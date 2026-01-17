NYTimes has truly outdone itself with this latest in its "ask white guys in diner" genre. Thank goodness we get a perspective on what's happening in Minneapolis from people in **Nisswa** who probably mean Brainerd when they say they "prefer not to go the city anymore" www.nytimes.com/2026/01/15/u…

Four bylines! Four! Has the Times also surged into Minnesota (like ICE) felt overcrowded in The Cities and realized they need to fan out a bit?

Nisswa, per Wikipedia. IMO, the reporters, if not their bosses back in the Big Apple, are overtly mocking the whole ‘common clay of the New West — you know, morons‘ trope so beloved of the right wing… Gift link:

The regulars file into Ye Olde Pickle Factory in Nisswa, Minn., before 10 a.m. most days, taking their seats at the bar. Chili pepper lights hang from the ceiling, and neon beer signs glow against wood-paneled walls. A television flickers on. “The Price Is Right” is about to start.

They have been doing this since the mid-1980s, gathering in this small, dim room, waiting for someone on the game show to spin exactly $1 on the big wheel. When that happens, everyone receives a token for a free drink. Lately, they had been in a lull. No one had hit the dollar in weeks — until Wednesday.

Nisswa is a town of about 2,000 people in the Brainerd Lakes Area, a popular summer vacation destination about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Most of the regulars on hand this morning say they prefer not to go to the city anymore. Not since the summer of 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer and the city erupted…

Ms. Good’s death was tragic, they said. Horrific.

But they also said that she had asked for trouble.

“You obey the law officer,” a man in a veteran’s ball cap said, “and question it later.”

This is the divide, in a single sentence. In Minneapolis, protesters saw an innocent woman killed by a federal agent and took to the streets. At “the Pickle,” the regulars saw a woman who should have complied…

The regulars once bristled when Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, referred to rural Minnesota as “the land of rocks and cows.” Now they call themselves “rocks and cows” with a kind of pride.

“It’s a hopeless feeling,” Ms. Jenson said, “that most everything is controlled by the city.”

There is a term for what Ms. Lund and Ms. Jenson are expressing. Christopher Federico, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, calls it “rural consciousness” — a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.