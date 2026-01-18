Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: What If Greenland Is A Distraction… for *Trump*?

by | 25 Comments

Greenland

But the White House viziers are *very* invested! After all, it keeps the old man’s attention away from his current domestic failures…

Mobilizing to prevent a threatened U.S. invasion.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:59 PM

Over the past three days he has gone from "I am going to have my armies take Greenland and there's nothing anybody can do about it and if you say no you'll be sorry!" to "I'm gonna tariff you until you let me buy Greenland!"
That is a backoff. That is a *massive* backoff.

— Don't Fret. It Adores You (@seed-corn-thoughts.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:06 PM

He's doing the same pattern he did with Canada- swan around making blithe military threats, freak out when the other party threatens him with serious shit, retreat to his tariff hugbox, then get his tariffs swiss-cheesed because special interests all twist his arm.

— Don't Fret. It Adores You (@seed-corn-thoughts.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 12:08 PM

Also tariff otaku being forced to find his body pillow because being big and tough didn't work is actually a major climb down and as long as we remain in the realm of tariffs, this is a handle-able problem.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 11:54 AM

The person who ACTUALLY wrote "The Art of the Deal" called Trump a psychopath. And he's right!

[image or embed]

— Paul Rosenberg (@paulrosenberg.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:36 AM

On the ground in Greenland reut.rs/3YGzP5p

[image or embed]

— Reuters (@reuters.com) January 17, 2026 at 1:05 AM

‘Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard’: Republicans amp up their resistance to Trump’s Greenland push. GOP lawmakers are stepping up their warnings and engaging in diplomacy as the president's threats escalate. www.politico.com/news/2026/01…

[image or embed]

— Lesley Abravanel🥂🪩 (@lesleyabravanel.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Politico finds it impossible to lipstick this particular reeking pig — “‘Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard’: Republicans amp up their resistance to Trump’s Greenland push”:

As Trump continually threatens to bring the Danish territory into the U.S. over the objections of key global allies and the island’s elected representatives, some GOP lawmakers are stepping up their warnings and engaging in diplomacy as Democrats prepare to put the other party on record opposing a military invasion.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) predicted members on both sides of the aisle would lock arms and require congressional signoff if it became clear Trump was preparing imminent military action.

“If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking … there’d be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto,” Tillis said.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) went further, predicting that it would lead to impeachment and calling Trump’s Greenland obsession “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

The blunt public messaging comes as lawmakers try to reassure U.S. allies, including Denmark, in private. A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers are in Copenhagen Friday to try to drive home in person the message that military action does not have support on Capitol Hill.

“Greenland needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset, and I think that’s what you’re hearing with this delegation,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said after meeting with Danish and Greenlandic leaders there…

The pushback amounts to one of the most profound breaches yet seen between GOP lawmakers and the president in Trump’s second term. So far the Republican uneasiness over Trump’s brash foreign policy moves have not resulted in any successful steps to restrain him…

Democrats believe Greenland — sovereign territory belonging to a NATO ally — could be different. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who co-authored the Venezuela measure and signaled a raft of new war-powers legislation, acknowledged to reporters Wednesday that prospects were dim that a veto-proof number of GOP senators would join Democrats’ efforts…

But even as more Republicans speak out about Trump’s Greenland ambitions, it’s not clear they could put preemptive guardrails on his actions in this Congress even if they wanted to. Instead, they appear to be hoping that Trump will read the writing on the wall and realize he doesn’t have support on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Democrats are vowing to introduce a spate of war powers resolutions, including on Greenland, in the coming weeks and months. Yet even Tillis, who predicted overwhelming support for such a resolution in the case of “imminent” military action, said he would not currently support a measure to stop Trump from using force in the region because it would “legitimize” a threat he doesn’t think is now real.

Instead, Tillis is using his megaphone as a retiring senator to launch broadsides against Trump’s top aides, whom he blames for some excesses of the administration. While a Greenland takeover might be supported by hard-line deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Tillis said, “it’s not the position of the U.S. government.”That, he said, is “another reason I’m going to Copenhagen.”…

Any formal GOP pushback is certain to include Murkowski, a co-founder of the Senate Arctic Caucus, who introduced a nonbinding resolution Thursday with Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Bacon that would affirm the U.S. partnership with Greenland and Denmark. The resolution stresses the “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” and that any military action would need congressional authorization.

Murkowski, who also met with Danish diplomats in Washington this week before traveling to Copenhagen, said she would support a Greenland war powers resolution if it came to that. She also introduced a bill with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) that would prohibit the administration from using funding to unilaterally blockade, occupy, annex or assert control over Greenland or any other territory belonging to a NATO country…

While a war powers resolution can be fast-tracked to the floor, Greenland’s allies in the Senate can’t easily force a vote on the NATO measure or even the nonbinding resolution. And some Senate Republicans expressed skepticism that party leaders would let those latter measures go anywhere.

“I’m sure Thune will jump on it like a bad rash,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said.

⚡️ Russia welcomes Trump's tariffs on NATO allies over Greenland as 'collapse' of alliance.
"The transatlantic alliance is over," Kremlin economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said.

