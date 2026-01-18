Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight I thought maybe we could host our own awards show. Minus the “show” part, and of course minus the actual award itself and the speeches. Oh, what the hell, we can have speeches, right?

Let’s combine the Oscars and the Emmys and the Pulitzer Prizes and the Bookers and the Grammys and the Tonys and the Country Music Awards and the Golden Globes and the Baftas, and so on. You can even make up your own awards and categories!

A few examples: Worst movie ever with otherwise talented actors. Best ensemble show set in Cincinnati. Worst movie with the best concept ever.

Nominate what you want and tell us which award it or who is being nominated for. Or share your acceptance speech for some award. Surely there are great people deserving of the lifetime achievement award, who aren’t famous enough to get one?

Tell us who you are and what you would wear for the red carpet pics!

Hell, you can even make up your own lame banter for the people handing out those awards. I’ve never been sure whether they pay those folks to say all that lame stuff in front of a TV camera or whether the back of the envelopes have hostage photos of their loved ones. Read this lame shit, or else.

Once again, this will likely either be super fun or really lame. But you can’t win if you don’t play. :-)

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.