You're paying for this.

Trump's Big Ugly Bill gave BILLIONS to ICE and giant corporations—using money meant to lower your health care costs.

Instead of helping your mom get cancer treatment, your tax dollars are being used to terrorize communities. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM

Breaking news: A federal judge barred Department of Homeland Security agents from arresting people peacefully protesting ICE officers in Minneapolis unless they are suspected of criminal activity or obstruction. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 16, 2026 at 9:37 PM

Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 16, 2026 at 9:42 PM

GOV. WALZ CALLS UP MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD TO "PROTECT THE PUBLIC'S RIGHT TO ASSEMBLE PEACEFULLY"

“We are staged and ready to respond. We are not deployed to city streets at this time" said MN NG Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya,… [image or embed] — Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM

… adding that troops will help provide “traffic support to protect life, preserve property, and support the rights of all Minnesotans to assemble peacefully.”

In other words, it's show time. — Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM

Said Governor Tim Walz, "Our public safety team has the resources, coordination, and personnel on the ground to maintain public safety and respond if needed. Thanks to local law enforcement for keeping the peace." — Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. (@annepmitchell.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM





The Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — both Democrats — marking a striking escalation in an already volatile standoff between the state and federal government. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/… [image or embed] — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:07 PM

Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic.

The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her. [image or embed] — Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 16, 2026 at 6:46 PM

Given how pro-Trump the New York Times has been in recent years, this is as clear as it can be to show Renee Good was murdered in cold blood. [image or embed] — accidentalflyer 🇨🇦🇹🇼🇺🇦 (@accidentalflyer.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM

What we are seeing in Minnesota is what authoritarianism looks like in real time. Racism, dehumanization, and state-sanctioned violence are tearing at the foundation of this country. [image or embed] — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@crockett.house.gov) January 16, 2026 at 3:07 PM