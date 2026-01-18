Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good Trouble

Robert Reich is speaking for me again, talking about writing more in sorrow than in anger.  I am back in my sorrow phase, with tears streaming down my face as I think about what this country has become.  Senile Satan, indeed.  (all hail Betty Cracker and her ability to turn a phrase.)

Good Trouble

Friends,

Tomorrow we honor the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump has removed MLK Jr.’s birthday from the National Park Service’s fee-free days and substituted his own birthday of June 14 as a fee-free day.

I write this more in sorrow than in anger.

All told, I feel profound sorrow for America. Sorrow for the people of Minneapolis who are enduring this Trump-made hell. Sorrow for Renee Good’s three children and wife.

I also feel sorrow for Greenlanders and Venezuelans and others around the world fearing what the sociopath in the Oval Office may do next. Sorrow for everyone justifiably worried about the future of America and the planet because of him.

I’m old enough to remember when Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission seemed impossible. Just as the mission you and I must now engage in — defeating Trumpism and creating a new and better America out of the rubble and chaos he is wreaking — may seem impossible at this moment.

Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished more than anyone thought he could when he began. He did it with patience and perseverance, with the strength of conviction. He did it with calmness, reason, and quiet passion.

And he did it with civil disobedience — what one of his assistants, the late great congressman John Lewis, called “good trouble.”

Good trouble meant mobilizing the nation against racial injustice by making sure almost everyone saw its horrors. Night after night on the news — watching peaceful civil rights marchers getting clobbered by white supremacists.

I remember watching Bull Connor, commissioner of public safety in Birmingham, and his goons use firehoses and attack dogs against Black people — including children — who were peacefully standing up for their rights.

The scenes horrified America and much of the world. Yet were it not for our painful national exposure to racist brutality, we wouldn’t have gotten the Civil Rights Act or the Voting Rights Act.

I’ve been thinking of those scenes as I’ve watched ICE thugs patrolling Minneapolis. Watched armed agents pulling people out of cars, using chokeholds, demanding proof of citizenship. Masked agents in unmarked vehicles grabbing neighbors off the streets, using tear gas and pepper spray, shooting innocent people exercising their First Amendment rights to protest.

This time it isn’t Bull Connor and his racist goons. It’s Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and their fascist goons. It’s armed agents of the president of the United States who are bullying and brutalizing people. Committing a cold-blooded murder of a middle-class white woman in broad daylight who tried to get out of their way. Shooting and injuring others.

This time it’s Trump and the thugs around him making up stories to justify this brutality, lying about the protester’s motives, and threatening even more brutality.

Stepping back for a moment

Take a wider look and you see their lawless bullying on a different scale: a criminal investigation of the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board for failing to lower interest rates as fast as Trump wants. Criminal investigations of U.S. senators and representatives for telling America’s soldiers that they don’t have to follow illegal orders. Criminal investigations of the governor of Minnesota and mayor of Minneapolis for refusing to cooperate with Trump’s brown shirts.

The Justice Department searching the home of a Washington Post reporter and seizing her laptops and other devices.

Trump raising tariffs on our trusted allies — until and unless they support him in taking over Greenland. Greenland!

A crazy old man saying “fuck you, fuck you” and giving the finger to an American factory worker who criticizes him in public. The crazy old man is president of the United States, and the worker has lost his job because he dared criticize that crazy old man.

I remember the good trouble that occurred 65 years ago. I believe it’s time for it again. Time for all of us — every one of us — to cause it.

What kind of good trouble?

  • A huge national demonstration, far larger than anything before. Everyone in the streets.
  • A giant general strike where we stop purchasing all products for two weeks (stocking up beforehand).
  • A massive boycott of all businesses sucking up to Trump.
  • A coordinated effort to get all our employers, our churches and synagogues, our unions, our universities to condemn this madness.
  • A loud demand that our members of Congress impeach and convict him of his high crimes.

“There is no longer any neutral place to stand. Either you’re standing up for democracy, the rule of law, and social justice, or you’re complicit in the fascist mayhem Trump has unleashed.”

That, for me, is the lesson of all this.

Trump and his thugs have brought us to this point. They are the Bull Connors of today.

We stand with the people of Minneapolis and with the people of every other town and city where Trump’s thugs are prowling or will prowl, and where people are resisting.

We stand with the citizens of Greenland and Venezuela. With Canadians and Europeans. With every nation now threatened by Trump’s lawless abuses of power.

We stand proudly and sturdily everywhere the bright lights of freedom and truth still shine.

We will overcome the darkness of Trump’s fascism. We reject the hate, the bigotry, the fear, and the murderous lawlessness of his regime. We dedicate ourselves to causing good trouble — ending this mayhem, and building a new and better America.

=====  end of Robert Reich article =====

We are truly at an inflection point.

We have a madman threatening to take control of sovereign nations.  Terrorizing citizens of    his own country.  It’s not just that something’s gotta give.  We are at the point where something’s gonna give.

Let’s do everything we can to help tip things in the right direction.

Let’s make tomorrow the best day ever of honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Let’s get into some good trouble and make John Lewis proud.

      opiejeanne

      Today my church honored Martin Luther King jr today with the hymn Aretha Franklin sang to him on the phone when he was at a low point late one night, not long before he was taken from us: Precious Lord, Take My Hand. I thought I knew that hymn, but discovered just how wrong I was.  We sang several gospel songs, the choir sang a song about courage partly in Xhosa, the rest in English since we don’t have a lot of Xhosa speakers, and after the sermon, “We Shall Overcome”. I did know that one.

      My pastor is holding his monthly “Brews with Brook” at a black-owned brewery in town this afternoon at 4, during the Bears/Rams game. We’re recording it but I’d bet everyone will be checking the score on their phones, if anyone besides us shows up.

      youtu.be/QGOiANtGmhE?si=Xa79TIXk-Pu2MMfY

      JoyceH

      @glc: Ha! The law of unintended consequences. ICE comes to town to create chaos and does it so well that their hotel shuts down.

      I keep saying, general strike. Let ‘em eat out of vending machines because all the stores and restaurants are closed, and the gas stations are closed and pumps are locked so when they run out of gas they can freakin’ walk out of town.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: I just popped over and saw it, replied with thanks on that thread— but TL;DR she is absolutely 100% spot on. She said when that realization hit her she had to put the book down… I had to stop the video and make the “whooooaaaaahhh” gif face.

      As I said there, I’ve always seen it as the defense and support of white male supremacy in and of itself; but never considered the DRIVER of that fragility.

      We know that “white supremacy” itself has been a powerful political motivator over the centuries; but I for one never considered it as a sort of “racial narcissism.”

      But it makes sense that the highest caste in a caste based society would have an unconscious sense of superiority… and sometimes not so unconscious.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Professor Bigfoot: and I had to stop as well (I have been reading r/raisedbynarcissists for years, sort of wondering why sometimes, telling myself that my parents aren’t that bad…). But the description of the fragility and the rage when they don’t get their way and a total agreement and adoration is my dad.

