Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Let there be snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Trump’s cabinet: like a magic 8 ball that only gives wrong answers.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

T R E 4 5 O N

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

Medium Cool – 'Awards' Show

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – 'Awards' Show

Tonight I thought maybe we could host our own awards show.  Minus the “show” part, and of course minus the actual award itself and the speeches.  Oh, what the hell, we can have speeches, right?

Let’s combine the Oscars and the Emmys and the Pulitzer Prizes and the Bookers and the Grammys and the Tonys and the Country Music Awards and the Golden Globes and the Baftas, and so on.  You can even make up your own awards and categories!

A few examples: Worst movie ever with otherwise talented actors.  Best ensemble show set in Cincinnati.   Worst movie with the best concept ever.

Nominate what you want and tell us which award it or who is being nominated for.  Or share your acceptance speech for some award.  Surely there are great people deserving of the lifetime achievement award, who aren’t famous enough to get one?

Tell us who you are and what you would wear for the red carpet pics!

Hell, you can even make up your own lame banter for the people handing out those awards.  I’ve never been sure whether they pay those folks to say all that lame stuff in front of a TV camera or whether the back of the envelopes have hostage photos of their loved ones.  Read this lame shit, or else.

Once again, this will likely either be super fun or really lame.  But you can’t win if you don’t play. :-)

 

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

 

      Craig

      Lifetime Achievement Award to Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid. ETA

      Glorious screenwriting from  William Goldman. Beautiful photography from Conrad Hall. Perfect direction from George Roy Hill. Newman and Redford. Brilliant Katherine Ross as the grounded woman in this brofest.

      JaySinWA

      Most annoying unresolved central issue in a series. I’d nominate the alien part of X-files

      ETA or the most unsatisfactory resolution of a central issue of a series or movie. I think Ridley Scott might get the lifetime achievement award for that.

