Russian oil and gas if she comes to power: “We make it absolutely clear that we advocate open channels in every direction, and we are the only party in Germany able to engage in dialogue with Russia. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:28 AM

We would also strive to restore imports of crude oil and natural gas from Russia, since those are the cheapest sources, and, accordingly, this policy would also revive our industry.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Please do not vote for this, dear Germans. The last time your government prioritized business with Russia, it resulted in the Russian regime becoming wealthy enough to wage war under sanctions for years. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Azerbaijan:

Chechnya:

Grozny traffic jam with ambulances in a video local channels claim shows the first minutes after Adam Kadyrov’s car crash, unverified at this time. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM

Greenland (h/t: TaMara):

The US:

President Trump: I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:24 PM

Based speech by U.S. Senator Roger Wicker: As we seek a just end to this brutal, unprovoked war, I urge everyone in Washington, in Kyiv, in the great capitals of Europe to remain united and to remember who we are dealing with in the form and person of Vladimir Putin. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:32 AM

Vladimir Putin is unrepentant. He is ever and will always be the KGB agent. He is a dictator with decades of bloodshed on his hands. He’s the biggest thief in the history of the world, a war criminal who should be behind bars at this moment, Mr. President. And of course, Putin is a liar. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:32 AM

When Vladimir Putin smiles to American negotiators, he acts as our friend and he acts as if we believe he’s our friend. We have no reason to smile back at Vladimir Putin or trust him with anything but caution and contempt. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:32 AM

He argued that Putin echoes Adolf Hitler’s language about “protecting” neighboring populations to justify invasion and said roughly 70 percent of Americans do not trust Putin to respect any agreement with Ukraine. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:13 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Here’s some of today’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

Ukrainian intelligence warns:Russia is preparing new massive strikes. In -20°C

This is not about military objectives,but about breaking people. They are trying to provoke fear, exhaustion, despair to force submission through cold. The world should call it what it is: terrorism — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:20 PM

It’s surreal that the terrorist state russia openly puts to death the entire Ukrainian nation by weaponizing frost while it hardly even makes breaking news anymore. It’s -12°/-17° today with new massive attacks expected soon.

📷: Stas Yurchenko. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 8:43 AM

Kyiv:

Kyiv continues to battle a humanitarian crisis caused by russian attacks on critical infrastructure. In the freezing cold, people are left without heat or electricity. They gather at aid centers to find warmth, support, and a chance to recharge in all senses. Proud of my capital! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:50 AM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv keeps installing anti-drone nets on the roads surrounding the city.

The feeling it gives me is impossible to describe 😔 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:53 AM

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

On the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine’s 1st Territorial Defense Brigade Panama destroyed a “bukhanka” van, five guns, a 2S1 Gvozdika SPG and a car using fiber optic guided drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:05 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Ukraine’s 151st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 10th Army Corps captured two occupiers during a sweep of a residential area in Kupyansk. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 5:54 AM

Russia:

🚨Russian oil and gas revenue got so bad that the Kremlin stopped publishing the data. Hiding the data is the clearest sign yet that revenue has collapsed and they are in big trouble. Expect their Sovereign Wealth Fund to drain in 2026 from budget losses and economic bailouts. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 3:28 AM

Voskresensk, Moscow Oblast:

In Voskresensk, near Moscow, a fire broke out at one of russia’s largest chemical plants, Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers. This plant plays a critical role in the production chain of explosives and in servicing ru aviation 👁👁 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 1:47 PM

Leningrad and Rostov Oblasts, Russia:

Ukrainian General Staff reports strike on Russian ammo depot in Primorsk and confirms damage at Taganrog’s Atlant Aero plant. Final assembly, two production workshops and admin building hit — site produces Molniya and Orion drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:34 AM

Ukrainian Navy shows detailed images of Atlant Aero plant destroyed in Taganrog. The factory built Molniya strike drones and Orion UAV parts. Neptune missiles and drones did the job. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 5:23 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Russian troops place Grad rocket launchers near residential buildings in Belgorod to avoid mud, with a local resident describing watching the launches like fireworks from her window, intercepted call reveals, HUR reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:07 AM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian forces struck the Klintsy thermal power plant and the Naitopovichi substation in Russia’s Bryansk region overnight. The Bryansk governor is shocked that Ukrainians “have the audacity” to hit back at energy infrastructure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 5:37 AM

I’d like to share a compilation of videos of how Ukrainians continue to care for stray animals and birds so they can survive the harsh winter cold. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 3:53 AM

