I was watching a video of Robert Reich saying that we will prevail, and then this video followed it. I normally ignore the videos that follow other video, but this was just what I needed.

I had just read a story about a high-ranking ICE official stepping down so she can challenge Marcy Kaptur in the race for her house seat. I have to think that A) she can’t read the room, or B) she is hoping that she won’t be slimed by her position in ICE. Apparently she is proud of her term at ICE, so it must be A. But seriously, I hope she gets her ass kicked from here to Timbuktu.

(Not linking, I don’t even recall where I saw the story.)

Open thread.