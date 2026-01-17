Last night the State Department released its 2026 white supremacist and nationalist manifesto doing business as its 2026 strategic plan. I’ll try to get to it tomorrow. It’s nothing you didn’t see in the new National Security Strategy or in any Tump, Miller, Vance, or Rubio social media post or news media hit.

One of the key portions of Just War theory is reciprocity. In application it means that one party to the conflict won’t target civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as power generation and transmission, not because it can’t, not because they might night be legitimate dual use targets, but because if it does, then the other parties to the conflict will reciprocate. This is also a reason why you don’t want to torture POWs and other captives. Unfortunately, Putin doesn’t care about Just War theory, nor the Geneva Conventions, nor any other ethic or moral that would constrain his action. This means that one of the ways for Ukraine to get Putin to stop targeting Ukrainian power generation and transmission is to attack Russian power generation and transmission.

A power substation is on fire in Krasnozavodsk, Moscow region. Local reports say it caused power disruptions in parts of the area. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM

Yeysk is in Krasnodar Krai.

The best way for Ukraine to get Putin to change Russia’s current targeting is for Ukraine to blackout as much of Russia as possible. Especially Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and other major ethnic Russian population centers.

Part of how we got here is because Trump has been jerking the Ukrainians around since he returned to office.

On May 10th, Macron informed Trump that Ukraine had accepted his ceasefire proposal. Putin flatly rejected it. ​Trump responded by shifting the goalposts. His reversal sabotaged the very ultimatum European leaders had traveled to Kyiv to deliver. He later blamed Ukraine. ​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM

The same cycle repeated in December: Trump made demands, Ukraine agreed, and Russia refused. Yet, in his recent Reuters interview, Trump still had the audacity to blame Ukraine for the deadlock. ​ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM

It’s clear the actual peace process is just a backdrop for his ego. “Oh, good, Nobel Prize for this” is the only outcome he actually gives a damn about. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM

I think he also likes tormenting those he thinks he can bully, he hates President Zelenskyy because he has misplaced the blame for his first impeachment on to him, and because he thinks there’s money to be made by cutting a deal with Putin regardless of how bad that will be for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Russia and its supporters are desperate to hide one simple fact: In March 2022, they occupied almost 30% of Ukraine. Today, almost 4 years later, they occupy only about 20%. Any war where the invader holds less territory after 4 years than after 1 month is a disaster [image or embed] — Joni Askola (@joniaskola.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:27 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

All Political and Legal Decisions to Increase Electricity Imports Have Already Been Made, and They Must Be Implemented Without Delay – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today I have already held a detailed coordination call on all issues related to the emergency situation in the energy sector after the Russian strikes. There are many tasks, and the situation is extremely difficult after this night and “shahed” hits in the Kyiv region. Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin – work is ongoing. The consequences of the strikes are also being dealt with in Odesa. Kharkiv – more than four hundred thousand people are facing a difficult situation with electricity, also as a result of the strikes. All repair crews and all necessary forces – everything is deployed. I am grateful to everyone who is working for restoration, for people, for their city, for their community. It is important that all political and legal decisions to increase electricity imports have already been made, and they must be implemented without delay. This applies to everyone – both state-owned companies and private ones – and I instructed government officials to address this promptly. I thank every partner who is now ready to help Ukraine with equipment. There are arrangements for the import of generators and other equipment. We are accelerating all decisions as much as possible. Separately – regarding Kyiv. All government structures are involved, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deployed additional assistance points. There are also decisions concerning everything that may be needed, including hot meals for people – implementation must be significantly more active. Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, and others must verify everything regarding the heating situation in residential buildings, as a significant number of buildings in Kyiv are still without heat. We spoke with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine about air defense operations, about assessing the consequences of the strikes and the circumstances of every Russian attack. Everything the enemy does must be analyzed down to every detail – and our countermeasures, our protection, must become significantly stronger. And it will. There will also be decisions that are necessary to change our defense system, including personnel decisions. I thank everyone who is helping right now. I also signed a new sanctions decision – these are sanctions against those who justify the aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda. I approved the next sanctions measures as well – decisions will follow shortly. Pressure on Russia must be maintained, and we will continue working on the synchronization of sanctions – not only regarding partners’ decisions within our jurisdiction, but also regarding Ukrainian sanctions decisions being reflected in the lists of partners. Even now, a significant share of partners’ personal sanctions, as well as entries in their lists against legal entities, is based on Ukraine’s proposals. Today the Ukrainian delegation is already in the United States. Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and Davyd Arakhamiia. Toward the evening, Kyiv time, I expect the first reports regarding their meetings. The main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to present the full and accurate picture of what is happening and what Russian strikes are causing. Among the consequences of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process: people lose faith in diplomacy, and Russian attacks constantly undermine even the limited opportunities for dialogue that existed before. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that have been in preparation. Ukraine has never been and will never be a roadblock to peace, and it is now up to our partners to determine whether diplomacy moves forward. I thank everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