[image or embed]

— The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) January 18, 2026 at 9:38 AM

Look man. What can I tell you. Miller is just a fascist.
We're signatories to the UN Charter. The territorial integrity of States is legally guaranteed under the UN. It's also an attack on a NATO member. We're also signatories to a treaty for the defense of Greenland. None of this is up for debate

[image or embed]

— James (@gravitysra1nbow.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:06 PM

They don’t want Greenland.
They want to end NATO, and Greenland is just a way to do it.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:10 PM

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      As opined elsewhere, I agree that Greenland is just another episode of The Apprentice: Strong Preznit Takes Charge.  The problem is, given his lifelong tendency to huff his own exhaust, plus the toxic levels of flattery by people trying to manipulate him (Vladimir Putin included) in which he is (willingly) submerged, it’s hard to know whether he realizes where he is, or if so whether he’ll manage to employ (what’s left of) his crowd-manipulation skills to climb off the branch he’s crawled onto.

      Severe personality disorder plus progressive dementia as foundation of national security policy.  Great!  Definitely time for some bold investments!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Archon

      The quickest and “cleanest” way to implode NATO permanently is to occupy Greenland. There is no going back from that regardless of who the future President is.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all!

      Posted this on my Twitter (Yeah, I still have that account ’cause it’s about the only way to “interact” with my gov’t officials, all of which are Republicans. And, yeah, I know they don’t read the replies and/or probably have me muted):

      Congratulations, @SenatorWicker.  You and every other Trump-supporting Republican (meaning either you directly support him or you don’t have the balls to do anything in opposition to him) own this & have made the world more dangerous.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      I believe that Vought and his sponsors at the Heritage Foundation are perfectly happy to have Trump ricochet around, announcing tariffs, walking back tariffs, tearing down the East Wing, cementing over the Rose Garden, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, invading Venezuela, threatening Greenland, and on and on.

      It gives them great cover for their project, which is dismantling the administrative state and replacing democracy and the rule of law with a theocratic authoritarian state.

      They couldn’t have created more effective diversions than the ones Trump comes up with spontaneously.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Harrison Wesley

      Couldn’t somebody create an AI Mighty Greenland Victory and stick it in his teevee? How would he know if it was real or not?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @Ohio Mom: I would say that this is true generally of most Republican donors’ support of Republican politicians, less so in cases where the politicians are willingly onboard with them (eg some early- and mid-20th century presidents, and also at least the elder Bush), and more so in cases where the politicians are basically telegenic race-baiting buffoons (Reagan, Trump, in part Bush the Even Lesser).  This is why they sponsor them.  Their agenda can’t win on its own, but cover it up with a sideshow and it can slide under the radar.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      Am just a ray of sunshine tonight.

      BBC reporting that Spain has suffered a collision of two high speed trains near Cordoba in Southern Spain; 21 dead and many injured.  Sounds like the Malaga to Madrid train derailed onto a nearby track, and was struck by the Madrid to Huelva train, which then itself derailed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      @MagdaInBlack: Now that you say that, yes there must be gremlins whispering *some* of this in his ear.

      That would make a good game for a long car trip, one person says “Decorate the White House with gold-painted plastic doodads” and the consensus is, Trump thought of that himself.

      Then someone says, “Threaten to take Greenland from Denmark,” and everyone shouts “Gremlins! Because it will destroy NATO!”

      There’s a long list of actions to sort into those two categories, it would keep the carload occupied for many miles.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kirklin

      Something that’s been percolating up from my memory over the past couple of weeks is that there was a flavor nugget of conservatives who thought what this nation needed was another constitutional convention – that then they could get rid of the soft laws that hampered us and get us “back on track” as the power we should be.

      I find myself wondering if that’s what the moron whisperers (credit Elizabelle) are covering.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      ‘Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard’: Republicans amp up their resistance to Trump’s Greenland push.

      If only there was something they could do. I’m sure their brows are permanently furrowed.

      Every Republican lawmaker knelt down to lick this fascist’s boots, and every Republican voter cheered them on.

      It’s been a busy day and I haven’t been spending much of it on the internet. That might prove to be good for my blood pressure, and my digestion.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Man Shadow

      Okay, so Russia… currently engaged in a more or less ongoing deadly stalemate with Ukraine that involves a lot of their troops killed and equipment destroyed, is going to mobilize another massive invasion force, put them on boats and sail for many days in plain view of us and our allies to attack Greenland?

      Or China, on the other side of the frickin’ world is going to load up an invasion and occupation force, sail it many weeks in plain view of us and our allies around the southern tip of South America, back all the way north to Greenland?

      And in either case, there’s nothing Europe or NATO or the United States could possibly do to stop them. No, we need to invade first and dig some trenches…

      That’s… that’s what this idiot is trying to sell us?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Socolofi

      Rule 1: Remember it’s always an Epstein distraction. So about those files…

      But since we’re here anyway…

      – Don TACO has moved from “It’s my military I’ll do what I want” to “I’ll TAX MY PEOPLE IF YOU DON’T GIVE IT TO ME!” As various people noted, this is managable and a huge walk-back.

      – This was done likely because (a) nobody in the US wants Greenland besides Trump, and (b) there are a lot of Republicans who get both NATO and the EU alliances, and that IS a red line for them.

      – Don’t assume Trump isn’t in control. He is. He issues an order, the enablers jump into action saying how awesome whatever he says is. When the GOP say he’s getting bad advice, that’s a politically safe way of attacking him without directly attacking him. But the message still gets through.

      – Generally speaking Trump has tariffed everything, and about 80% of the cost so far has been born by companies, not people, as companies look to avoid their customers changing buying habits. That is already starting to change but they’re all being slow about it so buying behavior doesn’t change – but people are noticing and stories are emerging. Midterms will be fun.

      – Expect the Supreme Court to back Trump.

      Reply

