Proud Resistance Open Thread: Minnesota Goshdarn

You're paying for this.
Trump's Big Ugly Bill gave BILLIONS to ICE and giant corporations—using money meant to lower your health care costs.
Instead of helping your mom get cancer treatment, your tax dollars are being used to terrorize communities.

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM

Breaking news: A federal judge barred Department of Homeland Security agents from arresting people peacefully protesting ICE officers in Minneapolis unless they are suspected of criminal activity or obstruction.

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 16, 2026 at 9:37 PM

Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 16, 2026 at 9:42 PM

GOV. WALZ CALLS UP MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD TO "PROTECT THE PUBLIC'S RIGHT TO ASSEMBLE PEACEFULLY"
“We are staged and ready to respond. We are not deployed to city streets at this time" said MN NG Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya,…

— Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM

… adding that troops will help provide “traffic support to protect life, preserve property, and support the rights of all Minnesotans to assemble peacefully.”
In other words, it's show time.

— Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM

Said Governor Tim Walz, "Our public safety team has the resources, coordination, and personnel on the ground to maintain public safety and respond if needed. Thanks to local law enforcement for keeping the peace."

— Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM

this is the sickest shit ive ever seen

— himbobottomus.bsky.social (@himbobottomus.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM


The Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — both Democrats — marking a striking escalation in an already volatile standoff between the state and federal government. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/…

— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:07 PM

Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic.
The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.

— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 16, 2026 at 6:46 PM

Given how pro-Trump the New York Times has been in recent years, this is as clear as it can be to show Renee Good was murdered in cold blood.

— accidentalflyer 🇨🇦🇹🇼🇺🇦 (@accidentalflyer.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM

Democrats are demanding justice for Renee Nicole Good and the people of Minnesota.

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 1:39 PM

What we are seeing in Minnesota is what authoritarianism looks like in real time. Racism, dehumanization, and state-sanctioned violence are tearing at the foundation of this country.

— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@crockett.house.gov) January 16, 2026 at 3:07 PM

People that say “show me your papers” are never on the right side of history.

— Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 8:53 PM

“ICE agents, get out now because historically, this ends with you hanging from a lamppost and your body paraded through the streets.” – the …we rate dogs guy

— Dex Anderson (@dexanderson.com) January 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM

  • Gretchen
  • JoyceH
  • prostratedragon
  • Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

    2. 2.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      WeRateDogs has been all over this shite because ICE agents have been shooting their target’s dogs whether they present a threat or not. In Arizona, a family put their dog in the bathroom to make sure nothing would happen. Some how Cooper wound up shot and dead anyway.😠

    5. 5.

      Gretchen

      I saw an interesting theory today explaining the obsession with raw milk and whole milk. White Western Europeans are almost the only people who retain their ability to digest lactose into adulthood, so if being Western European is superior, their ability to drink whole, raw, creamy white milk is a physical expression of their superiority. And staving off infection from the raw milk further shows their superior fitness. At least until the TB takes over.