“They used the poison, they hide the crime, international probe, it’s about time.” Georgians continue to demand an international investigation into #theCamiteCase, after a BBC investigation suggested Georgian Dream used a chemical agent against protesters. Day 416 of protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:52 AM

The German flag flies high today on day 416 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 🇩🇪 This is after Georgian Dream and its propaganda channels attacked the German Ambassador for a supposedly “secret” meeting with activists — one he himself publicly posted about. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM

I love this #GeorgiaProtests tradition of partner flag prominence, and in particular during major days of solidarity and gratitude. Solidarity with Ambassador Fischer! 🇩🇪 🇬🇪 Our protest aesthetics are quite deeply embedded in the global democratic context. 📷 @rusudandjakeli.bsky.social Day 416 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:27 PM

Regime propaganda targets the German Ambassador, Georgian student protesters, and Iranian protesters all in one propaganda story. My friend Luka Mishveladze was targeted personally and threats against him are increasing.👇🏻 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:11 PM

Young Georgian activist Isako Devidze faces up to 2 years in prison for striking a judge’s computer monitor during an administrative hearing, causing it to fall onto the desk. He was tried and sent to pretrial detention without his family or lawyer being notified. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 1:26 PM

Sweden:

OTD in 1945, Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who saved 15,000 Jews in WW2, was kidnapped by the Soviet NKVD who took him to Moscow & killed him. Cos we’re the real anti-fascists [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:12 AM

Lithuania:

❗️The group behind the attack consisted of Colombian and Cuban nationals living in Russia. They had previously attempted similar arson attacks in Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic, targeting oil infrastructure, construction warehouses, buses, a post office, and even a cinema. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:10 AM

This is not isolated, it’s a pattern.

Hybrid threats, sabotage, and proxy operations like these will only intensify across Europe. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:10 AM

Italy:

Italian authorities have detained a cargo vessel suspected of transporting Russian metal in violation of EU sanctions. The ship, flying the flag of Tuvalu. Investigators believe its cargo of iron briquettes was shipped from Novorossiysk using falsified documents and deliberate GPS shutdowns. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 7:08 AM

Novorossiysk carrying a cargo of 33,000 tons of ferrous metals. The seizure was carried out on the basis of EU sanctions.👁👁 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 8:53 AM

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto: Italy did not start this war.

Ukraine did not start this war.

Europe did not start this war.

NATO did not start this war. Someone did start it, and only that person, that nation will end it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 8:49 AM

Greenland and Denmark:

From DW:

Massive demonstrations organized by Greenlandic associations have been taking place across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to protest US President Donald Trump‘s ambitions to take over the Arctic island. The aim of the protests is “to send a clear and unified message of respect for Greenland’s democracy and fundamental human rights,” said Uagut, an association of Greenlanders in Denmark, on its website. Thousands of demonstrators assembled in Copenhagen’s City Hall Square at 12:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT), chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and holding banners with slogans such as “Hands off Greenland.” They then marched towards the US embassy. “I am very grateful for the ‌huge support ⁠we as Greenlanders receive… We are also sending a message to the world that you all must wake up,” Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, told the protesters. “Greenland and the Greenlanders have involuntarily ‍become the front in the fight for democracy and human rights,” she added. Protests were also ongoing in the Danish cities of Aarhus, Aalborg, and Odense. The demonstration in Greenland‘s capital, Nuuk, began 4:00 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), according to the organizers, who say it is “against the United States’ illegal plans to take control of Greenland.” Several thousand protesters, including the territory’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who was seen waving a Greenlandic flag, chanted slogans and sang traditional Inuit songs in the light rain. Many of them wore caps bearing the slogan “Make America Go Away,” an AFP reporter noted, referencing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” brand. Demonstrators marched to the US consulate carrying Greenlandic flags. The territory’s total population is about 57,000.

