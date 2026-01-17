Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something Good

I was watching a video of Robert Reich saying that we will prevail, and then this video followed it.  I normally ignore the videos that follow other video, but this was just what I needed.

I had just read a story about a high-ranking ICE official stepping down so she can challenge Marcy Kaptur in the race for her house seat.  I have to think that A) she can’t read the room, or B) she is hoping that she won’t be slimed by her position in ICE.  Apparently she is proud of her term at ICE, so it must be A.  But seriously, I hope she gets her ass kicked from here to Timbuktu.

(Not linking, I don’t even recall where I saw the story.)

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Just thinking about the joy of these dogs seeing their people come home.

      I hope all the ICE officials are rejected by their dogs when they return from terrorizing the general public.

    3. 3.

      sab

      The Republican primary field against Kaptur is really crowded already with some big names, so I doubt the ICE newbie has much of a chance of winning that primary.

