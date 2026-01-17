Just an absolute banger of a day here, although the air quality was a little worse than I would have liked. I spent a couple hours at the Phoenix DSA meeting that was held in the park down the road from here. It was nice, although the DSA has grown here a lot so now they are struggling to continue maintaining parliamentary procedure in casual environments and having the usual growing pains.

One item that took up a bunch of time was they had a problem on their signal general group. Last year they were using SLACK, but when I got back this year, they had switched to signal, and they had groups for various committees and actions but a large, general signal chat for whatever that worked great but now that there are over a couple hundred users it was getting toxic because there were a couple shitposters ruining things for everyone else.

I just fucking sighed and rolled my eyes- “been there done that.” Although I suppose it was fun watching them go through this in real time and knowing I didn’t have to do anything the fuck it. That all got settled, got hooked up with some committee leaders and joined up to do some things I am interested in (event security and de-escalation training, comms committee, canvassing, etc. So that was a nice and productive afternoon and it was nice being in the same place with a bunch of people who hate what is going on.

Came home and we are going to cook a skirt steak, so I made up some pico and some guac and that is what we are ding for dinner. Not sure what else is on the agenda although I suppose I should read the news.

What are you all up to tonight?