More at the link including lots of pictures.

The US:

🚨Trump has imposed tariffs on EU countries for supporting Greenland independence‼️ In a serious escalation, Trump announced that NATO allies will be targeted with 10% tariffs as of February 1st, going to 25% as of June 1st. What an incredibly dumb reason to target allies.🤯 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:08 PM

This is just absolutely stupidly self defeating. As we all know, none of these states will be paying the tariffs. Americans will be paying them. This is taxing Americans in an attempt to use economic power to coerce Danes, Greenlanders, and other Europeans into doing what Trump wants. The problem, of course, is that Trump is an economic ignoramus who has surrounded himself with either other economic ignoramuses – Navarro, Hassett, Lutnick – or people who know better, but will go along to ensure their proximity to his power in order to enrich themselves – Bessent.

The EU:

Responding to Trump’s Greenland remarks, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said sovereignty and territorial integrity are core principles of international law, voiced full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, and warned tariffs would harm transatlantic ties. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM

The international liberal order is ending. In fact, it may already be dead. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Miller said: “We live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power … These are the iron laws of the world.” [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 10:28 AM

From the European Council on Foreign Relations director Mark Leonard at Politico:

The international liberal order is ending. In fact, it may already be dead. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said as much last week as he gloated over the U.S. intervention in Venezuela and the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro: “We live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power … These are the iron laws of the world.” But America’s 47th president is equally responsible for another death — that of the united West. And while Europe’s leaders have fallen over themselves to sugarcoat U.S. President Donald Trump’s illegal military operation in Venezuela and ignore his brazen demands on Greenland, Europeans themselves have already realized Washington is more foe than friend. This is one of the key findings of a poll conducted in November 2025 by my colleagues at the European Council on Foreign Relations and Oxford University’s Europe in a Changing World research project, based on interviews with 26,000 individuals in 21 countries. Only one in six respondents considered the U.S. to be an ally, while a sobering one in five viewed it as a rival or adversary. In Germany, France and Spain that number approaches 30 percent, and in Switzerland — which Trump singled out for higher tariffs — it’s as high as 39 percent. This decline in support for the U.S. has been precipitous across the continent. But as power shifts around the globe, perceptions of Europe have also started to change. With Trump pursuing an America First foreign policy, which often leaves Europe out in the cold, other countries are now viewing the EU as a sovereign geopolitical actor in its own right. This shift has been most dramatic in Russia, where voters have grown less hostile toward the U.S. Two years ago, 64 percent of Russians viewed the U.S. as an adversary, whereas today that number sits at 37 percent. Instead, they have turned their ire toward Europe, which 72 percent now consider either an advisory or a rival — up from 69 percent a year ago. Meanwhile, Washington’s policy shift toward Russia has also meant a shift in its Ukraine policy. And as a result, Ukrainians, who once saw the U.S. as their greatest ally, are now looking to Europe for protection. They’re distinguishing between U.S. and European policy, and nearly two-thirds expect their country’s relations with the EU to get stronger, while only one-third say the same about the U.S. Even beyond Europe, however, the single biggest long-term impact of Trump’s first year in office is how he has driven people away from the U.S. and closer to China, with Beijing’s influence expected to grow across the board. From South Africa and Brazil to Turkey, majorities expect their country’s relationship with China to deepen over the next five years. And in these countries, more respondents see Beijing as an ally than Washington. Of course, this poll was conducted before Trump’s intervention in Venezuela and before his remarks about taking over Greenland. But with even the closest of allies now worried about falling victim to a predatory U.S., these trends — of countries pulling away from the U.S. and toward China, and a Europe isolated from its transatlantic partner — are likely to accelerate. The good news from our poll is that despite the reticence of their leaders, Europeans are both aware of the state of the world and in favor of a lot of what needs to be done to improve the continent’s position. As we have seen, they harbor no illusions about the U.S. under Trump. They realize they’re living in an increasingly dangerous, multipolar world. And majorities support boosting defense spending, reintroducing mandatory conscription, and even entertaining the prospect of a European nuclear deterrent. The rules-based order is giving way to a world of spheres of influence, where might makes right and the West is split from within. In such a world, you are either a pole with your own sphere of influence or a bystander in someone else’s. European leaders should heed their voters and ensure the continent belongs in the first category — not the second.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

