Early Saturday Night Open Thread

Just an absolute banger of a day here, although the air quality was a little worse than I would have liked. I spent a couple hours at the Phoenix DSA meeting that was held in the park down the road from here. It was nice, although the DSA has grown here a lot so now they are struggling to continue maintaining parliamentary procedure in casual environments and having the usual growing pains.

One item that took up a bunch of time was they had a problem on their signal general group. Last year they were using SLACK, but when I got back this year, they had switched to signal, and they had groups for various committees and actions but a large, general signal chat for whatever that worked great but now that there are over a couple hundred users it was getting toxic because there were a couple shitposters ruining things for everyone else.

I just fucking sighed and rolled my eyes- “been there done that.” Although I suppose it was fun watching them go through this in real time and knowing I didn’t have to do anything the fuck it. That all got settled, got hooked up with some committee leaders and joined up to do some things I am interested in (event security and de-escalation training, comms committee, canvassing, etc. So that was a nice and productive afternoon and it was nice being in the same place with a bunch of people who hate what is going on.

Came home and we are going to cook a skirt steak, so I made up some pico and some guac and that is what we are ding for dinner. Not sure what else is on the agenda although I suppose I should read the news.

What are you all up to tonight?

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m having an exciting evening of preparing the HOA’s annual dues letters.  We’re a very low-key HOA, and our annual dues are under $100.  Main things we do are keep the common grounds (a ballfield and some other stuff) mowed and in decent shape, and have an annual picnic.  But keeping the dues low means having a volunteer board handle everything, so we don’t have to pay a management company.  So since we don’t have a management company, as treasurer, I put together the dues letters.  I should have them ready to send out next week.

      Don’t know what my wife and I are having for dinner.  The kid’s at work, we’ve got some leftovers but not really enough for a meal, so we’ll probably just wing it.

    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      We’ve not heard of your neighbor lately, John. I know you’ve had a lot of other stuff going on, but I’m curious how the Abuela adoption is going?

      My evening: I ordered in Italian from my new favorite place and am catching up on the fall of civilization as we know it.

    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      My evening: just made some fantastic lemon Parmesan pasta. We have been growing fresh basil under grow lights and it just makes a ton of difference to my food. I also wonder if I am the only person in America to use grow lights for herbs other than, uhhhh, THEE herb.

    8. 8.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: ​
        and the only pie filter is if you throw it in their face – gets expensive with a group that size. But it DOES send a very clear message.

    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      Fresh basil really does make a difference! Our short cut is: Trader Joe’s sells basil plants for about $5 each, so we buy one every now and then, put it in the kitchen windowsill, water it occasionally, and pick fresh basil off of it until it’s on its way out due to our minimal level of care. And then we replace it with a new one. It’s a cheap and easy way for us non-gardeners to keep a supply of fresh basil.

