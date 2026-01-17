Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tariff Torpedo (Open Thread)

Senile Satan just dropped a new rant:

We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake. On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question. Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with “The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it. The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Surely this will revive the sputtering economy and strengthen our crumbling alliances! But seriously, he won’t stop ruining shit until someone stops him, and right now, only Republicans (in Congress and on the Supreme Court) have the power to stop him. They won’t.

Maybe the EU and other targeted countries dump U.S. Treasury bonds? I have no idea what will happen. But someone needs to punch the bully in the snot locker.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Senile Satan is the best description yet.

      edit:  Today’s sidebar image is really spectacular if you click to see the bigger version

    5. 5.

      cain

      Senile stupidaloon is just making it more expensive to live here.

      I’m sure it is all going to plan for the heritage foundation who should be declared a terrorist organization is at least a seditious one.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Now that I have read the crazy screed from Senile Satan, I have this image of the great and powerful Oz making his version of “don’t you know who I am” speech, right before the curtain is pulled away and you see him for what he is.  A buffoon.

    7. 7.

      Steve LaBonne

      When is that Supreme Court decision going to come out? Wasn’t it expected by now? Maybe they’re still haggling.

    8. 8.

      laura

      All it would take is a few republicans to stop this, and yet, they refuse. What more will it take? Will any ever? If they will not, what is their level of culpability? If found culpable, what would a proper punishment be? That, in essence, is what haunts my waking hours and troubles my sleep.

    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Can this moron just shut his piehole for a minute? I heard he did the standing up and staring out, in the middle of a meeting again? Also saw clips of him getting irritated yesterday because he was in a late for a meeting. I think the meeting was in the bathroom with the golden throne. He’s embarrassing and all but more importantly he’s destroying this country financially. His rich friends think it’s not going to matter to them but it will. BTW there was a long interesting piece in Politico about the University of Austin – Bari Weiss’ anti-woke ‘university.’  There’s lots of issues there but i don’t understand why would somebody attend a non accredited ‘university’ ? What’s the point? Your diploma is worthless.

    13. 13.

      PsiFighter37

      It would help if the news media stopped treating this stuff credulously and started calling Donald Trump a fucking nutjob. A media that has been a stenographer for decades is the real issue.

    18. 18.

      frosty

      Betty C: First I couldn’t stand his voice and hit mute in nanoseconds. Then I couldn’t stand to see his face and scrolled away as fast as I could. Now I can’t read his stupidity any more. More power to you.

      Also, he’s forgotten how to use paragraph breaks which makes it unreadable even if the words were lucid.

      You’re right that only Congress can stop him and they won’t. I’ve given up calling my R Rep and R and R-adjacent Senators. Even though Contrarian and Indivisible keep telling us to pile on and even give us scripts. It’s just pissing into the wind. (yes I know, they need to hear from us but WTF, nothing changes)

    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      To hell with his criminal, bullying a$$.  Stand strong, Europe.  The Emperor has no clothes, and even fewer brains and ethics.

      Meanwhile, today is inauguration day for Virginia’s new governor,  Abigail Spanberger. And she had some choice things to say about the idiocy coming out of Washington.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      right now, only Republicans (in Congress and on the Supreme Court) have the power to stop him.

      Just wanted to see this again.

    30. 30.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Harrison Wesley: This -might be- a partial answer to your question: youtube.com/watch?v=A8ZvKXjhHYM

      TL;DR NATO lacks critical capabilities that are only provided by Americans: ISR (sat recon esp), long-range fires, expeditionary transport.  NATO recently tried to transport armored combat units from NL to PL, and had …. serious difficulty getting it done in a timely manner.  France did the same from FR to Romania: same story.

      Masala is no surrender monkey: he’s definitely an EU patriot, but he’s realistic.  And is hoping that EU/NATO will get their shit together, but he’s pretty clear that that shit is -not- together today.

      A little quote/paraphrase: “I went to Brussels to look for the office of the European Pillar of NATO — and couldn’t find it [because it doesn’t exist]”

    31. 31.

      trnc

      Everyone knows DT couldn’t have written that on his own. I bet he wouldn’t even be able to read it out loud without trailing off to references about 2020, Sleepy Biden, Crooked Hillary, etc.

    33. 33.