💖 I visited HOME: Faith, Hope, and Love – Ukrainian Children Tell Their Stories in Art. 🎨These works are heartbreaking and powerful. They’re not “just drawings”, they’re evidence of what war does to children, and a reminder that we must never look away from Russia’s crimes against Ukraine. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 10:27 AM

📍If you’re in London, please go. The exhibition is open until 25 January at St art gallery (36 Eastcastle Street). — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 10:27 AM

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has shown the work of power engineers after russia’s massive attacks. In freezing cold, darkness, and at dangerous heights, our energy workers work around the clock to restore electricity to homes left without power after russian strikes on the energy infrastructure [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 3:06 PM

The narrative of exceptional Ukrainian resilience is one of the most harmful tropes I’ve seen during this war. ​Yes, we refuse to give up. Yes, we have picnics in -15°C. Yes, we keep living, drinking coffee, and even laughing occasionally, but all of this stems from a lack of choice. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM

We are no more resilient than any other nation. You cannot expect us to carry the weight of the world on our shoulders while being bombed and burying our friends, only to pat us on the back for how well we take the hit. ​ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM

Ukrainian resilience is not exceptional, this narrative only creates the illusion that we can withstand anything. In reality, we are just normal people caught in an awful situation, who needs help, not a pat on the shoulder. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM

Ukraine’s FM Andrii Sybiha urged the IAEA and the international community to act and stop Russia’s threats against infrastructure linked to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, calling for a firm global response. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 1:47 PM

Kyiv:

📍Kyiv. Residential compound.

20 hours without electricity and heating.

-15 degrees outside. And who exactly do the Russians think they can freeze into submission?

These people? Slava Ukraini!🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:49 AM

Deep cold, clear skies and welcome light in our local park in Kyiv. However, Ukraine is bracing for another massive Blitz air raid by fascist Russia, which is attempting to freeze the Ukrainian population into submission amid extremely cold winter weather. It’s-12 C just now. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:33 PM

Winter sun on my local park. Kyiv is such a nice place to live – except when a bunch of genocidal Russian fascist-imperialists are trying to kill you every other night. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 9:11 AM

-11 C just now, expected to drop to -17 C overnight. Many buildings in Kyiv have no heating because of Russian attacks on energy facilities. The attacks were more effective not just due to the cold weather, but because of delays in supplies of air defense missiles from allies. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 9:23 AM

Kharkiv:

Melitopol, Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Melitopol substation was struck, leaving most of occupied Zaporizhzhia without power along with over 80,000 in Krasnodar region and 450+ settlements in occupied Kherson Oblast after energy infrastructure strikes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 1:16 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Ukrainian drone teams keep running deadly ambushes. On the Novopavlivka axis, the 93rd Brigade’s anti-tank unit struck four Russian occupiers, a tank, and a light vehicle. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 9:06 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

A Russian occupier from the 121st regiment complains their column was wiped out near Kupiansk. Didn’t even make it. Artillery and mortars did the job. No evacuation, nowhere to hide. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 8:13 AM

Russia once again made an official announcement yesterday that they had taken Kupyansk.

Russian occupied Crimea:

Lyman, Donestk Oblast:

Lasar’s Group and border guard night drones struck 12 Russian assets staging for Lyman assaults, including 10 armored vehicles, a truck, and a fuel tanker. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 7:34 AM

Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a building with Russian occupiers in Myrnohrad after identifying their staging area at a fish farm through radio intercepts revealing a soldier’s call sign inside. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 5:49 AM

The Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

Local ceasefire around Zaporizhzhia NPP is now in effect, IAEA reports. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:12 AM

Moscow, Russia:

Substation fire in Serpukhov, Moscow region, caused a blackout in half the city last night, Exilenova+ reports. Power failure shut down six boiler houses, cutting heat and hot water to 143 apartment blocks as temperatures hit -29°C. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 3:03 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

As Russia bombs Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the freezing cold, local stores not only share generator power so people can charge their devices, but also open their doors to stray animals, helping them survive 🐶🐱 Its -16°C in the capital right now. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM

