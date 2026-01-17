NYTimes has truly outdone itself with this latest in its "ask white guys in diner" genre. Thank goodness we get a perspective on what's happening in Minneapolis from people in **Nisswa** who probably mean Brainerd when they say they "prefer not to go the city anymore" www.nytimes.com/2026/01/15/u…
— Graham Lampa (@grahamlampa.com) January 15, 2026 at 7:25 AM
Four bylines! Four! Has the Times also surged into Minnesota (like ICE) felt overcrowded in The Cities and realized they need to fan out a bit?
— Graham Lampa (@grahamlampa.com) January 15, 2026 at 7:42 AM
Nisswa, per Wikipedia. IMO, the reporters, if not their bosses back in the Big Apple, are overtly mocking the whole ‘common clay of the New West — you know, morons‘ trope so beloved of the right wing… Gift link:
The regulars file into Ye Olde Pickle Factory in Nisswa, Minn., before 10 a.m. most days, taking their seats at the bar. Chili pepper lights hang from the ceiling, and neon beer signs glow against wood-paneled walls. A television flickers on. “The Price Is Right” is about to start.
They have been doing this since the mid-1980s, gathering in this small, dim room, waiting for someone on the game show to spin exactly $1 on the big wheel. When that happens, everyone receives a token for a free drink. Lately, they had been in a lull. No one had hit the dollar in weeks — until Wednesday.
Nisswa is a town of about 2,000 people in the Brainerd Lakes Area, a popular summer vacation destination about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Most of the regulars on hand this morning say they prefer not to go to the city anymore. Not since the summer of 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer and the city erupted…
Ms. Good’s death was tragic, they said. Horrific.
But they also said that she had asked for trouble.
“You obey the law officer,” a man in a veteran’s ball cap said, “and question it later.”
This is the divide, in a single sentence. In Minneapolis, protesters saw an innocent woman killed by a federal agent and took to the streets. At “the Pickle,” the regulars saw a woman who should have complied…
The regulars once bristled when Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, referred to rural Minnesota as “the land of rocks and cows.” Now they call themselves “rocks and cows” with a kind of pride.
“It’s a hopeless feeling,” Ms. Jenson said, “that most everything is controlled by the city.”
There is a term for what Ms. Lund and Ms. Jenson are expressing. Christopher Federico, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, calls it “rural consciousness” — a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.
“One thing we find is that individuals who are high in rural consciousness feel misunderstood by people living in nonrural areas,” Professor Federico said. “To some extent, there’s evidence they feel shortchanged.”…
Back at the Pickle, Lani Thomsen knows that delicate dance well.
Ms. Thomsen has been tending bar there for 40 years. She has lived in Nisswa since she was 10. The regulars recently threw her an anniversary party. She is a lifelong Democrat; they are, by and large, Republicans.
She calls them family.
“It’s a mutual respect,” Ms. Thomsen said. “They don’t talk real bad when I’m around, and I choose not to fight with them.”…
Thing is, these folk are not necessarily morons — but the NYTimes is happy to assure its paying subscribers that that they are!
"Let's interview a population not being terrorized by gestapo thugs and see how they feel."
— LBJ Again (@50megatonfbomb.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:35 AM
People file into the bar and start drinking at 10 am in Nisswa, and *we’re* the degenerates?
— Stacey Burns (@wentrogue.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 11:16 AM
Well, I don’t know about you, but I treasure the opinion of day drinkers who start at 10 in the morning.
— Randie Melton (@randiem.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:39 AM
Patrick Healy and Joseph Kahn insist their job is to challenges their audience's assumptions; like "should officers of the state be allowed to do a little murder in cold blood, as a treat?"
— Cloud's Strife (@jmgreene28.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM
We’re gonna make that victimhood real in Reconstruction II. Representation weighted by population density. If you want a say in society you have to actually live in society.
— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme.favrd.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM
