Saturday Morning Cartoons Open Thread: The NYTimes’ Cletus Safari Goes to Minnesota

by | 20 Comments

NYTimes has truly outdone itself with this latest in its "ask white guys in diner" genre. Thank goodness we get a perspective on what's happening in Minneapolis from people in **Nisswa** who probably mean Brainerd when they say they "prefer not to go the city anymore" www.nytimes.com/2026/01/15/u…

[image or embed]

— Graham Lampa (@grahamlampa.com) January 15, 2026 at 7:25 AM

Four bylines! Four! Has the Times also surged into Minnesota (like ICE) felt overcrowded in The Cities and realized they need to fan out a bit?

— Graham Lampa (@grahamlampa.com) January 15, 2026 at 7:42 AM

Nisswa, per Wikipedia. IMO, the reporters, if not their bosses back in the Big Apple, are overtly mocking the whole ‘common clay of the New West — you know, morons trope so beloved of the right wing… Gift link:

The regulars file into Ye Olde Pickle Factory in Nisswa, Minn., before 10 a.m. most days, taking their seats at the bar. Chili pepper lights hang from the ceiling, and neon beer signs glow against wood-paneled walls. A television flickers on. “The Price Is Right” is about to start.

They have been doing this since the mid-1980s, gathering in this small, dim room, waiting for someone on the game show to spin exactly $1 on the big wheel. When that happens, everyone receives a token for a free drink. Lately, they had been in a lull. No one had hit the dollar in weeks — until Wednesday.

Nisswa is a town of about 2,000 people in the Brainerd Lakes Area, a popular summer vacation destination about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Most of the regulars on hand this morning say they prefer not to go to the city anymore. Not since the summer of 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer and the city erupted…

Ms. Good’s death was tragic, they said. Horrific.

But they also said that she had asked for trouble.

“You obey the law officer,” a man in a veteran’s ball cap said, “and question it later.”

This is the divide, in a single sentence. In Minneapolis, protesters saw an innocent woman killed by a federal agent and took to the streets. At “the Pickle,” the regulars saw a woman who should have complied…

The regulars once bristled when Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, referred to rural Minnesota as “the land of rocks and cows.” Now they call themselves “rocks and cows” with a kind of pride.

“It’s a hopeless feeling,” Ms. Jenson said, “that most everything is controlled by the city.”

There is a term for what Ms. Lund and Ms. Jenson are expressing. Christopher Federico, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, calls it “rural consciousness” — a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.

“One thing we find is that individuals who are high in rural consciousness feel misunderstood by people living in nonrural areas,” Professor Federico said. “To some extent, there’s evidence they feel shortchanged.”…

Back at the Pickle, Lani Thomsen knows that delicate dance well.

Ms. Thomsen has been tending bar there for 40 years. She has lived in Nisswa since she was 10. The regulars recently threw her an anniversary party. She is a lifelong Democrat; they are, by and large, Republicans.

She calls them family.

“It’s a mutual respect,” Ms. Thomsen said. “They don’t talk real bad when I’m around, and I choose not to fight with them.”…

Thing is, these folk are not necessarily morons — but the NYTimes is happy to assure its paying subscribers that that they are!

"Let's interview a population not being terrorized by gestapo thugs and see how they feel."

— LBJ Again (@50megatonfbomb.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:35 AM

People file into the bar and start drinking at 10 am in Nisswa, and *we’re* the degenerates?

— Stacey Burns (@wentrogue.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 11:16 AM

Well, I don’t know about you, but I treasure the opinion of day drinkers who start at 10 in the morning.

— Randie Melton (@randiem.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:39 AM

Patrick Healy and Joseph Kahn insist their job is to challenges their audience's assumptions; like "should officers of the state be allowed to do a little murder in cold blood, as a treat?"

[image or embed]

— Cloud's Strife (@jmgreene28.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM

We’re gonna make that victimhood real in Reconstruction II. Representation weighted by population density. If you want a say in society you have to actually live in society.

[image or embed]

— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme.favrd.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM

  • Baud
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Kosh III
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mappy!
  • Ohio Mom
  • Princess
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      As we know from one of our valued commenters whose daughter worked for NYT, NYT decides the angle on the story, then sends the reporter to find people in the wild to articulate it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Patrick Healy and Joseph Kahn insist their job is to challenges their audience’s assumptions;

      Why? They’re a newspaper, not my college professor

      ETA: I think the only audience assumption they challenge is the assumption that the NYT isn’t garbage.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      @Baud:  and no matter how grounded in reality those assumptions might be, eh?

      Rooting for this because it’s way overdue:

      We’re gonna make that victimhood real in Reconstruction II. Representation weighted by population density. If you want a say in society you have to actually live in society.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Garrison Keillor’s Lake Wobegon is supposedly not on any Minnesota map because it was dead center in the state and all the map makers assumed it was on the adjacent map.

      Nisswa is Lake Wobegon.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      I think “day drinkers” (aka unrecovered alcoholics) is an already overrepresented demographic in our government anyway.

      Market day, more snow fell yesterday, high today will be about 20°. Whee!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I almost want President Newsom or whoever it is to not immediately disband ICE and CPB but instead order them to all the little places like Niswa and demand papers, no exceptions and if you can’t produce them on the spot it’s off to lock up for you. Give them a taste of comply or die. See how they like it.

      I really don’t know how a movement that’s been conditioned for decades to fear jack booted feds invading their towns and rounding them up into camps and rails against big government infringing on people’s rights doesn’t collectively explode from cognitive dissonance but here we are.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Also yeah that last blue sky post by mtsw is so true. This country bends over backwards to lavish extra benefits on rural areas and all we get in return is resentment. It’s infuriating.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: Yes very apt but it’s part of why I want ICE to invade those areas… it would simultaneously eliminate both hicks and ICE agents via second amendment remedies and we’re better off without both.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m reminded of the old saw, You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.

      I don’t know about this article but that “We asked ten Republicans how Trump is doing” series, you know, the ones with the line drawing portraits, don’t allow comments.

      These idiots spout tired talking points that are obviously wrong, they repeat all the blatant lies they’ve swallowed, and there are no asterisks with footnotes correcting them, there isn’t a comment thread rebutting them.

      All that is accomplished is these idiots feel validated and the right-wing echo chamber reverberates again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      “It’s a hopeless feeling,” Ms. Jenson said, “that most everything is controlled by the city.”

      You mean…. people? Like, democracy?

      Why does it always seem to work out that those who emphasize “local control” as an organizing principle really just hate other people?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kosh III

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:order them to all the little places like Niswa

       

      resident AOC should send them to hamlets in the least diverse states: the Dakotas, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, West Virginia.
      Demand papers PLUS gun registration license and confiscate the unregistered guns AND toss the gun owners in Alligator Alley places.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      There is a term for what Ms. Lund and Ms. Jenson are expressing. Christopher Federico, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, calls it “rural consciousness” — a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.

      Your daily reminder that griping about cities is invariably a cover for hatred of one or more of the following groups (exact makeup varies by perception of city):

      1. Black people
      2. Women with educations and professional jobs
      3. Gay men and trans people
      4. Jews
      Reply
    17. 17.

      mappy!

      @satby: We call them town drunks.

      I’m guessing David Brooks is the real audience here. An audience of one. Someone who thinks well of themselves. Who speaks for the Common Drunk.

      (It’s all just a waste of screen real estate and pixels.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: Because it was always about bigotry with hoped-for violence against the “other.” It’s in all of us, but it’s been stoked by the rightwing ecosphere for the profit of the (now) billionaires for many decades.

      It was never about the lofty ideals of the American Revolution, so it’s not surprising at all that the Tea Baggers and MAGAts are just fine with the violence being visited up the “others.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      There is a term for what Ms. Lund and Ms. Jenson are expressing. Christopher Federico, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, calls it “rural consciousness” — a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.

      And a whole bunch of extra seats in the U.S. Senate.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      a sense that living in a rural area comes with consequences: less political power, fewer resources, less respect.

       

      It’s like how right wing Christians believe they’re the most oppressed group in the country.

      Political strength through persecution complex.

      Reply