      David Rickard

      I’m betting at worst a 5-4 vote against Trump on tariffs, because the Supreme wingnuts’ sugar daddies (privately) hate the tariffs. Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas will, of course, declare that Trump can set tariffs as he pleases… and I would not be surprised if they openly declared Trump is a divinely-appointed king unconstrained by any law.

    36. 36.

      JaneE

      Are there legal standards for a sanction action?  Because I would like to see other countries start sanctioning the US and the officials that make the Trump terror possible.  Let Trump do his isolationist thing.  See how well that works.  Everyone who does business with the US should look for other customers and vendors.

    37. 37.

      2liberal

      @Mai Naem mobile: ​
       

      There’s lots of issues there but i don’t understand why would somebody attend a non accredited ‘university’ ? What’s the point? Your diploma is worthless.

      Wingnut Welfare

    38. 38.

      trnc

      @Baud: ​
       

      Anywho, tariffs are better than war.

      They aren’t mutually exclusive. Shaking them down as much as possible before attacking them would be right out of the mob playbook.

    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @frosty:

      Also, he’s forgotten how to use paragraph breaks which makes it unreadable even if the words were lucid.

      Indeed.  No way I’m going to wade though that blither.

      @frosty:

      ETA: Sorry to bore you all with the same rant, but fuck editing comments in Code.

      I share your feelings about this.

    43. 43.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “someone needs to punch the bully in the snot locker.”

       

      That’s what you need to do with bullies. It’s the only way they learn.

    44. 44.

      hells littlest angel

      They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently.

       

      In the immortal words of Joe Biden, what a fucking asshole.

    47. 47.

      Harrison Wesley

      I guess nobody has told him we already have a military presence there which we’ve downsized over the last few years.

    48. 48.

      Barney

      And meanwhile, our stupid fucker of a Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, has invited Mike Lickspittle Johnson to address the Commons on Tuesday, because he’s so spineless that he feels the need to lie down and have the USA walk all over him and say “please do it again, I enjoy being humiliated”. He’s so clueless he thinks this is all business as usual. Fuck, even Farage and Badenoch have managed to say the tariffs are wrong.

    49. 49.

      scav

      @Harrison Wesley: Might very well be, although I’m somehow intrigued by the possibility they sold it to him as the most tarriffying threat available.  But that involves a standard of literacy so nah, we’ll go with your option.

    53. 53.

      gene108

      @David Rickard:

      I’m betting at worst a 5-4 vote against Trump on tariffs, because the Supreme wingnuts’ sugar daddies (privately) hate the tariffs.

      I don’t share your optimism. The six Republican Justices LOVE Donald Trump and everything he has done. They’ve been one of the biggest factors in getting elected to a second term, and have spent the better part of last year striking down injunctions lower courts put on the Trump administration without any explanation.

      My optimistic take is they say Congress has the final say on tariffs, but the president sets foreign policy, which includes setting tariffs for national security reasons, therefore what Trump’s doing is fine, but Congress can step in and change the law if they are dissatisfied.

    54. 54.

      Jackie

      OT, but for those of us who plan to take a break from the news, which is getting more and more depressing and infuriating, and watch football, WaterGirl will put up a post for the NFL Division games later today and again, tomorrow!

      Thanks again, WaterGirl… and goooo Seahawks!

    55. 55.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: I look forward to our beloved Brit commenter [whose name I have forgotten?  Tony ?  GAH!  I can’t believe I’ve forgotten!  I’m not that old …. YET!] and his lovely excoriation of Moses Mike’s speech.

    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @Harrison Wesley: +1

      Joni Askola
      ‪@joniaskola.bsky.social‬

      This map exposes the Greenland lie.

      The US used to have a massive military footprint here.

      Today, they operate just ONE base.

      If Trump were actually worried about Russian vessels, he would simply open more bases, which Denmark allows

      [ two images of maps ]

      9:27 AM · Jan 17, 2026

      47 said himself (posted here a few days ago) that he thinks Greenland is huge (Mercator strikes again) and should be the USA’s. Because it’s huge land and needs to be exploited because he’s a property developer. And everyone else exists to make him happy…

      Grr…

      (via bsky.app/profile/fifthhousesun.bsky.social )

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    57. 57.

