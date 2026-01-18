I’m gonna assume front-pager Major Major Major Major won’t mind me, um, repurposing this…
Spending some quality time with my overwintering peppers ?? gonna harvest some habanadas from the rear middle shortly, very small though, cherry tomatoes, but pretty cool that it’s still producing at all
— ???????? hoopy frood ??? ?????? (@huwupy.kawaii.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:18 AM
The one on the bottom right is some weird super tall species I didn’t realize I was growing, and it apparently really appreciates humidity, so I got it a little humidifier. The bench now has 50% humidity which isn’t bad
— 🍅🥔🫐🌽 hoopy frood 🌶️ 🥑🍫🌵 (@huwupy.kawaii.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:23 AM
I might need a tomato cage
— 🍅🥔🫐🌽 hoopy frood 🌶️ 🥑🍫🌵 (@huwupy.kawaii.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:25 AM
It’s twenty five degrees and snowing outside so it’s nice to have my summer plants around
— 🍅🥔🫐🌽 hoopy frood 🌶️ 🥑🍫🌵 (@huwupy.kawaii.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:26 AM
******
This is the weekend when, historically, my winter SAD starts to lift just a bit — hope I’m not the only one. Speaking of hope for the sun’s return:
It is time.
It’s 11 weeks until the first big plantings. It’s time to crank things up & get started on the seedlings.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:43 PM
******
What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / retrospectives), this week?