      Jackie

      OT, but for those of us who plan to take a break from the news, which is getting more and more depressing and infuriating, and watch football, WaterGirl will put up a post for the NFL Division games later today and again, tomorrow!

      Thanks again, WaterGirl… and goooo Seahawks!

    58. 58.

      gene108

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      The fact that they don’t stop him tells us that the entire Republican party is an insurgency.

      The Republican party has been a radical right-wing revolutionary party for decades. They want one party rule, and to force everyone to adopt their beliefs, at least publicly, or face serious consequences for speaking out against them.

      It’s just most folks cannot accept this fact about Republicans or they support the right-wing revolution.

    60. 60.

      gene108

      @JaneE:

      Everyone who does business with the US should look for other customers and vendors.

      Other countries are inking trade deals with each other and cutting out the U.S.

      We’ve lost the Chinese corn and soybean market to South America, for example.

    61. 61.

      Chetan Murthy

      @gene108: Canada is opening up to BYD (and Chinese cars generally) in exchange for selling canola products.  It’s happenin’!  And frankly, I can’t complain.

      ETA: PM Carney was quoted as saying something like “we live in the world as it is, not as we’d like it to be.”

    62. 62.

      p.a.

      Susie Wiles earlier today: “Jesus fucking christ, I’m away taking a shit for ten minutes and you let this happen!?!?  Next time break his fucking thumbs.  We’ll make up some medical excuse…”

    65. 65.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: Honestly, I wouldn’t care if they were entirely on-the-ball.

      “The American Government is a Predator and We are all its Prey”

      “Maudite soit l’Amerique”

      We need to earn back our place in the community of nations that is The West.  That’ll require humility and hard work.

    67. 67.

      WTFGhost

      FRONT PAGER: did you have an SSL cert expire? I’ve gotten a couple handshake errors.

      Primary symptom: if I let a page load, it will eventually crash, error 525 time: 2026-01-17 18:50:12 UTC.

      It would be weird for this to happen if the main site cert expired – then we should get a crash/error immediately. So it might be, e.g., the ad site has an expired cert, or, one of the databases could be throwing an SSL error (expired cert still most likely problem), which might show as a 525 on the browser.

    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @Chetan Murthy: Supposedly it’s for 50,000 EVs to start.  It’s not a huge number (3% of Canada’s market).  And it does thaw things for them.

      A big, worldwide, problem is that there’s a glut in automobile manufacturing capacity (including EVs), but there are many competing interests (getting off fossil fuels, reducing dependence on 47’s America, etc.) that – at the moment – count as much or more than protecting (to some extent) domestic industry.

      Lots of balls to juggle at once.  It would be nice if the USA didn’t have monsters determined to take the balls and set them on fire…  I don’t envy politicians genuinely trying to do the best for their people in such circumstances.

      Grrr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    69. 69.

      WTFGhost

      @Steve LaBonne: Keep in mind, the court is also likely debating how tariffs affect the likelihood of military intervention, so it’s a good thing they don’t legislate from the bench.

    70. 70.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @gene108: There’s also the inherent corruption in these one-part states.

      I’m starting to believe that it’s corruption more than anything else that drives the GOP— that everything else, the cruelty, the hatefulness, the stupidity— are all “distractions😉” from the way they and their cronies are lining their pockets.

      Oh, and avoiding accountability by corruptly maintaining their power.

    72. 72.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      US auto interests have had a million second chances.

      They’ve decided to specialize in large pickup trucks and SUVs, which have a limited global market outside the U.S., but generate much higher profit margins per sale than less expensive cars.

      Wall Street likes this approach.

    74. 74.

      Urza

      @luc: Yes.  Also ChatGPT would make a better leader.  Someone asked it what it would do as president:
      Congressional term limits
      Single issue bills so they cant have must pass cover for things that aren’t good.

      Public transparency for every dollar spent.

      Reward companies that manufacture and hire locally.

      Good policies for affordable housing.

      Job training for the AI displaced.

      Break up tech monopolies.

      Lots of other good stuff to.  Now I don’t think it actually knows whats its doing, but it is gathering the statistically good things people want that are likely to actually fix things.  If it weren’t for billionaires mucking with the output, or politicians, this could actually be good for democracy.  Any politician that ran on this platform would get a majority easily. instagram.com/p/DTi_uF2DKRy/

